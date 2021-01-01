I think with sportswashing, one of the weirdest things is how clubs with no case to answer end up getting defensive about everything when the facts speak for themselves.



Agreed Roy, it's an interesting quirk.In this thread it seems like a lot of people are suggesting Ward has pulled off a financial masterstroke and got a bargain, when all that's really happened is Benfica demanded €100 and we've given them €75mil up front. Then it'll go up to €89mil within two seasons of appearances (unless he's truly godawful or seriously unlucky), making him our biggest transfer fee ever. And then finally up to €100mil if we win certain trophies (unknown, but you'd guess we'd want it to be PL and CL). Have to factor in the all-expenses family weekend in Lisbon trip too, of course.So essentially, we're almost guaranteeing them all bar €10mil/£8.5mil of what they demanded (while putting out noise that we avoided price inflation because United didn't interest Nunez). Hardly like we've pulled their trousers down during negotiations, or played a blinder. Just got it done (which is plenty to celebrate without needing to embellish). Proof will be in the pudding of how he works out, but this isn't even in the same ballpark as the negotiations that saw us receive £20mil for Ibe and B Smith!)