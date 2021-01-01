Not to do down Luis by any means, but to be blunt Mané is better at everything than Díaz right now.
Check out the underlying per-90 stats for both players on FBref and you might have a surprise. Diaz outperformed Mane this season (admittedly in a limited sample size) in a number of key categories for a Liverpool wide player including: assists, expected assists, shot creating actions, pass completion, progressive passes, successful dribbles, carries, progressive carries, pressures, tackles, etc. His goals per 90 and xG per 90 are also not too far off Manes numbers either.
Yes there was some pundit hype, but there is performance data to back that hype up. If he can add more goals to his game next season then hell be a superstar.