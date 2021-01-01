« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1366071 times)

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,452
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 02:25:18 am »
Our confirmed Transfers this year is very early. Not even July yet!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Up
« previous next »
 