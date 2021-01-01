« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:31:43 pm
I mean we can laugh at it now, but I remember when they bought Martial he was supposed to be the next Henry.

I think that was because it was Man Utd signing him more than anything else. Rashford, Greenwood, Welbeck, Dong Fangzhou have all had the same treatment.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29482 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:31:43 pm
I mean we can laugh at it now, but I remember when they bought Martial he was supposed to be the next Henry.

and he started off quite brightly. eventually the comedy of managers at Mancville ruined him...along with his entitled attitude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:58:31 pm
I think with sportswashing, one of the weirdest things is how clubs with no case to answer end up getting defensive about everything when the facts speak for themselves.
Yes, and a major difference between the two clubs is that in our case, the worst it gets to is this, some of our fans having to defend our spending on social media; in the sportswashers' case, they need their lawyers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:17:28 pm
LOL.

a typo invalidates it?  jesus  :)

why wouldn't we have  60-game trigger?  christ, you can't feel good about his wage being acceptably low but at the same time moan that there's an offsetting clause in his favour.
we're in a negotiation, it's not a 1-way street ffs.
60 starts,not games, sounds reasonable to me. About 2-3 seasons
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:32:58 pm
I think that was because it was Man Utd signing him more than anything else.

They've ruined a lot of players though the last decade or so. It's hilarious the amount of 'world class' that have gone through there and ended up being shite.

Imagine when they signed Pogba and someone said "he'll have no club in five years' time".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:29 pm
You assholes better come up with a song as soon as the medical is completed.

Two songs even.

I can't get the Rawhide tune out of my head - "Darwin, Darwin, Darwin, keep those goals a-rollin', Keep defenders movin'... etc... Nunez!!" [Instead of 'Rawhide'] - to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-mr_eGji3g [Frankie Laine version]

(As you can see I'm not great with the words - someone better than me can quickly put some words in there - as it's not a complicated song? - and very easy to sing...)
 
Can imagine the Kop belting it out!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:21:21 pm
Yes, because the narrative is pretty much allowing city to buy leagues

This entire season will now be you bought Nunez for more than city bought haaland though

And the powers that be will sit back and laugh at the perfect crime that is football tribalism

The narrative from who ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:32:21 pm
So its potentially looking like 

IN

Darwin
Ramsay
Carvalho

OUT
Origi
Mane
Ox
Taki
Neco Williams
Phillips


Would everyone be happy with that, or would that leave us a bit short?


Ojo, Woodburn, Karius and Davies will go or have been released also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:47:55 pm
Now, we need to get Matheus Nunes from Sporting.

https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0

Make it happen, Julian ...

£34 million apparently they want for him. Wolves have been linked
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:35:15 pm
They've ruined a lot of players though the last decade or so. It's hilarious the amount of 'world class' that have gone through there and ended up being shite.

Imagine when they signed Pogba and someone said "he'll have no club in five years' time".

Yeah, they've been shocking since Ferguson left. It's brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:25:27 pm
Easyjet? We've spent everything we have on Nunez it seems.

Funnily enough I was sat next to avram Grant on an EasyJet flight once!
