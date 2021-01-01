« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1347798 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29240 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:39:47 pm
Thanks. I'm intrigued by the mention of crack.

Hey Hazell, nice to meet you.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,623
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29241 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm
It's the same across pretty much every youth academy in England. For whatever reason it's just not a type of player that gets produced in England. The England u21s are using players like Doyle, Garner and Skipp there for example.

Rice and Phillips in the seniors at least.

I remember we were playing Coady there for years in the youth teams until we realised he just didn't have the technical ability to play there and moved him to CB.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29242 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Yeah, he's naturally a CB but he's played in midfield for us and been very impressive there - strong defensively, very comfortable on the ball and he has a really good range of passing. Pep Lijnders said a couple of months ago that he hoped Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark could be involved in pre-season with the first-team, so it sounds like Bajcetic is one that the coaching staff are keeping an eye on and rate. He's been injured recently, not sure whether he'll be fit or not for the start of pre-season, but he's definitely one to look out for over the next couple of seasons.
If he can show he might a plan long term at 6 would be good. He seems a little shorter then what Liverpool normally wants at CB so 6 would make more sense.
Chambers maybe long term plan at LB too.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29243 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm
Working holiday for Ward. He'll wrap this up quick so he can get back to eating some bacalhau and pastel de natas on his way to southern Portugal to catch up with the Reeds whilst they holiday down in Albufeira

Thought the Reeds were potholing in Derbyshire.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,682
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29244 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
Thought the Reeds were potholing in Derbyshire.

They took a wrong turn somewhere under Castleton.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29245 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
They took a wrong turn somewhere under Castleton.
That was to pick up Big Dog. Word on the street is he's been busy spelunking
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29246 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm
Hey Hazell, nice to meet you.


Run Hazell,RUN !!!!
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,460
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29247 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote
Almeria footballer Badia, on Darwin Nunez:

We were in a shop once, he was buying a phone, but it was just a normal one, not the top, most expensive one he could find. I asked why he wasnt buying a better phone. He said, This is enough - I can call my mother with this.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29248 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm


A replacement for Mane in more ways than one!
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29249 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28

If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,012
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29250 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?
We don't need to rush Ramsay into the league games next season and Trent is best right back in the world. He doesn't need to play midfield.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29251 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

Why would we do that? By having Trent at right fullback, we already have an additional playmaker on the pitch ...
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29252 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
We don't need to rush Ramsay into the league games next season and Trent is best right back in the world. He doesn't need to play midfield.
On the whole I agree but if youve watched his role evolve over the last couple of seasons youll see why its a possibility.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29253 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29254 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm
Wasn't Makelele really short?
rumour has it, he still is.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29255 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
8 seconds too late Samie ffs, get ye shit together
give him a break will yer - he started to type but sneezed part way through.

jesus, talk about a tough room.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29256 on: Today at 12:00:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm

You should probably take this to pms Hazell
reminds me of the old joke - he's so horny he gets hard if someone mentions the  crack of dawn.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,012
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29257 on: Today at 12:02:17 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm
On the whole I agree but if youve watched his role evolve over the last couple of seasons youll see why its a possibility.
That's by design / ability. What would we want from a right back that isn't Trent? Wouldn't we be better just getting a midfielder to compliment the one's that will be here next season?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29258 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:00:35 am
reminds me of the old joke - he's so horny he gets hard if someone mentions the  crack of dawn.
He'd get up on a cracked plate.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29259 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

I think Klopps reaction and contempt for Southgates decision to play Trent in midfield a while back says it all about his thoughts of moving Trent away from the right back position.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29260 on: Today at 12:19:47 am »
Trent is such an accomplished and well rounded footballer, that he wouldn't look out of place in about half a dozen positions or roles in the team.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29261 on: Today at 01:08:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm
Wasn't Makelele really short?
How tall is Kante?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Hidegkuti

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29262 on: Today at 01:18:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
If he can show he might a plan long term at 6 would be good. He seems a little shorter then what Liverpool normally wants at CB so 6 would make more sense.
Chambers maybe long term plan at LB too.

Stefan Bajcetic is probably the player to watch in the academy at the moment (after Kaide Gordon) - absolute Rolls Royce on the ball and never gives it away. His experience at CB means hes positionally accomplished at the 6 especially for someone so young. His long range passing is pretty decent and has blasted in a couple of screamers this year - been playing in the 23s at the age of 17 which is a pretty good indicator or how highly rated he is

As much as I like Luke Chambers - the LB to watch in the academy is Owen Beck - hes brilliant and was probably the best youth team player last year - hopefully gets a good championship loan - could save us a good few million
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29263 on: Today at 01:42:19 am »
Tap-in saying we may have negotiated a 6 year deal for Nunez:

Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Darwin Núñez will fly to Spain in the coming hours, then Uruguayan striker will be ready to fly to England in order to complete move to Liverpool once contracts are signed with Benfica. 🔴🛩 #LFC

Final detail discussed: five or six year deal. Contract could be valid until 2028.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,594
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29264 on: Today at 01:44:39 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:29:12 pm
I'm slightly out the loop with what's being discussed but sounds like the up front will be between £60-65mil

And a bid is expect for Mane that (inc bonuses) gets closer to £40mil - I'd assume that means at most £35mil up front, as I expect them to keep playing silly buggers

What would you make of it, if it's hypothetically closer to Mane plus around 30 mil net (inc the nicer wages at least)?

