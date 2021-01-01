« previous next »
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29760 on: Today at 10:45:19 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:42:38 am
£20m - £30m, possibly a little bit more, in the 19-22 age bracket would be my guess, someone for the longer term who can be bedded in without being relied on too heavily at the beginning.

But it wouldn't surprise me if Nunez and Ramsay are our final incomings in this window.

That was my thinking too re fee and probably profile.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29761 on: Today at 10:48:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:41:13 am
Well, lets see if someone offers £100 million for him this summer, and he is sold ...

This is the thing. I wouldn't be shocked if he has a release clause in his contract. In Liverpool's case it will be right how urgently do we need him now? Can we cope with Jones and Elliott? Are both going to improve? Are Hendo, Milner going to have enough in their legs to last the season? Is it better to get him in now while Milner is still here to learn even more from?

 Do we wait until next season then he takes over Hendo.

Liverpool has shown that they will wait a season to get their man but for me we need more in our midfield next season and if we sell the likes of Ox and others I will not be shocked if we put a bid in to get Bellingham this season.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29762 on: Today at 10:52:27 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:39:36 am
We did also buy Diaz this year who appears to have been a summer window player we brought forward for various reasons, you add him in to the mix with Tchou and Nunez and you're talking about £200m or so. Not impossible but by our standards a very large outlay.

As you say, we could bring in around £100m this summer. £40m for Mane, £10-15M for Ox, £10-12m for Phillips, £10m for Neco and £17m or so for Taki. Pays a large chunk of the initial fees for Nunez and Diaz, and anything else after that we're paying from the normal budget.

I just can't see us signing another forward unless Mo goes, even if we lose Taki, Origi and Mane. A group of Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Mo, Bobby and Carvalho (and Elliot arguably) is excellent, 6 or 7 forwards for three places.
Maybe we're repeating what we did in 2017-2019 when we signed Alisson, Keita, Fabinho and Van Dijk within a couple of windows? Refresh the squad in one big effort (spend) and then spend the next few seasons tinkering and breaking even each window.

I agree our forward options are amazing, my only concern is that Salah (maybe Elliot but he's still very green) is the only one who naturally fits that right hand side. Jota and Diaz can do a job there but they just look uncomfortable. Maybe we're expecting Gordon to break through this year but that's a big ask.

I think I'm being greedy wanting another forward but looking at how Salah finished this season and how we had few options to give him a good few weeks rest is a little concerning.
kasperoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29763 on: Today at 10:53:54 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:24:26 am
Pointless hypothetical but I do wonder if we'd be spending £70m or so on Nunez if we'd spent a similar amount on Tchouameni. Would be a vast amount to spend on two players in one window.

I wonder if we had some cheaper alternative targets as Mane replacements but once it became clear that Tchou was off to Madrid, we stepped up our interest in Nunez.

Which leads to the question, how much do we expect to spend on a midfielder? If Bellingham is available I'm sure we'd pursuing that deal, but if he's not available this summer, do we go for a Sangare or do we keep our powder dry until next season? And if so, do we have enough depth in midfield if (as we assume) Ox moves on?

It's a tricky one. I'd rather we sign another midfielder frankly if the right target is available now, I do feel that we lack a bit of depth or at the very least are susceptible to a couple of injuries.

Thing is with Nunez, we can play it off the reduced overheads on Mane. The Mane fee alone will take care of a portion. To get Mane to resign hes have wanted £250k. Nunez will be on half that. So over the next 3 or 4 years, Nunez for Mane is possibly cost neutral? (I dont have the figures).

Weve been very prudent with money the last few years. I dont think its unreasonable to think we could have gone for both Tchou  and Nunez this window. That was perhaps when we expected Tchou to go for sub £50m and not the daft wages hell be getting at Madrid, however.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29764 on: Today at 10:55:04 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:48:36 am
This is the thing. I wouldn't be shocked if he has a release clause in his contract. In Liverpool's case it will be right how urgently do we need him now? Can we cope with Jones and Elliott? Are both going to improve? Are Hendo, Milner going to have enough in their legs to last the season? Is it better to get him in now while Milner is still here to learn even more from?

 Do we wait until next season then he takes over Hendo.

Liverpool has shown that they will wait a season to get their man but for me we need more in our midfield next season and if we sell the likes of Ox and others I will not be shocked if we put a bid in to get Bellingham this season.

He doesn't, Dortmund have confirmed that.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29765 on: Today at 11:00:33 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:55:04 am
He doesn't, Dortmund have confirmed that.

Really? We shall see.
na fir dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29766 on: Today at 11:05:16 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:53:54 am
Thing is with Nunez, we can play it off the reduced overheads on Mane. The Mane fee alone will take care of a portion. To get Mane to resign hes have wanted £250k. Nunez will be on half that. So over the next 3 or 4 years, Nunez for Mane is possibly cost neutral? (I dont have the figures).

Weve been very prudent with money the last few years. I dont think its unreasonable to think we could have gone for both Tchou  and Nunez this window. That was perhaps when we expected Tchou to go for sub £50m and not the daft wages hell be getting at Madrid, however.

agreed, there are outgoings that should cover Nunez, then we should have plenty left over for other signings, I'm sure we could push our net spend to at least 50m if not more?
lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29767 on: Today at 11:18:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:03 am
Why dont you just answer the question? :D

I can think of many, many players who were hyped as stars at 19 (which he is in a fortnight) and saw their value decrease the following year.

If their plan is to wait a year because his value will increase....then why not wait two years when his value will have increased again?

Sorry but you (well, Peter) dont get to spend months bragging about how rich Liverpool are, how we're top of the food chain now, how we're the biggest earning club in England, but then talk about how we just fundamentally wouldn't be able to sign a player from Dortmund. We're not talking about trying to get De Bruyne, or Vinicius, or Mbappe.

There's as much downside to them holding on to him than there is upside. They've just sold their star striker, there's every chance that their usual second place isn't as comfortable as usual. Same with the CL, they dropped out of the group stage for the first time in ages with Haaland. Without him it may be even trickier. If they have a season where they finish 5th and don't do well in Europe, and Bellingham has an okay season, I doubt they'll be flogging him for vastly more than they'd get for him now. They've also just got a new coach, who may or may not be any good.

Again I'm not saying we would, or should, go big on Bellingham this summer. But the idea that they 100% would never sell him this summer is just daft. If we chucked £80 million at them he'd be one of the most expensive central midfielders in football history, I hardly think they'd just ignore it.

I highly doubt Bellingham will want to spend more than one more year at Dortmund. He'll have the pick if English clubs to join when he moves. It'll be us, City or Chelsea.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29768 on: Today at 11:24:22 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:18:04 am
I highly doubt Bellingham will want to spend more than one more year at Dortmund. He'll have the pick if English clubs to join when he moves. It'll be us, City or Chelsea.

If we're talking about his value increasing further, than I highly doubt he'll have the pick of English clubs.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29769 on: Today at 11:36:47 am
Wonder if we'll go for Carney Chukwuemeka next year. His contract is up in 12 months. He could even be an option this year if he's told Villa he's not signing.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29770 on: Today at 11:38:14 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:36:47 am
Wonder if we'll go for Carney Chukwuemeka next year. His contract is up in 12 months. He could even be an option this year if he's told Villa he's not signing.

I could be wrong, but isnt his concern about the (lack of) playing time at Villa?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #29771 on: Today at 11:40:47 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:38:14 am
I could be wrong, but isnt his concern about the (lack of) playing time at Villa?

I still highly doubt he rejects a chance to come here though. We'd also likely get further in the cup competitions so he could still have more games here than at Villa.
