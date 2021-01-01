I mean we can laugh at it now, but I remember when they bought Martial he was supposed to be the next Henry.
I think with sportswashing, one of the weirdest things is how clubs with no case to answer end up getting defensive about everything when the facts speak for themselves.
LOL.a typo invalidates it? jesus why wouldn't we have 60-game trigger? christ, you can't feel good about his wage being acceptably low but at the same time moan that there's an offsetting clause in his favour. we're in a negotiation, it's not a 1-way street ffs.
I think that was because it was Man Utd signing him more than anything else.
You assholes better come up with a song as soon as the medical is completed.Two songs even.
Yes, because the narrative is pretty much allowing city to buy leagues This entire season will now be you bought Nunez for more than city bought haaland thoughAnd the powers that be will sit back and laugh at the perfect crime that is football tribalism
So its potentially looking like INDarwinRamsayCarvalhoOUTOrigiManeOxTakiNeco WilliamsPhillipsWould everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?
Now, we need to get Matheus Nunes from Sporting.https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0Make it happen, Julian ...
They've ruined a lot of players though the last decade or so. It's hilarious the amount of 'world class' that have gone through there and ended up being shite. Imagine when they signed Pogba and someone said "he'll have no club in five years' time".
Easyjet? We've spent everything we have on Nunez it seems.
