Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29560 on: Today at 07:47:14 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

Definitely not happy with that. The midfield needs upgrading badly. I think we'll get one in still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29561 on: Today at 07:49:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:42:23 pm
Klopp and Van Dijk tapped up the player
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29562 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:17 pm
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?

Was a trip on the dodgems involved ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29563 on: Today at 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:26:38 pm
With the wages we've offered it will definitely be a budget airline he chooses. None of this fancy private jet nonsense.

I didnt seriously think hed be on that flight, I was just playing along with the original suggestion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29564 on: Today at 07:57:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:38:20 pm
Keita hasn't proven he can play consistently well despite the last season?

He started 14 PL games last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29565 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:49:17 pm
SSSHHHHHHHHH!!

Actually you hear very little about tapping up these days.  Why is that?

Probably because it is pretty much allowed. Bayern Munich have been tapping up Mane quite openly, and we don't seem to have a problem with that, as long as they pay our asking price ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29566 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:10:11 pm
You forgot Keita. Thiago/Keita already rotate for one spot.

True, but in Keita's best season here by a long way in terms of fitness, they started 31 league games combined. We were actually pretty lucky their injuries dove-tailed so nicely last season - they missed 9 and 12 league games but only 3 of those occasions overlapped.

Most of our dropped points last season came when we were unable to field any combo of 3 of our 4 best midfielders - in the 10 games we dropped points, in only 2 of them would you say we were fielding a "first-choice" midfield and one of them was the hardest game of the season (City away, with the other being Spurs at home). I mean it's ridiculous that you need to be near-perfect across a season and get 90+ points to win the league, but it is what it is, and we're dealing with small margins.

Outside of the core four, the others options just aren't the same level/fit. And I'd have no concerns with that whatsoever if any of Henderson, Thiago or Keita were reliable fitness-wise. If anything, I'd think we could reduce the number of players we have in midfield - four genuinely top class players for three positions is on the face of it very good. But as it turns out, all of our best midfielders have unreliable fitness. Some seasons we'll be lucky. Some we won't. I'm not saying we need to have 6 world-class players in there, but I think we should be looking for someone in the middle ground of "top-class, but made of biscuits" and "consistently fit, but unproven at the top level".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29567 on: Today at 08:05:25 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:54:34 pm
I didnt seriously think hed be on that flight, I was just playing along with the original suggestion.

I can assure you that the original suggestion was written very much tongue in cheek also, although one or two seem to have taken me seriously. Obviously the club will just strap him underneath a flock of homing pigeons they've taken over there on the first team bus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29568 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:57:55 pm
He started 14 PL games last season.

And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.
« Reply #29569 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:07:46 pm
And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29570 on: Today at 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:07:46 pm
And was available for selection for more as well as playing CL games.

That's why I said he wasn't able to show consistency. He was either injured, not picked, or played decently in certain games. Only one or two games were of a really high standard.

Starting 14 PL games for whatever reason doesn't bode well any way you look at it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29571 on: Today at 08:25:13 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:18:40 pm
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.

Get over the price it's been paid and is in the past. The coaching staff and FSG are going to offer him a new contract so they are obviously okay with his contribution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29572 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
I would still like another top quality central midfielder to finalise the squad for this coming season. Its a long slog and we need lots of quality players to rotate in the engine room, so the ability to rotate in that central midfield will be key for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29573 on: Today at 08:28:16 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:21:08 pm
That's why I said he wasn't able to show consistency. He was either injured, not picked, or played decently in certain games. Only one or two games were of a really high standard.

Starting 14 PL games for whatever reason doesn't bode well any way you look at it.

Only one or two games were of high standard? Bull. Shit.
I don't know why you're so fixated with the 14 starts. He should have started more games and players like Henderson and Fabinho should have played less hence why they were knackered in the run-in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29574 on: Today at 08:31:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:18:40 pm
But he wasn't one of the first names on the team sheet. He never has been, he never will be. He's a 'steady' player (when he plays) but for the price we paid I don't think anyone can argue that he hasn't under delivered.

Agreed, he can't be relied upon with any surety in the crunch games. I  like Jones and Elliott but they're very much prospects, definitely think we could do with another accomplished midfielder.
