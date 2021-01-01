Thanks. I'm intrigued by the mention of crack.
It's the same across pretty much every youth academy in England. For whatever reason it's just not a type of player that gets produced in England. The England u21s are using players like Doyle, Garner and Skipp there for example.
Yeah, he's naturally a CB but he's played in midfield for us and been very impressive there - strong defensively, very comfortable on the ball and he has a really good range of passing. Pep Lijnders said a couple of months ago that he hoped Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark could be involved in pre-season with the first-team, so it sounds like Bajcetic is one that the coaching staff are keeping an eye on and rate. He's been injured recently, not sure whether he'll be fit or not for the start of pre-season, but he's definitely one to look out for over the next couple of seasons.
Working holiday for Ward. He'll wrap this up quick so he can get back to eating some bacalhau and pastel de natas on his way to southern Portugal to catch up with the Reeds whilst they holiday down in Albufeira
Thought the Reeds were potholing in Derbyshire.
Crosby Nick never fails.
They took a wrong turn somewhere under Castleton.
Hey Hazell, nice to meet you.
Almeria footballer Badia, on Darwin Nunez:We were in a shop once, he was buying a phone, but it was just a normal one, not the top, most expensive one he could find. I asked why he wasnt buying a better phone. He said, This is enough - I can call my mother with this.
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run. Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available. Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.Elliot - 19Carvalho - 19Nunez - 22Konate - 23Trent - 23Jota - 25Diaz - 25Gomez - 25Keita - 27Robertson - 28Fabinho - 28
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?
We don't need to rush Ramsay into the league games next season and Trent is best right back in the world. He doesn't need to play midfield.
Run Hazell,RUN !!!!
Wasn't Makelele really short?
8 seconds too late Samie ffs, get ye shit together
You should probably take this to pms Hazell
On the whole I agree but if youve watched his role evolve over the last couple of seasons youll see why its a possibility.
reminds me of the old joke - he's so horny he gets hard if someone mentions the crack of dawn.
Page created in 0.127 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]