If you start from the ideas that a) we dont want to give Mane a new contract at market rate and b) we want to replace him with a young out and out 9 then its about as good as you can do
Theres risk in the deal for us but its probably hard to do better financially with the amount of upside Nunez has if he works out
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29265 on: Today at 01:46:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:19 am
Tap-in saying we may have negotiated a 6 year deal for Nunez:

Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Darwin Núñez will fly to Spain in the coming hours, then Uruguayan striker will be ready to fly to England in order to complete move to Liverpool once contracts are signed with Benfica. 🔴🛩 #LFC

Final detail discussed: five or six year deal. Contract could be valid until 2028.

Haha so after he reported we've agreed a five year deal already, he's now saying that negotiations have still been ongoing and it "could" be a six year deal.

Absolute chancer

Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:35:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano

 Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. 80m plus 20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFC

Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29266 on: Today at 01:57:15 am »
Quote from: Hidegkuti on Today at 01:18:16 am
Stefan Bajcetic is probably the player to watch in the academy at the moment (after Kaide Gordon) - absolute Rolls Royce on the ball and never gives it away. His experience at CB means hes positionally accomplished at the 6 especially for someone so young. His long range passing is pretty decent and has blasted in a couple of screamers this year - been playing in the 23s at the age of 17 which is a pretty good indicator or how highly rated he is

As much as I like Luke Chambers - the LB to watch in the academy is Owen Beck - hes brilliant and was probably the best youth team player last year - hopefully gets a good championship loan - could save us a good few million
Thanks. Heard good stuff about Beck. Probably not really need LB much help for another 2-3 years to be able to into the rotations but good to have 2 potential ones in those roles.
If Beck dominating u23 a loan a good idea.
If Bajcetic can be a future 6 who can  start doing league cup/Fa Cup games either this year or next would be nice. Bajcetic doesnt have the CB height Klopp has normally looked for so if he can do 6 and is good enough that would be amazing.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,619
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29267 on: Today at 02:12:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:57:15 am
Thanks. Heard good stuff about Beck.
He's a loser, baby
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29268 on: Today at 02:21:22 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

We already do
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29269 on: Today at 03:09:43 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

I'd like to see that. He's still very young, he could develop some extra skills if he's freed from huge defensive duties as fullback.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29270 on: Today at 03:19:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:44:39 am
If you start from the ideas that a) we dont want to give Mane a new contract at market rate and b) we want to replace him with a young out and out 9 then its about as good as you can do
Theres risk in the deal for us but its probably hard to do better financially with the amount of upside Nunez has if he works out

It's the way I look at it. Hell, Mane played as a no.9 for the latter half of the season and had his best run in the season there. It makes absolute sense to take the approach we are with this. Diaz is a better dribbler and ball progresser than Mane. Mane is a better goal scorer but in theory, at least, Darwin should replace Mane's goals and then add some. I suspect we'll look to replace Mo with a left-footed player eventually if we cannot get him to agree another deal but it is obvious where our priorities lie between Mane and Salah.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29271 on: Today at 03:39:19 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:19:03 am
It's the way I look at it. Hell, Mane played as a no.9 for the latter half of the season and had his best run in the season there. It makes absolute sense to take the approach we are with this. Diaz is a better dribbler and ball progresser than Mane. Mane is a better goal scorer but in theory, at least, Darwin should replace Mane's goals and then add some. I suspect we'll look to replace Mo with a left-footed player eventually if we cannot get him to agree another deal but it is obvious where our priorities lie between Mane and Salah.

think there will be an evolution :P this season. I dont know how many times it has been said but saying it again.

maybe with the signing of nunez gives us an option of changing the shape to 4-3-2-1. The next midfield signing shall show a bit of what the klopp and team wants to do and move forward.

Guess if we go that direction, the likes of carvalho, elliot and curtis might be let loose and there will be more goals from midfield as what the fans have been complaining about since forever. I still do hope that we keep the pacy right and left forward option as it provides an alternative attacking threat on top of technical players that could break down sides that defends deep that we face in majority of games in EPL and CL.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Up
« previous next »
 