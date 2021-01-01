« previous next »
Our confirmed Transfers this year is very early. Not even July yet!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:25:18 am
Our confirmed Transfers this year is very early. Not even July yet!
Hell, it's late. Two full days after the window opened... Shite!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:37:15 am

All bloodletting and orgies.

Is what I heard anyway.
With Amir and Peter?  :o
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:42 am


Aw don't be sad, we're giving you loads of money!
Can someone please photoshop Donald Trump's letterhead over Benfica's?
Looking forward to our initial announcement

LIVERPOOLHAPPY
Nunez is old news. Who is the next player we are signing?
I like not this Nunez. Bring me some other Nunez!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:46:00 am
Nunez is old news. Who is the next player we are signing?

Ramsay 😉

Midfield is the one that intrigues me, clearly an area where legs are needed yet there existing players who could step up from within the squad
Be funny if we end up with these strikers for next season:

Salah, Diaz, Jota, Bob, Nunez, Minamino and.......... MANE


LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

I wonder if the levels of Salah and Mane dictated the Nunez transfer. Salah and Mane scored an insane amount of goals and maybe we feel that whilst we can sign wingers and attacking midfielders that can score a healthy amount, that its going to be tough to sign players who can replicate Salah and Mane’s numbers. Therefore by getting a striker in we can make their numbers up over three players.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:07:14 am
Be funny if we end up with these strikers for next season:

Salah, Diaz, Jota, Bob, Nunez, Minamino and.......... MANE


LOL

While we are dreaming  Have a midfield of bobby, luis, mina & salah with mane and nunez up top.  :lickin
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:52 am
I wonder if the levels of Salah and Mane dictated the Nunez transfer. Salah and Mane scored an insane amount of goals and maybe we feel that whilst we can sign wingers and attacking midfielders that can score a healthy amount, that its going to be tough to sign players who can replicate Salah and Manes numbers. Therefore by getting a striker in we can make their numbers up over three players.

Going 4-2-3-1 might help too if we can finally start getting decent goalscoring numbers from a midfielder, us stocking up on attacking mids (albeit young ones) while our midfield numbers dwindle a little could point to that.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:53:00 am
Are people genuinely trying to say we don't need another midfielder? We absolutely do. Klopp has been brilliant with having a core of 5 attackers to choose from so he can change games and we need to have that in CM as well, especially with 5 subs. At the moment it's Fab, Thiago, Hendo, and Naby with Jones, Elliot, Ox, and Milner pretty much being used the same way we used Origi and Minamino. Adding one more top CM who can push that core group of 4 is super important and after we can afford to even let 2 of the remaining midfielders leave if needed.

I'm saying don't buy for the sake of buying. We have enough to get by. Only buy if the right midfielder comes along. Tchouameni is a special talent and we had to make a move for him. Many midfielders would only be a stop gap. If Bellingham is a top target we should wait for him.

Gavi is also a special talent but it looks like he is going to renew. If the right midfielder isn't available we should save our money and when an opportunity presents itself we'll be ready like when we bought Diaz in January. In the meantime, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones get an opportunity to stake a claim.
Nice to see the bulk of our incoming players come in nice and early,can see a midfielder maybe come in late in the window after we get our sales and loans sorted.

Really struggling to think who though after Tchouameni or Bellingham,keeping in mind the overall elite standards we require of our players,a young James Milner would do i guess!

And if we can't find anyone who's immediate starter material would we go for a bit of a project who needs improvement but has the raw materials to get there,can see maybe a few of those players around Europe.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:52:38 am
Nice to see the bulk of our incoming players come in nice and early,can see a midfielder maybe come in late in the window after we get our sales and loans sorted.

Really struggling to think who though after Tchouameni or Bellingham,keeping in mind the overall elite standards we require of our players,a young James Milner would do i guess!

And if we can't find anyone who's immediate starter material would we go for a bit of a project who needs improvement but has the raw materials to get there,can see maybe a few of those players around Europe.

Not being funny la but there's plenty of midfielders we could sign for that 3rd midfield spot that would be an upgrade on current players. The issue we have is City. In title challenges past before City we could probably get by with giving Jones or Elliot that 3rd spot and allow them to flourish, whilst expecting to drop some points here and there (as we did in the first half of last season) and still be comfortably top.

