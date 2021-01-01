Yeah, he's naturally a CB but he's played in midfield for us and been very impressive there - strong defensively, very comfortable on the ball and he has a really good range of passing. Pep Lijnders said a couple of months ago that he hoped Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark could be involved in pre-season with the first-team, so it sounds like Bajcetic is one that the coaching staff are keeping an eye on and rate. He's been injured recently, not sure whether he'll be fit or not for the start of pre-season, but he's definitely one to look out for over the next couple of seasons.



If he can show he might a plan long term at 6 would be good. He seems a little shorter then what Liverpool normally wants at CB so 6 would make more sense.Chambers maybe long term plan at LB too.