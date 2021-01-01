« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:23:33 pm
Tchouameni was a unique opportunity. I don't see us getting a midfielder for the sake of it.

I made the mistake of watching some of the Sangare compilations an he looked a beast so I'm gonna hold out for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Would love for us to go for Eriksen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 05:19:34 pm
Would love for us to go for Eriksen
not gonna happen mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:16:44 pm
We lost the title due to a lack of reliable midfielders, in my opinion. We need to bring in someone else unless Klopp thinks Jones and Elliott can be used in big moments.

Jones is the question mark for me. If he steps up he could allow Hendo to be more available as the backup 6. Jones has the quality on the ball that could be good enough for big games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:30 pm
Why quote it all in Euros?

It was a post about how Benfica stated they wanted €100mil, and how we are v close to giving €90. The reports on the instalment amounts come from Portugal so I have them in Euros.

Give yourself a day off fretting about optics. You shouldn't care so much what others might or might not think. You'll wear yourself into the ground worrying about things you have no control over - particularly in this case, when we have indeed spent a lot of money and we can't really hide it (obviously we know the nuance about lower wages than Mane, to offset it - plus it's genuinely earned money)

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:16:03 pm
bbc site must pay attention to RAWK  :)

Liverpool are close to signing Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese club Benfica.

The deal is expected to be worth an initial £64m with about £21m in add-ons.

edit: guardian too

Liverpool will pay a guaranteed €80m and up to another €20m in add-ons.
Aha, nice one for sharing. Fromola, hope that helps you sleep tonight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dree on Today at 05:30:07 pm
Jones is the question mark for me. If he steps up he could allow Hendo to be more available as the backup 6. Jones has the quality on the ball that could be good enough for big games.
The quality on the ball isnt the problem. Its what he does when we arent in possession.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:59:06 pm
Absolutely no chance that's true.

It could be, it is probably a necessary but insufficient condition for add-ons to triggered. He has to play 60 games AND win the premier league for x amount to be paid out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I think that the introduction of 5 subs could mean that we don't  bring in another midfielder. I know that losing ox would mean that have close to 30 games to fill but I think barring his injury harvey elliot would have taken a lot of those games.

Additionally there is potential to change to 4231 and use carvalho in the 10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:33:17 pm
The quality on the ball isnt the problem. Its what he does when we arent in possession.

Yeah he clearly has more talent in that respect than Hendo or Milner, its just whether he can develop tactically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:50:44 pm
We've got 10 midfielders currently on the books.

But how many are at the level needed to take the title off City next season? Most of our midfielders are either not ready, inconsistent,  injury prone, or regressing, and we're definitely missing someone who's able to provide some running power through the middle. We need at least 1 more quality option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
For me there are two things to bear in mind when it comes to our midfield:

1) Our entire first choice midfield is likely to be away at the World Cup, which means extra minutes in some aging and already-injury prone legs. All three nations will fancy their chances at going deep in the tournament, so at the very least, none of those players will get a meaningful break even if they aren't playing every game. That off the back of an already grueling 21-22.

2) Whilst on paper we do have 8 (likely 7 when Ox leaves) midfielders on our books, it's not a plug and play situation. We're not going to be looking to put out a Milner, Keita, Jones midfield in a must-win PL/CL game unless in case of an emergency. We're unlikely to play a midfield containing both Jones and Elliott at the same time (add Carvalho to that, if you think he'll get games in midfield).

Realistically, we're heavily reliant on 2 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo being fit and available and the others are competing to be the third midfielder/first off the bench in a game of any real importance. And that's before even getting to the fact that literally not one of our midfielders is physically robust in the way Mane, Salah and the likes of Wijnaldum were, so we're going to get injuries and they're going to overlap in ways that occasionally leave us struggling to put out a good midfield unit (if not quality individual players). I think if given the choice you'd say that all of Milner, Jones and Elliott are currently not good enough defensively to play more than one of them at a time, but the likelihood of needing to do that feels quite high when you factor in that all of Keita, Thiago and Henderson have had not insignificant injury problems in recent years and the latter two are unlikely to get better in their 30s.

In pure numbers we maybe look ok, but even looking at the injury records of the group collectively means we're short, and that's before considering the blend of players we have. Plus, for all the potential/promise, Jones and Elliott are currently prospects rather than regular top-class performers, and Milner is on the wrong side of his prime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:30:54 pm
It was a post about how Benfica stated they wanted 100mil, and how we are v close to giving 90. The reports on the instalment amounts come from Portugal so I have them in Euros.

Bargain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: masher on Today at 05:38:08 pm
It could be, it is probably a necessary but insufficient condition for add-ons to triggered. He has to play 60 games AND win the premier league for x amount to be paid out.

That's not what they say though. They simply say he has to play 60 games to trigger a 20m payment - no AND....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:02:09 pm
For me there are two things to bear in mind when it comes to our midfield:

1) Our entire first choice midfield is likely to be away at the World Cup, which means extra minutes in some aging and already-injury prone legs. All three nations will fancy their chances at going deep in the tournament, so at the very least, none of those players will get a meaningful break even if they aren't playing every game. That off the back of an already grueling 21-22.

2) Whilst on paper we do have 8 (likely 7 when Ox leaves) midfielders on our books, it's not a plug and play situation. We're not going to be looking to put out a Milner, Keita, Jones midfield in a must-win PL/CL game unless in case of an emergency. We're unlikely to play a midfield containing both Jones and Elliott at the same time (add Carvalho to that, if you think he'll get games in midfield).

