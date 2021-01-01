Are people genuinely trying to say we don't need another midfielder? We absolutely do. Klopp has been brilliant with having a core of 5 attackers to choose from so he can change games and we need to have that in CM as well, especially with 5 subs. At the moment it's Fab, Thiago, Hendo, and Naby with Jones, Elliot, Ox, and Milner pretty much being used the same way we used Origi and Minamino. Adding one more top CM who can push that core group of 4 is super important and after we can afford to even let 2 of the remaining midfielders leave if needed.