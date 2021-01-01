We did also buy Diaz this year who appears to have been a summer window player we brought forward for various reasons, you add him in to the mix with Tchou and Nunez and you're talking about £200m or so. Not impossible but by our standards a very large outlay.
As you say, we could bring in around £100m this summer. £40m for Mane, £10-15M for Ox, £10-12m for Phillips, £10m for Neco and £17m or so for Taki. Pays a large chunk of the initial fees for Nunez and Diaz, and anything else after that we're paying from the normal budget.
I just can't see us signing another forward unless Mo goes, even if we lose Taki, Origi and Mane. A group of Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Mo, Bobby and Carvalho (and Elliot arguably) is excellent, 6 or 7 forwards for three places.
Maybe we're repeating what we did in 2017-2019 when we signed Alisson, Keita, Fabinho and Van Dijk within a couple of windows? Refresh the squad in one big effort (spend) and then spend the next few seasons tinkering and breaking even each window.
I agree our forward options are amazing, my only concern is that Salah (maybe Elliot but he's still very green) is the only one who naturally fits that right hand side. Jota and Diaz can do a job there but they just look uncomfortable. Maybe we're expecting Gordon to break through this year but that's a big ask.
I think I'm being greedy wanting another forward but looking at how Salah finished this season and how we had few options to give him a good few weeks rest is a little concerning.