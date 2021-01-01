« previous next »
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:31:43 pm
I mean we can laugh at it now, but I remember when they bought Martial he was supposed to be the next Henry.

I think that was because it was Man Utd signing him more than anything else. Rashford, Greenwood, Welbeck, Dong Fangzhou have all had the same treatment.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:31:43 pm
I mean we can laugh at it now, but I remember when they bought Martial he was supposed to be the next Henry.

and he started off quite brightly. eventually the comedy of managers at Mancville ruined him...along with his entitled attitude.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:58:31 pm
I think with sportswashing, one of the weirdest things is how clubs with no case to answer end up getting defensive about everything when the facts speak for themselves.
Yes, and a major difference between the two clubs is that in our case, the worst it gets to is this, some of our fans having to defend our spending on social media; in the sportswashers' case, they need their lawyers.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:17:28 pm
LOL.

a typo invalidates it?  jesus  :)

why wouldn't we have  60-game trigger?  christ, you can't feel good about his wage being acceptably low but at the same time moan that there's an offsetting clause in his favour.
we're in a negotiation, it's not a 1-way street ffs.
60 starts,not games, sounds reasonable to me. About 2-3 seasons
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:32:58 pm
I think that was because it was Man Utd signing him more than anything else.

They've ruined a lot of players though the last decade or so. It's hilarious the amount of 'world class' that have gone through there and ended up being shite.

Imagine when they signed Pogba and someone said "he'll have no club in five years' time".
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:29 pm
You assholes better come up with a song as soon as the medical is completed.

Two songs even.

I can't get the Rawhide tune out of my head - "Darwin, Darwin, Darwin, keep those goals a-rollin', Keep defenders movin'... etc... Nunez!!" [Instead of 'Rawhide'] - to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-mr_eGji3g [Frankie Laine version]

(As you can see I'm not great with the words - someone better than me can quickly put some words in there - as it's not a complicated song? - and very easy to sing...)
 
Can imagine the Kop belting it out!!!
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:21:21 pm
Yes, because the narrative is pretty much allowing city to buy leagues

This entire season will now be you bought Nunez for more than city bought haaland though

And the powers that be will sit back and laugh at the perfect crime that is football tribalism

The narrative from who ?
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?


Ojo, Woodburn, Karius and Davies will go or have been released also.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:47:55 pm
Now, we need to get Matheus Nunes from Sporting.

https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0

Make it happen, Julian ...

£34 million apparently they want for him. Wolves have been linked
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:35:15 pm
They've ruined a lot of players though the last decade or so. It's hilarious the amount of 'world class' that have gone through there and ended up being shite.

Imagine when they signed Pogba and someone said "he'll have no club in five years' time".

Yeah, they've been shocking since Ferguson left. It's brilliant.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:25:27 pm
Easyjet? We've spent everything we have on Nunez it seems.

Funnily enough I was sat next to avram Grant on an EasyJet flight once!
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

Neco and Philips didnt play any part last season.so its really OX, Mane, Origi and Taki

Nunez replaces Mane

Carvalho replaces Taki

Probably get a midfielder as well?

I think we are fine.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:07 pm
So £85m all in pretty much if we hit all targets (which obv we hope to do). Sounds like a decent deal.

Spending £85m to buy the fucker that helps us win things?

Sign him and Uruguayan36 up...
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:58:31 pm
I think with sportswashing, one of the weirdest things is how clubs with no case to answer end up getting defensive about everything when the facts speak for themselves.

Agreed Roy, it's an interesting quirk.

In this thread it seems like a lot of people are suggesting Ward has pulled off a financial masterstroke and got a bargain, when all that's really happened is Benfica demanded €100 and we've given them €75mil up front. Then it'll go up to €89mil within two seasons of appearances (unless he's truly godawful or seriously unlucky), making him our biggest transfer fee ever. And then finally up to €100mil if we win certain trophies (unknown, but you'd guess we'd want it to be PL and CL). Have to factor in the all-expenses family weekend in Lisbon trip too, of course.

So essentially, we're almost guaranteeing them all bar €10mil/£8.5mil of what they demanded (while putting out noise that we avoided price inflation because United didn't interest Nunez). Hardly like we've pulled their trousers down during negotiations, or played a blinder. Just got it done (which is plenty to celebrate without needing to embellish). Proof will be in the pudding of how he works out, but this isn't even in the same ballpark as the negotiations that saw us receive £20mil for Ibe and B Smith!)
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 04:00:02 pm
Neco and Philips didnt play any part last season.so its really OX, Mane, Origi and Taki

Nunez replaces Mane

Carvalho replaces Taki

Probably get a midfielder as well?

I think we are fine.

People are also forgetting we bought the Diaz deal forward.  We have essentially replaced Mane, Origi and Taki with Diaz, Nunez and Carvalho.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho
-centre midfielder

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

no idea who though but that would be pretty decent window. Doubt we can replicate last season number of matches though. hopefully less matches but more trophies :P
Yes the CM player will be the interesting one and possibly one of those out of nowhere signings, Soler or something mad. We do need another in.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:12:43 pm
Do people care what the media say still?

It sets agendas though and narratives.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

A little short IMO and not as strong a squad as the one we saw in the second half of last season.

Its a different story if we can add a top midfielder though.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:19:12 pm
It sets agendas though and narratives.

The entire footballing world isn't against us no matter how many times you say mate.  ;D
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?


Add Salah on a new deal and I'd be happy. We'd have solved our attack for years to come.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Funnily enough I was sat next to avram Grant on an EasyJet flight once!

John Aldridge was on an Easyjet flight I was on going to Faro, once.  ;D
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:12:27 pm
Agreed Roy, it's an interesting quirk.

