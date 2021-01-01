« previous next »
Offline Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

Definitely not happy with that. The midfield needs upgrading badly. I think we'll get one in still.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:42:23 pm
Klopp and Van Dijk tapped up the player
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:17 pm
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?

Was a trip on the dodgems involved ?
Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:26:38 pm
With the wages we've offered it will definitely be a budget airline he chooses. None of this fancy private jet nonsense.

I didnt seriously think hed be on that flight, I was just playing along with the original suggestion.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:38:20 pm
Keita hasn't proven he can play consistently well despite the last season?

He started 14 PL games last season.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:17 pm
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?

Probably because it is pretty much allowed. Bayern Munich have been tapping up Mane quite openly, and we don't seem to have a problem with that, as long as they pay our asking price ...
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:10:11 pm
You forgot Keita. Thiago/Keita already rotate for one spot.

True, but in Keita's best season here by a long way in terms of fitness, they started 31 league games combined. We were actually pretty lucky their injuries dove-tailed so nicely last season - they missed 9 and 12 league games but only 3 of those occasions overlapped.

Most of our dropped points last season came when we were unable to field any combo of 3 of our 4 best midfielders - in the 10 games we dropped points, in only 2 of them would you say we were fielding a "first-choice" midfield and one of them was the hardest game of the season (City away, with the other being Spurs at home). I mean it's ridiculous that you need to be near-perfect across a season and get 90+ points to win the league, but it is what it is, and we're dealing with small margins.

Outside of the core four, the others options just aren't the same level/fit. And I'd have no concerns with that whatsoever if any of Henderson, Thiago or Keita were reliable fitness-wise. If anything, I'd think we could reduce the number of players we have in midfield - four genuinely top class players for three positions is on the face of it very good. But as it turns out, all of our best midfielders have unreliable fitness. Some seasons we'll be lucky. Some we won't. I'm not saying we need to have 6 world-class players in there, but I think we should be looking for someone in the middle ground of "top-class, but made of biscuits" and "consistently fit, but unproven at the top level".
Online Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:54:34 pm
I didnt seriously think hed be on that flight, I was just playing along with the original suggestion.

I can assure you that the original suggestion was written very much tongue in cheek also, although one or two seem to have taken me seriously. Obviously the club will just strap him underneath a flock of homing pigeons they've taken over there on the first team bus.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:57:55 pm
He started 14 PL games last season.

And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:07:46 pm
And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:07:46 pm
And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.

That's why I said he wasn't able to show consistency. He was either injured, not picked, or played decently in certain games. Only one or two games were of a really high standard.

Starting 14 PL games for whatever reason doesn't bode well any way you look at it.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:18:40 pm
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.

Get over the price it's been paid and is in the past. The coaching staff and FSG are going to offer him a new contract so they are obviously okay with his contribution.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I would still like another top quality central midfielder to finalise the squad for this coming season. Its a long slog and we need lots of quality players to rotate in the engine room, so the ability to rotate in that central midfield will be key for us.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:21:08 pm
That's why I said he wasn't able to show consistency. He was either injured, not picked, or played decently in certain games. Only one or two games were of a really high standard.

Starting 14 PL games for whatever reason doesn't bode well any way you look at it.

Only one or two games were of high standard? Bull. Shit.
I don't know why you're so fixated with the 14 starts. He should have started more games and players like Henderson and Fabinho should have played less hence why they were knackered in the run-in.
Online Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:18:40 pm
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.

Agreed, he can't be relied upon with any surety in the crunch games. I  like Jones and Elliott but they're very much prospects, definitely think we could do with another accomplished midfielder.
Offline T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:25:13 pm
Get over the price it's been paid and is in the past. The coaching staff and FSG are going to offer him a new contract so they are obviously okay with his contribution.

