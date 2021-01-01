« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1365475 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29600 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:30:33 pm
People should have learned by now. Benfica will leak that the full add-ons will be activated after Nunez plays 60 games for us. We will leak that the full add-ons will be activated when Nunez scores 100 goals for us, and we win the PL and the CL with him on the team. As always, the truth will be somewhere in between ...
Why not both? Nunez plays 60 games, scores 100 goals and we win everything?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29601 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
Thiago and Keita do not rotate for one spot. Its far more accurate to say Keita and Henderson rotate for one spot.
There was legit one point in the season it was Thiago 60/Kieta 30 then Keita 60/Thiago 30 etc. They have manage both of their minutes. Thiago and Keita played more with Henderson then with each other irc.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29602 on: Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Yes and that is not a squad problem but an injury problem, see previous season as example.

Injury prone players getting injured isn't surprising. And Gini had left who was durable and first choice
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,263
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29603 on: Yesterday at 10:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm
Injury prone players getting injured isn't surprising. And Gini had left who was durable and first choice

1. All players are injury prone.
2. Gini left for reasons I am not going over again.
3. Our squad is in a good place and is improving and no team can work with many injuries in the same positions.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29604 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:11 pm
Injury prone players getting injured isn't surprising. And Gini had left who was durable and first choice

Lets say, for the sake of the argument, that we have signed Tchouameni for big money this summer, and he turns out to be injury prone with us. What do we do next?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29605 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 08:05:25 pm
I can assure you that the original suggestion was written very much tongue in cheek also, although one or two seem to have taken me seriously. Obviously the club will just strap him underneath a flock of homing pigeons they've taken over there on the first team bus.
Richie has offered his services.  Needs the dosh, apparently.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29606 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Record_Portugal were the first to report our interest in Darwin Nunez and they also said we like Rafa Silva of Benfica too. One to keep an eye on for next summer.  ;D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29607 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm »
Ive not been keeping up with the Nunez signing as much as most in this thread but it must have been mentioned that he has only really been hitting the heights in the last year. It does seem a bit odd that we are willing to spend so much with this little data? They must see something else or maybe they are that confident in how they judge a player so are happy to take the risk with less data.

Id be shocked as well if he is not a high worker on and off the pitch the correct sort of mentality we go after. Ive not really read anything about him off the pitch but that always seems like something we want.
Logged

Offline The Klapp

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29608 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Record_Portugal were the first to report our interest in Darwin Nunez and they also said we like Rafa Silva of Benfica too. One to keep an eye on for next summer.  ;D

Might be a cheapie as he's 29 and has only a year left, think we'll go for a younger player though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29609 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Record_Portugal were the first to report our interest in Darwin Nunez and they also said we like Rafa Silva of Benfica too. One to keep an eye on for next summer.  ;D

Good player, but 29 already ...
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • Pep Lijnders to take over from Klopp?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29610 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Adel Taarabt, Darwin Nunez Benfica team mate, below talking about Nunez's strengths in glowing terms.

Bits:

- Said that when Benfica paid record fee for him from Almeria, he (Taarabt) knew from the first training session that he'd be one of the best #9s in the world.

- Talks about Darwin's mentality in the dressing room (how he'll handle being an expensive purchase), and how he'll cope in PL.

- Calls him a "machine" referring to his athleticism. Works so hard for the team

- Will score goals in PL. He has selfishness good strikers have 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8n2uPRLZ7jM
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm by RedSetGo »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29611 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm »
Quote from: The Klapp on Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm
Might be a cheapie as he's 29 and has only a year left, think we'll go for a younger player though.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
Good player, but 29 already ...

Ahh that's a shame. I  presumed he was 21/22 something like that. Fabio Vieira it is then.  ;D
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29612 on: Yesterday at 10:46:07 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
Ive not been keeping up with the Nunez signing as much as most in this thread but it must have been mentioned that he has only really been hitting the heights in the last year. It does seem a bit odd that we are willing to spend so much with this little data? They must see something else or maybe they are that confident in how they judge a player so are happy to take the risk with less data.

