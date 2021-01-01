It's the way I look at it. Hell, Mane played as a no.9 for the latter half of the season and had his best run in the season there. It makes absolute sense to take the approach we are with this. Diaz is a better dribbler and ball progresser than Mane. Mane is a better goal scorer but in theory, at least, Darwin should replace Mane's goals and then add some. I suspect we'll look to replace Mo with a left-footed player eventually if we cannot get him to agree another deal but it is obvious where our priorities lie between Mane and Salah.



think there will be an evolutionthis season. I dont know how many times it has been said but saying it again.maybe with the signing of nunez gives us an option of changing the shape to 4-3-2-1. The next midfield signing shall show a bit of what the klopp and team wants to do and move forward.Guess if we go that direction, the likes of carvalho, elliot and curtis might be let loose and there will be more goals from midfield as what the fans have been complaining about since forever. I still do hope that we keep the pacy right and left forward option as it provides an alternative attacking threat on top of technical players that could break down sides that defends deep that we face in majority of games in EPL and CL.