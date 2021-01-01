Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>



I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.



All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.



Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.