Any mention of Keita criticism and Spider-Neil comes swinging in, webs a blazing!  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Klopp loves Naby. We have offered him a contract extension, that he will most likely accept. He will be here for some time. It is better to discuss him in his own thread, than in the transfer thread ...
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:31:14 pm
Agreed, he can't be relied upon with any surety in the crunch games. I  like Jones and Elliott but they're very much prospects, definitely think we could do with another accomplished midfielder.
It's an absolute must. We are too easily played through the middle because we have no pace there. A mobile midfielder who is able to withstand being pressed is needed. I have no idea who that player is, but it's what is required to enable us to challenge City again.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:31:14 pm
Agreed, he can't be relied upon with any surety in the crunch games. I  like Jones and Elliott but they're very much prospects, definitely think we could do with another accomplished midfielder.

Ridiculous considering he started two Cup finals and the CL semi-final. Oh, you meant 'other' crunch games.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:16:44 pm
We lost the title due to a lack of reliable midfielders, in my opinion. We need to bring in someone else unless Klopp thinks Jones and Elliott can be used in big moments.

 :butt :butt :butt

We didn't lose any title. We are up against a club that is cheating, in fact they are proven cheats.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:16:44 pm
We lost the title due to a lack of reliable midfielders, in my opinion. We need to bring in someone else unless Klopp thinks Jones and Elliott can be used in big moments.


Elliott,you on about that kid who took his chance and kept his place ?

As for losing the title due to lack of midfielders  ::)
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Naby's game stats are fantastic btw.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:47:03 pm
:butt :butt :butt

We didn't lose any title. We are up against a club that is cheating, in fact they are proven cheats.
You can't really be critical of this Liverpool team, but we had a slight wobble at the end of the year, due to missing players through injury and COVID-19, were we drew a few games and had that horror show away to Leicester, but the whole squad are phenomenal, and when you're up against serial cheats, and the reluctance of the footballing authorities to properly sanction them.

Points deductions are the only way going forward to punish Sportswashing Oil teams.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'd have Ruben Neves at the club in a heartbeat.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:33:48 pm
Klopp loves Naby. We have offered him a contract extension, that he will most likely accept. He will be here for some time. It is better to discuss him in his own thread, than in the transfer thread ...

He loves all his players but he's never been a regular first XI player when everyone is fit. Fabinho and Henderson always have been, Gini always was, Thiago is.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:46 pm
Ridiculous considering he started two Cup finals and the CL semi-final. Oh, you meant 'other' crunch games.

Only because of injury. He was named on the bench for the League Cup final originally and we were missing Fabinho in the FA Cup final. Naby was first midfielder off in both finals as well with subs.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:47:03 pm
:butt :butt :butt

We didn't lose any title. We are up against a club that is cheating, in fact they are proven cheats.

So we need to be perfect to win the league, that's the problem. You can't have a single weakness.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:52:37 pm
Stats help give context, it hard to remember everything that happens in a game, you can miss stuff etc. Also if you Mane a better pass/Ball retention then Diaz, idk what say.

Diaz was still relatively raw in the 6 months but always looks a threat. My unpopular opinion is that mane lost a small amount of that burst pace that he initially had which made him less likely to go 1-on-1 as often as he used to against his fullback and beat him successfully. The shift to center allowed him to use his ball retrntion and strength better and made him more threatening. Diaz will get better next season once he has a full pre-season and starts being able to play more minutes at his peak tempo (thought he looked gassed at the hour mark in most games). I expect to see him go up a level this season on his actual output. Nunez this season is going to need patience too. Dont think he'll start many before the world cup, but with 5 subs he'll probably get minutes every single game. My biggest concern is still resolution on Mo's deal because that'll become a distraction every week it isnt resolved once the season starts.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:27:24 pm
He loves all his players but he's never been a regular first XI player when everyone is fit. Fabinho and Henderson always have been, Gini always was, Thiago is.

You can only field 11 players at a time. When called upon, Keita has performed, even in the big games. People really need to start appreaciating our squad players ...
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:19:56 pm
I'd have Ruben Neves at the club in a heartbeat.

