Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29800 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 12:15:17 pm
"Even at our best the bulk of the goals were provided by Mane and Salah". That's literally exactly what I said.

I don't think you understand, City's midfield scored 40 goals. Ours scored 13. Not only does our forward line have to outscore City's forward line (which is no guarantee), they have a 27 goal deficit to account for because of how much more productive City's midfield is offensively. Also what if one of our 4 forwards gets injured? We miss a huge chunk of goals. If City get injuries, well they have goal scorers literally everywhere. We are far more vulnerable, and we've straight up been fortunate that our two major goal scorers have barely gotten injured for the last few years, because that is in actuality, very rare. It feel like people are just taking it for granted that not only will our forwards continue to score huge amounts of goals, but they will stay fit.

It isn't best to change things that are working, but it's also a good idea to analyse how and why they have been working and recognise the problems you might encounter relying on the same fortune to occur.

I don't understand how its fortune. We have 5 top quality attackers now, we are and have put plans in place to ensure an injury to a player doesn't damage us too much. We also have an attacking midfielder in Carvalho who put up really good goal scoring numbers and getting into good goal scoring opportunities.

Surely City run a risk of the goals in midfield drying up and relying completely on Haaland?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29801 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:36:47 am
Wonder if we'll go for Carney Chukwuemeka next year. His contract is up in 12 months. He could even be an option this year if he's told Villa he's not signing.

I don't want a circus performer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29802 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Do we really need a midfielder this year?  The only midfielder we're likely losing is Ox who barely played.  For the 3 positions, we have Fab and Hendo for the 6.  Thiago, Keita, Curtis, Elliot, and Milner for the other 2 midfield positions.  That's a total of 7 players for 3 spots. 

I think we are ok for this year and we'll likely strengthen next year.  Of course, I could be wrong and would be fine if we did bring in another player.  I just don't think we will.

We've got the numbers, but midfield felt the obvious area to upgrade coming into the summer window. Most importantly, the club clearly felt there was room for improvement hence going for Tchouameni. Now there's no guarantee we get someone this summer, but there's absolutely a benefit to getting someone - assuming they're the right someone - in now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29803 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:28:41 pm
OX made 29 appearances last season. That's nearly 50% of the games we played.

He was also not in the PL squad for 9 games, and didn't come off the bench in 12 others. He played over 70 minutes 4 times in the PL too.

He didn't play in the CL after the group stages, or either Cup after the 1/4er finals (other than 15 mins in 1 EFL semi).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29804 on: Today at 12:33:22 pm
You could give Elliott or Jones Ox's minute and we'd be absolutely fine. He didn't play a league or Champions League minute after 19th Feb despite being fit and wasn't even making the 9 man bench most weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29805 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 12:15:17 pm
"Even at our best the bulk of the goals were provided by Mane and Salah". That's literally exactly what I said.

I don't think you understand, City's midfield scored 40 goals. Ours scored 13. Not only does our forward line have to outscore City's forward line (which is no guarantee), they have a 27 goal deficit to account for because of how much more productive City's midfield is offensively. Also what if one of our 4 forwards gets injured? We miss a huge chunk of goals. If City get injuries, well they have goal scorers literally everywhere. We are far more vulnerable, and we've straight up been fortunate that our two major goal scorers have barely gotten injured for the last few years, because that is in actuality, very rare. It feel like people are just taking it for granted that not only will our forwards continue to score huge amounts of goals, but they will stay fit. It's a pressure a team like City don't actually have and one we would probably be better off reducing quite a bit if possible.

It isn't best to change things that are working, but it's also a good idea to analyse how and why they have been working and recognise the problems you might encounter relying on the same fortune to occur.

Good lord :D

Dare I ask who you're classing as a midfielder for Man City....?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29806 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:19 pm
To be honest, the English media are terrible. It says something when the TalkSport shows are one of the more sensible in England ...

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1536295564635168769

I'm shocked by this actually - very simple and on point analysis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29807 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:52 pm
I don't understand how its fortune. We have 5 top quality attackers now, we are and have put plans in place to ensure an injury to a player doesn't damage us too much. We also have an attacking midfielder in Carvalho who put up really good goal scoring numbers and getting into good goal scoring opportunities.

Surely City run a risk of the goals in midfield drying up and relying completely on Haaland?

Yeah,i don't think you can just calculate their midfield scoring the same amount of goals they have and just add Haaland's haul to that.
I think they'll be stronger as Haaland's a brilliant striker but it won't be a linear huge increase in goals scored from the team as a whole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29808 on: Today at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:33:22 pm
You could give Elliott or Jones Ox's minute and we'd be absolutely fine. He didn't play a league or Champions League minute after 19th Feb despite being fit and wasn't even making the 9 man bench most weeks.

