Even for £17m I'm not keen on selling Minamino. Who could we sign for that kind of money that could start 10 games next season (possibly more with Origi gone and even with Nunez as a 1-1 replacement for Mane, and with Firmino picking up more and more injuries), and also score 10 goals in the domestic cups? Unless Carvalho is ear-marked for the front 3 positions, I'd prefer to keep Taki.



I would imagine that Carvalho is indeed marked to take Taki's minutes. They basically play the same positions. And we aren't sending Carvalho out on loan so keeping Taki would just kill his development. He may or may not be ready to produce at the same level as Taki but we'll see in the early rounds of the League Cup i guess.But we really shouldn't be keeping a hold of these kind of squad players and blocking the path of Elliot and Carvalho. They both could become great like Trent IF they play enough. We've probably seen the best of Taki and Ox.