Realistically, we're heavily reliant on 2 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo being fit and available and the others are competing to be the third midfielder/first off the bench in a game of any real importance. And that's before even getting to the fact that literally not one of our midfielders is physically robust in the way Mane, Salah and the likes of Wijnaldum were, so we're going to get injuries and they're going to overlap in ways that occasionally leave us struggling to put out a good midfield unit (if not quality individual players). I think if given the choice you'd say that all of Milner, Jones and Elliott are currently not good enough defensively to play more than one of them at a time, but the likelihood of needing to do that feels quite high when you factor in that all of Keita, Thiago and Henderson have had not insignificant injury problems in recent years and the latter two are unlikely to get better in their 30s.

In pure numbers we maybe look ok, but even looking at the injury records of the group collectively means we're short, and that's before considering the blend of players we have. Plus, for all the potential/promise, Jones and Elliott are currently prospects rather than regular top-class performers, and Milner is on the wrong side of his prime.

Getting our other business done early leaves us plenty of time to concentrate on a midfielder, although we'll need to make sales first. Ox will need to move on, as well as getting the Mane deal done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:58:26 pm

??

Ooo that airport is in Broughton, I live a five minute walk from that airport. The other half is on maternity leave now as well so Ill send her on lookout duty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 03:23:39 pm
There's an EasyJet flight leaving Madrid for Liverpool at 16.55pm local time. My money's on that one.

My mate is on this flight, I can confirm he has not seen Nunez. That flight is delayed like 4hrs already too 🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:11:52 pm
That's not what they say though. They simply say he has to play 60 games to trigger a 20m payment - no AND....

I agree that simply playing 60 games for 25 million add on is not going to be true. I am speculating that it might it might be a necessary condition for some other triggers like winning the premier league, CL etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:02:09 pm
For me there are two things to bear in mind when it comes to our midfield:

1) Our entire first choice midfield is likely to be away at the World Cup, which means extra minutes in some aging and already-injury prone legs. All three nations will fancy their chances at going deep in the tournament, so at the very least, none of those players will get a meaningful break even if they aren't playing every game. That off the back of an already grueling 21-22.

2) Whilst on paper we do have 8 (likely 7 when Ox leaves) midfielders on our books, it's not a plug and play situation. We're not going to be looking to put out a Milner, Keita, Jones midfield in a must-win PL/CL game unless in case of an emergency. We're unlikely to play a midfield containing both Jones and Elliott at the same time (add Carvalho to that, if you think he'll get games in midfield).

Realistically, we're heavily reliant on 2 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo being fit and available and the others are competing to be the third midfielder/first off the bench in a game of any real importance. And that's before even getting to the fact that literally not one of our midfielders is physically robust in the way Mane, Salah and the likes of Wijnaldum were, so we're going to get injuries and they're going to overlap in ways that occasionally leave us struggling to put out a good midfield unit (if not quality individual players). I think if given the choice you'd say that all of Milner, Jones and Elliott are currently not good enough defensively to play more than one of them at a time, but the likelihood of needing to do that feels quite high when you factor in that all of Keita, Thiago and Henderson have had not insignificant injury problems in recent years and the latter two are unlikely to get better in their 30s.

In pure numbers we maybe look ok, but even looking at the injury records of the group collectively means we're short, and that's before considering the blend of players we have. Plus, for all the potential/promise, Jones and Elliott are currently prospects rather than regular top-class performers, and Milner is on the wrong side of his prime.

Jones and Elliott were out for months with freak injuries you'd think wouldn't happen again. Carvalho is effectively replacing Ox so that is an extra option. Thiago was out for months and hopefully this won't be the case this season.

I can see us going for another forward before we go for a midfielder. I think we will change our shape so we go 2 in midfield and 4 in attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:19 pm
Really curious about this. Tchouameni seems to be an individual we wanted rather than us wanting a midfielder but you're right. We have a bit of a gap in central midfield with a Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson and then Elliott and Jones. It's only Keita who's in the mid-20s range and he's not been an absolute starter for us since he came here. Like you, I'd like us to sign a midfielder who can come in as first teamer but I'm not sure it'll happen. Eliott is the one who I think could be it - he was set back last season with the injury but he was a regular at the start of the season. He's obviously not a Tchouameni type but he could be the player that becomes a regular for us along with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. And they're not old by any stretch so I don't think a midfield signing is an absolute necessity, even though I'd like us to sign one.
The club always looks for the right fit over need etc.
More of the CM used during the run in was just rotating the Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Keita. Elliott and Jones where not used much, Jones more. Would think using Jones and Elliott more would be part of the plan. I would like one more prime age MF type would more of like an left football creative inside forward type but if the player not there, I think the options are MF are fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Get isco on a free. Midfield  problem solved
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:33:17 pm
The quality on the ball isnt the problem. Its what he does when we arent in possession.
Jones is one the best MF on the team at pressuring. He good off the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Get isco on a free. Midfield  problem solved

Isco and Asensio, double swoop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:49:59 pm
Mate I've watched every game Diaz has played for Liverpool. I don't need to go on FBref.
Stats help give context, it hard to remember everything that happens in a game, you can miss stuff etc. Also if you Mane a better pass/Ball retention then Diaz, idk what say. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Tap-in saying Bayern going to put a fresh bid in soon for Sadio.