It's not about replacing Ox's minutes though, is it? I don't think anyone's suggesting bringing in a midfielder just to make up the numbers. We should be targeting someone who can potentially start for us, not warm the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29809 on: Today at 12:43:14 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:39:58 pm
It's not about replacing Ox's minutes though, is it? I don't think anyone's suggesting bringing in a midfielder just to make up the numbers. We should be targeting someone who can potentially start for us, not warm the bench.
We don't need that player though. I'd be thrilled if we picked up a De Bruyne equivalent, but if we don't we know we've got the players to play at a high level and cover loss in players like Ox, or Minamino as a forward.  Maybe Carvalho is that transfer anyway
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29810 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:43:14 pm
We don't need that player though. I'd be thrilled if we picked up a De Bruyne equivalent, but if we don't we know we've got the players to play at a high level and cover loss in players like Ox, or Minamino as a forward.  Maybe Carvalho is that transfer anyway

Yet we've tried to get 2 CM's if rumours are to be believed. There's pretty clearly a gap there for someone amazing to come in and take, that other spot isn't Trent, Alisson, Virg, Thiago, Mo etc level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29811 on: Today at 12:46:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:39:58 pm
It's not about replacing Ox's minutes though, is it? I don't think anyone's suggesting bringing in a midfielder just to make up the numbers. We should be targeting someone who can potentially start for us, not warm the bench.
I mean we were interested in Tchouameni so we do have our eyes open. It's just whether it's such a pressing need that we need to make that signing this summer or wait until we found the right man even if it takes us into next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29812 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:53 am
This is just utter nonsense.

It's the one area we are inferior to them... Both have 3 elite starting players. Madrid then have two of the brightest midfield talents in the world. We have numbers on City in midfield options, but they beat us on quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29813 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:43:14 pm
We don't need that player though. I'd be thrilled if we picked up a De Bruyne equivalent, but if we don't we know we've got the players to play at a high level and cover loss in players like Ox, or Minamino as a forward.  Maybe Carvalho is that transfer anyway

And yet the club tried to go big on Tchouameni. Now, there's no guarantee that we find someone else this summer but the club is clearly willing to add an elite midfielder to the mix.

Again, that's not to say we can't win the league with Fab, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Elliott and Milner as our midfield options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29814 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:08 pm
So this is fascinating... we've basically signed a direct Mane replacement based on how Mane plays these days

https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1536268940623720448


The main difference is Nunez does less defensive work .. I can't see any reason why he can't improve to Mane levels given his athleticism though
But also that Mane really loses the ball a lot. (I think way more than the general perception)
Not having a 9 that retains possession well definitely cost us a bit in an attacking sense in the second half of last year - it'll be interesting if we change the set up / approach a bit to accommodate this (Nunez is a bit better but still a potential issue) or not

Is Shot/Touch % literally what percentage of touches are shots?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29815 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>

I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.

Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29816 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.




I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed.

Thankfully our scouts won't have scouted him on YouTube alone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29817 on: Today at 01:06:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:44:46 pm
Yet we've tried to get 2 CM's if rumours are to be believed. There's pretty clearly a gap there for someone amazing to come in and take, that other spot isn't Trent, Alisson, Virg, Thiago, Mo etc level.
We'll yeah, that's why I said I'd be thrilled.of we got a top.tiee talent, but the way some people of on as if w can't let Ox or Minamino, Origi level options go from the squad without q replacement is also wrong. We can let them go and just use what we've got, and already brought in, to replace them.if we need to wait an extra year because our top 2 targets are off the table this summer then i don't think we should worry about that. This might be just arguing semantics but need to me is we can't go in to next season without player X. Unless say a Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent level player leaves I don't think we need anyone else, but if we can get in an amazing player then great
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29818 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:04 pm
Thankfully our scouts won't have scouted him on YouTube alone.

Yup, obviously. As I said, I'm sure Klopp has seen enough for him to work with there, but at £60m+ you expect to be signing almost a finished article, which I don't think is the case here. He still seems like a United signing to me, but what do I know etc etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29819 on: Today at 01:10:30 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:07:59 pm
He's not a 100m player though.

I know mate. It is that the media are quoting the 100 million striker thing even though we all know it is not and is based on performance related things and targets for the teams success in future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29820 on: Today at 01:10:43 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>

I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.

Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.
You cannot be serious?
A young player making a few mistakes. Shocking. Weve all seen Salah make numerous mistakes, poor shots etc and he is the best player in the world!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29821 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm
Was reading on TIA that Aberdeen are trying to get some more money out of us for the young RB. Cant say I blame them and I hope we pay it as he looks really good from the videos Ive seen and if he is a success the extra £1m or so wont make a difference at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29822 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm
How is it that Ramsay has gone from being about £4m rising to £6m or so, to Aberdeen now wanting upwards of £10m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29823 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:11:55 pm
How is it that Ramsay has gone from being about £4m rising to £6m or so, to Aberdeen now wanting upwards of £10m

I wonder if paying what we have for Nunez has made others greedier in that respect. If we don't see value in the deal for Ramsay then I suspect we'll tell them to do one pretty quick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29824 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm
We have to trust the club because their track record on these big transfers in the last 8+ years has been superb. However I just can't help thinking this one is riskier than both VVD and Alisson. Everyone knew VVD would work, we just did. And Alisson was regarded with Oblak as the best in the world so it was a no-brainer too.

This one feels a little riskier, but also the payoff is potentially higher. At 22 we could get a decade out of him if he works out.