Id be shocked as well if he is not a high worker on and off the pitch the correct sort of mentality we go after. Ive not really read anything about him off the pitch but that always seems like something we want.

Klopp had the opportunity to watch him closely and you can tell he was really impressed, and also Virgil said he's one of the toughest opponents he ever faced. When that's the case, you don't even need too much data.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29613 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm »
Virgil was sweet talking him at Anfield and letting him score. Ali was told to make the odd save but let everything from Darwin look good. We played a con game.  8)
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29614 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
Usual scenario. Never heard of him last week, now Ive seen all his goals and assists and general sexy play soundtracked by terrible terrible music.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29615 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Record_Portugal were the first to report our interest in Darwin Nunez and they also said we like Rafa Silva of Benfica too. One to keep an eye on for next summer.  ;D

He is absolutely rapid. Like ridiculously fast.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29616 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
Record_Portugal were the first to report our interest in Darwin Nunez and they also said we like Rafa Silva of Benfica too. One to keep an eye on for next summer.  ;D

Oh no so the Portugal journalists are actually reliable now?  We're going to be signing everyone  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29617 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Virgil was sweet talking him at Anfield and letting him score. Ali was told to make the odd save but let everything from Darwin look good. We played a con game.  8)
conning ... us?  FSG?  both??  :)
Logged

Offline The Klapp

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29618 on: Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
Ive not been keeping up with the Nunez signing as much as most in this thread but it must have been mentioned that he has only really been hitting the heights in the last year. It does seem a bit odd that we are willing to spend so much with this little data? They must see something else or maybe they are that confident in how they judge a player so are happy to take the risk with less data.

Id be shocked as well if he is not a high worker on and off the pitch the correct sort of mentality we go after. Ive not really read anything about him off the pitch but that always seems like something we want.
Clubs scout players from the womb these days, not just one season of data they have. Benfica broke the Portuguese transfer record to sign him for a reason so he didnt come from nowhere this season. I think the club looks at his physical and mental attributes and project that he's gonna be a beast. Not the best technically, but he's so good at the other attributes I doubt they care. Clever runs, right place right time in the box, fast, strong, good in the air (6 headed goals last season)... He'll do!
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,048
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29619 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
Ahh that's a shame. I  presumed he was 21/22 something like that. Fabio Vieira it is then.  ;D

We were linked with Rafa Silva 7-8 years ago, when he was still at Braga. I think that Ward was our scout for Spain/Portugal at the time, so he knows him well. He will be turning 30 next year, and will have 12 months left on his contract, so he shouldn't be expensive. He could make a sense for us next summer, if Elliot improves a lot in the coming season, and Salah leaves on the free in 12 months ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29620 on: Yesterday at 11:32:31 pm »
Quote from: The Klapp on Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm
Clubs scout players from the womb these days,
Yep, long before we see their radars the club have seen their ultrasounds
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29621 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Lets say, for the sake of the argument, that we have signed Tchouameni for big money this summer, and he turns out to be injury prone with us. What do we do next?
Indeed. But we know the answer to this. If the club does what fans want then none of the shiny new players will get injured. It's only because the club ignores Twitter and forum advice that players get injured. ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29622 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
We should get a squad of 30 players to cover every possible eventuality of injury.
Logged

Online Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,055
  • Meow
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29623 on: Today at 12:34:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
We should get a squad of 30 players to cover every possible eventuality of injury.

There's still a chance that all 30 could get injured, so we need another 30 on top of that.

Crunching the numbers, we're at 99.43843845593956% chance of avoiding relegation this way.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29624 on: Today at 12:53:00 am »
Are people genuinely trying to say we don't need another midfielder? We absolutely do. Klopp has been brilliant with having a core of 5 attackers to choose from so he can change games and we need to have that in CM as well, especially with 5 subs. At the moment it's Fab, Thiago, Hendo, and Naby with Jones, Elliot, Ox, and Milner pretty much being used the same way we used Origi and Minamino. Adding one more top CM who can push that core group of 4 is super important and after we can afford to even let 2 of the remaining midfielders leave if needed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Up
« previous next »
 