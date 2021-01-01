For me there are two things to bear in mind when it comes to our midfield:



1) Our entire first choice midfield is likely to be away at the World Cup, which means extra minutes in some aging and already-injury prone legs. All three nations will fancy their chances at going deep in the tournament, so at the very least, none of those players will get a meaningful break even if they aren't playing every game. That off the back of an already grueling 21-22.



2) Whilst on paper we do have 8 (likely 7 when Ox leaves) midfielders on our books, it's not a plug and play situation. We're not going to be looking to put out a Milner, Keita, Jones midfield in a must-win PL/CL game unless in case of an emergency. We're unlikely to play a midfield containing both Jones and Elliott at the same time (add Carvalho to that, if you think he'll get games in midfield).



Realistically, we're heavily reliant on 2 of Fab, Thiago and Hendo being fit and available and the others are competing to be the third midfielder/first off the bench in a game of any real importance. And that's before even getting to the fact that literally not one of our midfielders is physically robust in the way Mane, Salah and the likes of Wijnaldum were, so we're going to get injuries and they're going to overlap in ways that occasionally leave us struggling to put out a good midfield unit (if not quality individual players). I think if given the choice you'd say that all of Milner, Jones and Elliott are currently not good enough defensively to play more than one of them at a time, but the likelihood of needing to do that feels quite high when you factor in that all of Keita, Thiago and Henderson have had not insignificant injury problems in recent years and the latter two are unlikely to get better in their 30s.



In pure numbers we maybe look ok, but even looking at the injury records of the group collectively means we're short, and that's before considering the blend of players we have. Plus, for all the potential/promise, Jones and Elliott are currently prospects rather than regular top-class performers, and Milner is on the wrong side of his prime.