Adel Taarabt, Darwin Nunez Benfica team mate, below talking about Nunez's strengths in glowing terms.
Bits:
- Said that when Benfica paid record fee for him from Almeria, he (Taarabt) knew from the first training session that he'd be one of the best #9s in the world.
- Talks about Darwin's mentality in the dressing room (how he'll handle being an expensive purchase), and how he'll cope in PL.
- Calls him a "machine" referring to his athleticism. Works so hard for the team
- Will score goals in PL. He has selfishness good strikers have https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8n2uPRLZ7jM