In this thread it seems like a lot of people are suggesting Ward has pulled off a financial masterstroke and got a bargain, when all that's really happened is Benfica demanded 100 and we've given them 75mil up front. Then it'll go up to 89mil within two seasons of appearances (unless he's truly godawful or seriously unlucky), making him our biggest transfer fee ever. And then finally up to 100mil if we win certain trophies (unknown, but you'd guess we'd want it to be PL and CL). Have to factor in the all-expenses family weekend in Lisbon trip too, of course.

So essentially, we're almost guaranteeing them all bar 10mil/£8.5mil of what they demanded (while putting out noise that we avoided price inflation because United didn't interest Nunez). Hardly like we've pulled their trousers down during negotiations, or played a blinder. Just got it done (which is plenty to celebrate without needing to embellish). Proof will be in the pudding of how he works out, but this isn't even in the same ballpark as the negotiations that saw us receive £20mil for Ibe and B Smith!)

Why quote it all in Euros?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:30 pm
Why quote it all in Euros?

Because everyone is in the Euro zone bar you weirdo's ;D
Tchouameni was a unique opportunity. I don't see us getting a midfielder for the sake of it.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:23:33 pm
Tchouameni was a unique opportunity. I don't see us getting a midfielder for the sake of it.

No he was not as he never was going to come to us it was always going to be Madrid.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?

We'd probably need a good midfielder in as well. Milner may not get that much game time, as he has probably been extended for his leadership and presence. Ox might leave, and Keita has still not proven that he can play consistently well for some reason. Thiago and Hendo are 31. 

We need another good midfielder who can bridge the gap between the older midfielders and the likes of Jones and Elliot.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:23:33 pm
Tchouameni was a unique opportunity. I don't see us getting a midfielder for the sake of it.

It's clearly an area we want to strengthen. There's been a lot of noise suggesting we've made an offer for Gavi and Bellingham is clearly a player we'd like as well. It wasn't a case of only being interested in that one player.

As you say we won't sign someone for the sake of it but if we don't strengthen there we're gambling too much again on Thiago's fitness among others.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:30:22 pm
We'd probably need a good midfielder in as well. Milner may not get that much game time, as he has probably been extended for his leadership and presence. Ox might leave, and Keita has still not proven that he can play consistently well for some reason. Thiago and Hendo are 31. 

We need another good midfielder who can bridge the gap between the older midfielders and the likes of Jones and Elliot.

Keita hasn't proven he can play consistently well despite the last season?
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:30:22 pm
We'd probably need a good midfielder in as well. Milner may not get that much game time, as he has probably been extended for his leadership and presence. Ox might leave, and Keita has still not proven that he can play consistently well for some reason. Thiago and Hendo are 31. 

We need another good midfielder who can bridge the gap between the older midfielders and the likes of Jones and Elliot.

would be good to have someone reliable who can come in for 15-20 mins and close a game off for us, giving Fab / Hendo a breather.

kinda what Millie does now.

(sorry for the heresy, but even his legs won't last forever.  OK, that's me off to confession now)

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:49 pm
It's clearly an area we want to strengthen. There's been a lot of noise suggesting we've made an offer for Gavi and Bellingham is clearly a player we'd like as well. It wasn't a case of only being interested in that one player.

As you say we won't sign someone for the sake of it but if we don't strengthen there we're gambling too much again on Thiago's fitness among others.

Tchouameni is a unique football I'm not sure we move for a midfielder to do a job. It's far more likely we wait for a top tier midfielder later on and give Jones, Elliott and Carvalho a chance to stake a claim. We're not the type of club to stockpile players.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:30:22 pm
We'd probably need a good midfielder in as well. Milner may not get that much game time, as he has probably been extended for his leadership and presence. Ox might leave, and Keita has still not proven that he can play consistently well for some reason. Thiago and Hendo are 31. 

We need another good midfielder who can bridge the gap between the older midfielders and the likes of Jones and Elliot.

Really curious about this. Tchouameni seems to be an individual we wanted rather than us wanting a midfielder but you're right. We have a bit of a gap in central midfield with a Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson and then Elliott and Jones. It's only Keita who's in the mid-20s range and he's not been an absolute starter for us since he came here. Like you, I'd like us to sign a midfielder who can come in as first teamer but I'm not sure it'll happen. Eliott is the one who I think could be it - he was set back last season with the injury but he was a regular at the start of the season. He's obviously not a Tchouameni type but he could be the player that becomes a regular for us along with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. And they're not old by any stretch so I don't think a midfield signing is an absolute necessity, even though I'd like us to sign one.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:30 pm
Why quote it all in Euros?

Because that is the currency used to pay the selling club.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:23:33 pm
Tchouameni was a unique opportunity. I don't see us getting a midfielder for the sake of it.

It's not for the sake of it, we need to bring one in imo.
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 04:49:37 pm
It's not for the sake of it, we need to bring one in imo.

We've got 10 midfielders currently on the books.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:22:30 pm
Why quote it all in Euros?
why not?  and why does it matter?

in fact it'd be great if everything was quoted in one currency.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:50:44 pm
We've got 10 midfielders currently on the books.

8 surely? And a lot of elder statesmen with a lot of games in those legs...

Name   Age   App 2022
James Milner    36   39
Thiago Alcântara   31   39
Jordan Henderson    31   57
Fabinho   28   48
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   28   29
Naby Keïta   27   40
Curtis Jones   21   27
Harvey Elliott   19   11

I reckon 1 more midfielder is necessary, maybe even 2 if Chamberlain leaves
bbc site must pay attention to RAWK  :)

Liverpool are close to signing Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese club Benfica.

The deal is expected to be worth an initial £64m with about £21m in add-ons.
We lost the title due to a lack of reliable midfielders, in my opinion. We need to bring in someone else unless Klopp thinks Jones and Elliott can be used in big moments.