Why? He's slow as can be. Wouldn't add much to our midfield - maybe an occasional long-distance shot.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:34:39 pm
Why? He's slow as can be. Wouldn't add much to our midfield - maybe an occasional long-distance shot.

Can pick a pass, loves a tackle, good engine, can smack a ball. Good player or are we looking for a pretty dancing clown ;D
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:27:24 pm
He loves all his players but he's never been a regular first XI player when everyone is fit. Fabinho and Henderson always have been, Gini always was, Thiago is.

Only because of injury. He was named on the bench for the League Cup final originally.

Naby was clearly the 4th choice in midfield and performed well consistently. Still has the odd bad game but looks much more like the lad we thought we'd signed albeit only after 4 seasons. I think he deserves a new deal at the minute as we plan for the midfield revamp in coming windows. Elliot and Jones will get more minutes and Milner can still do a job there in a pinch. Throw in possibly Carvalho and there's decent depth there if not extraordinary and is not an immediate concern.

The way we are buying though seens like we are moving towards a 4-2-3-1. We havent really soent much on midfielders with Fabinho being the last significant purchase in that position while we have now have quite a few number 10-ish players. I can easily see us slowly moving towards the double pivot with more attack players on the field to break the park the bus teams.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:49:50 pm

Elliott,you on about that kid who took his chance and kept his place ?

As for losing the title due to lack of midfielders  ::)
I think he will be great, but he started the first three matches of the season, got injured, came back, and barely featured after that.

Go look at the games we dropped points in. Brentford, Brighton, West Ham, City (H), and Spurs (A) were all matches we couldnt feature three of our top four midfielders and it showed. Brentford, Brighton, and West Ham were particularly poor performances.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:31:11 pm
Diaz was still relatively raw in the 6 months but always looks a threat. My unpopular opinion is that mane lost a small amount of that burst pace that he initially had which made him less likely to go 1-on-1 as often as he used to against his fullback and beat him successfully. The shift to center allowed him to use his ball retrntion and strength better and made him more threatening. Diaz will get better next season once he has a full pre-season and starts being able to play more minutes at his peak tempo (thought he looked gassed at the hour mark in most games). I expect to see him go up a level this season on his actual output. Nunez this season is going to need patience too. Dont think he'll start many before the world cup, but with 5 subs he'll probably get minutes every single game. My biggest concern is still resolution on Mo's deal because that'll become a distraction every week it isnt resolved once the season starts.
I agree on the Diaz part. Nunez is Salah replacement likely a year early it feels like. We should have patience on Nunez getting up to speed though. He may more of an Impact sub then a starter right away.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:47:03 pm
:butt :butt :butt

We didn't lose any title. We are up against a club that is cheating, in fact they are proven cheats.
Frame it however you want, we got second in the league. Im not here to argue the merits (or lack thereof) of Citys financials. The fact is theyre our competition whether we like it or not.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:40:07 pm
Frame it however you want, we got second in the league. Im not here to argue the merits (or lack thereof) of Citys financials. The fact is theyre our competition whether we like it or not.

They were 14 points ahead of us in January. It would've been the mother of all collapses if they lost. we didn't lose it.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:39:07 pm
I agree on the Diaz part. Nunez is Salah replacement likely a year early it feels like. We should have patience on Nunez getting up to speed though. He may more of an Impact sub then a starter right away.

I cant see Nunez playing on the right. We need a left footed attacker if Mo leaves. nunez prefers coming in off the left. Diaz more likely to play on the right than Nunez when Mo isnt available. Personally think Mo signs the contract before the season starts and Kaide/Harvey fill in for the cups and get time to develop.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:45:32 pm
They were 14 points ahead of us in January. It would've been the mother of all collapses if they lost. we didn't lose it.

A lot of points were dropped when we were struggling with key absences in midfield.
