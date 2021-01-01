If he can show he might a plan long term at 6 would be good. He seems a little shorter then what Liverpool normally wants at CB so 6 would make more sense.

Chambers maybe long term plan at LB too.



Stefan Bajcetic is probably the player to watch in the academy at the moment (after Kaide Gordon) - absolute Rolls Royce on the ball and never gives it away. His experience at CB means hes positionally accomplished at the 6 especially for someone so young. His long range passing is pretty decent and has blasted in a couple of screamers this year - been playing in the 23s at the age of 17 which is a pretty good indicator or how highly rated he isAs much as I like Luke Chambers - the LB to watch in the academy is Owen Beck - hes brilliant and was probably the best youth team player last year - hopefully gets a good championship loan - could save us a good few million