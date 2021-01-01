Nice to see the bulk of our incoming players come in nice and early,can see a midfielder maybe come in late in the window after we get our sales and loans sorted.



Really struggling to think who though after Tchouameni or Bellingham,keeping in mind the overall elite standards we require of our players,a young James Milner would do i guess!



And if we can't find anyone who's immediate starter material would we go for a bit of a project who needs improvement but has the raw materials to get there,can see maybe a few of those players around Europe.



Not being funny la but there's plenty of midfielders we could sign for that 3rd midfield spot that would be an upgrade on current players. The issue we have is City. In title challenges past before City we could probably get by with giving Jones or Elliot that 3rd spot and allow them to flourish, whilst expecting to drop some points here and there (as we did in the first half of last season) and still be comfortably top.City don't allow that. They have a starting 3 of De Bruyne-Rodri-Bernardo. 3 elite players. We have 2 elite midfielders and then an assortment of good/OK ones. It is wise that we bring in a very good 3rd spot player but as we operate in the real financial world, it depends how tricky that is to pull off.So yeah, City's financial methods dictate the level of performance required from us as always sadly.