City don't allow that. They have a starting 3 of De Bruyne-Rodri-Bernardo. 3 elite players. We have 2 elite midfielders and then an assortment of good/OK ones. It is wise that we bring in a very good 3rd spot player but as we operate in the real financial world, it depends how tricky that is to pull off.

So yeah, City's financial methods dictate the level of performance required from us as always sadly.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:52:25 am
I like not this Nunez. Bring me some other Nunez!
Chiswick! Fresh source!

:D
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:06:36 am
Not being funny la but there's plenty of midfielders we could sign for that 3rd midfield spot that would be an upgrade on current players. The issue we have is City. In title challenges past before City we could probably get by with giving Jones or Elliot that 3rd spot and allow them to flourish, whilst expecting to drop some points here and there (as we did in the first half of last season) and still be comfortably top.

City don't allow that. They have a starting 3 of De Bruyne-Rodri-Bernardo. 3 elite players. We have 2 elite midfielders and then an assortment of good/OK ones. It is wise that we bring in a very good 3rd spot player but as we operate in the real financial world, it depends how tricky that is to pull off.

So yeah, City's financial methods dictate the level of performance required from us as always sadly.

You said it yourself, City have elite midfielders. So who is the elite midfielder that is available for purchase that we should target?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:15:46 am
You said it yourself, City have elite midfielders. So who is the elite midfielder that is available for purchase that we should target?

Bellingham or Barella would be brilliant options. To buy either though you need to dance in the market that City and others created, precisely the problem...can a deal be done by us? Others would cost less and aren't quite on their level/have their ceiling (Vitinha, Sangare, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Nunes, Caqueret, Laimer) and offer varying profiles.



Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:22:58 am
Bellingham or Barella would be brilliant options. To buy either though you need to dance in the market that City and others created, precisely the problem...can a deal be done by us? Others would cost less and aren't quite on their level/have their ceiling (Vitinha, Sangare, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Nunes, Laimer) and offer varying profiles.

So, you are suggesting that Bellingham or Barella are available this summer. Even if that is true, how much would they cost?
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:15:46 am
You said it yourself, City have elite midfielders. So who is the elite midfielder that is available for purchase that we should target?

I think Carlos Soler could bring a Xabi Alonso type of game to our midfield.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:26:15 am
So, you are suggesting that Bellingham or Barella are available this summer. Even if that is true, how much would they cost?

Inter need money last I read. I have no certainty how much either would cost but I'm guessing Bellingham is an £80m player and Barella £60m+

Bellingham pays for himself on age alone, but it's whether we are able to spend that much. You're getting 12+ years from the most gifted midfield English talent since Stevie  ;)

If there's any indication he's coming next summer (more likely now Haaland has been sold) then we may very well pull a Van Dijk and wait.
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:22:58 am
Bellingham or Barella would be brilliant options. To buy either though you need to dance in the market that City and others created, precisely the problem...can a deal be done by us? Others would cost less and aren't quite on their level/have their ceiling (Vitinha, Sangare, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Nunes, Caqueret, Laimer) and offer varying profiles.


Bellingham isn't available for transfer this summer.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:30:17 am
Bellingham isn't available for transfer this summer.

Relative though isn't it? Nunez wasn't either till we paid the asking price.
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:31:18 am
Relative though isn't it? Nunez wasn't either till we paid the asking price.

No way on this earth does Dortmund sell two stars in one transfer window.
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:31:18 am
Relative though isn't it? Nunez wasn't either till we paid the asking price.

Nah that wasn't Darwin, that was Einstein.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:33:04 am
No way on this earth does Dortmund sell two stars in one transfer window.

Depends doesn't it? They might get an offer that works for them. The player might say he wants to leave due X club's interest/package. The player might want to be playing in England regularly right before a world cup to secure a starting role. I think we will/are making enquiries on him if we are seriously interested now.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:33:37 am
Nah that wasn't Darwin, that was Einstein.

 ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:33:04 am
No way on this earth does Dortmund sell two stars in one transfer window.

Depends if they see a replacement for Bellingham is available this window and they will miss out if they wait for next season
