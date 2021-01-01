« previous next »
DelTrotter

Reply #29320 on: Today at 10:30:51 am
Reports of a 6 year contract which is nice as we might struggle to renew him if he gets too good
rafathegaffa83

Reply #29321 on: Today at 10:32:58 am
Tap-in claiming Nunez is in Spain waiting to travel to Liverpool

Then again 9 hours ago he tweeted that Nunez was traveling to Spain in the coming hours. The club must have access to some supersonic jet technology, or Romano is waffling
PeterTheRed

Reply #29322 on: Today at 10:36:44 am
Darwin Núñez agreement on personal terms with Liverpool is for the next six years: contract will be valid until June 2028.

Núñez is now in Spain with his agent, just waiting to fly to Merseyside once the contracts between clubs are signed - could be tomorrow.

Dr Stu-Pid

Reply #29323 on: Today at 10:38:34 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:26:32 am
Not to do down Luis by any means, but to be blunt Mané is better at everything than Díaz right now.

Check out the underlying per-90 stats for both players on FBref and you might have a surprise.  Diaz outperformed Mane this season (admittedly in a limited sample size) in a number of key categories for a Liverpool wide player including: assists, expected assists, shot creating actions, pass completion, progressive passes, successful dribbles, carries, progressive carries, pressures, tackles, etc.  His goals per 90 and xG per 90 are also not too far off Manes numbers either.

Yes there was some pundit hype, but there is performance data to back that hype up.  If he can add more goals to his game next season then hell be a superstar.
Yorkykopite

Reply #29324 on: Today at 10:42:06 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:26:32 am
Not to do down Luis by any means, but to be blunt Mané is better at everything than Díaz right now.

I hope for Sadio's sake that he has a player like Diaz alongside him at Bayern Munich.
thejbs

Reply #29325 on: Today at 10:48:05 am
https://twitter.com/Muppetiers/status/1531720098439778304?s=20&t=u6bXJSbWR9iM_MS3cnqO5A

United account from May discussing how Nunez is basically as good as or better than Haaland. Then go to their feed now where the consensus is that  hes overpriced and has the worst first touch in the PL 😂😂😂
Barefoot Doctor

Reply #29326 on: Today at 10:54:40 am
Saw someone on Twitter point out that Nunez getting a six-year deal is helpful from a financial perspective, as we spread the cost in the books across six years rather than four or five.

Obviously if hes the player the club clearly think he can be, then thats a great length of deal. I also wonder if the club are conscious of whats gone on with Mane and Salah in terms of their deals - and indeed in the game more widely with elite talents running their contracts down. A longer contract gives us a bit more control.
kaesarsosei

Reply #29327 on: Today at 10:54:54 am
Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.
Oskar

Reply #29328 on: Today at 10:59:23 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:54:54 am
Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.

But does he want to stay to start a few games in the domestic cups for us, or does he want to go and play a lot more regularly elsewhere? I really like him, but he's been here for a couple of seasons and isn't going to be more than a squad player for us, I wouldn't begrudge him deciding he's had enough and telling the club he wants to go this summer.
peachybum

Reply #29329 on: Today at 11:00:53 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:54:54 am
Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.

I would imagine that Carvalho is indeed marked to take Taki's minutes. They basically play the same positions. And we aren't sending Carvalho out on loan so keeping Taki would just kill his development. He may or may not be ready to produce at the same level as Taki but we'll see in the early rounds of the League Cup i guess.

But we really shouldn't be keeping a hold of these kind of squad players and blocking the path of Elliot and Carvalho. They both could become great like Trent IF they play enough. We've probably seen the best of Taki and Ox.
harleydanger

Reply #29330 on: Today at 11:01:36 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:07:59 am
I cant see Haaland being a flop in the prem especially playing with De Bruyne et al. Expecting 20+ goals easy in the prem providing no injuries. Hopefully Im very wrong

Apart from the game at anfield, Ive never seen Nunez so cant comment. 

Im looking forward to Salah getting incredulous that some Scandinavian upstart thinking theyll get the golden boot.
Asam

Reply #29331 on: Today at 11:04:22 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:54:54 am
Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.

Carvalho can score goals at the domestic cup level for sure, we need players who can do it in the premier league and European cup level, the domestic cups arent the priority are they?
67CherryRed

Reply #29332 on: Today at 11:14:56 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:54:54 am
Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.
£17m is a lot of money for a squad filler. I'd rather open up pathways for the likes of Gordon, Frauendorf, Cannonier, even Layton Stewart.
