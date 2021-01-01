« previous next »
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29240 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:39:47 pm
Thanks. I'm intrigued by the mention of crack.

Hey Hazell, nice to meet you.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29241 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm
It's the same across pretty much every youth academy in England. For whatever reason it's just not a type of player that gets produced in England. The England u21s are using players like Doyle, Garner and Skipp there for example.

Rice and Phillips in the seniors at least.

I remember we were playing Coady there for years in the youth teams until we realised he just didn't have the technical ability to play there and moved him to CB.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29242 on: Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Yeah, he's naturally a CB but he's played in midfield for us and been very impressive there - strong defensively, very comfortable on the ball and he has a really good range of passing. Pep Lijnders said a couple of months ago that he hoped Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark could be involved in pre-season with the first-team, so it sounds like Bajcetic is one that the coaching staff are keeping an eye on and rate. He's been injured recently, not sure whether he'll be fit or not for the start of pre-season, but he's definitely one to look out for over the next couple of seasons.
If he can show he might a plan long term at 6 would be good. He seems a little shorter then what Liverpool normally wants at CB so 6 would make more sense.
Chambers maybe long term plan at LB too.
Offline paisley1977

  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29243 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm
Working holiday for Ward. He'll wrap this up quick so he can get back to eating some bacalhau and pastel de natas on his way to southern Portugal to catch up with the Reeds whilst they holiday down in Albufeira

Thought the Reeds were potholing in Derbyshire.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29244 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
Thought the Reeds were potholing in Derbyshire.

They took a wrong turn somewhere under Castleton.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29245 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
They took a wrong turn somewhere under Castleton.
That was to pick up Big Dog. Word on the street is he's been busy spelunking
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29246 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm
Hey Hazell, nice to meet you.


Run Hazell,RUN !!!!
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29247 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote
Almeria footballer Badia, on Darwin Nunez:

We were in a shop once, he was buying a phone, but it was just a normal one, not the top, most expensive one he could find. I asked why he wasnt buying a better phone. He said, This is enough - I can call my mother with this.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29248 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm


A replacement for Mane in more ways than one!
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29249 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run.  Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available.  Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.

Elliot - 19
Carvalho - 19
Nunez - 22
Konate - 23
Trent - 23
Jota - 25
Diaz - 25
Gomez - 25
Keita - 27
Robertson - 28
Fabinho - 28

If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29250 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?
We don't need to rush Ramsay into the league games next season and Trent is best right back in the world. He doesn't need to play midfield.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29251 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

Why would we do that? By having Trent at right fullback, we already have an additional playmaker on the pitch ...
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29252 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
We don't need to rush Ramsay into the league games next season and Trent is best right back in the world. He doesn't need to play midfield.
On the whole I agree but if youve watched his role evolve over the last couple of seasons youll see why its a possibility.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29253 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29254 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm
Wasn't Makelele really short?
rumour has it, he still is.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29255 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
8 seconds too late Samie ffs, get ye shit together
give him a break will yer - he started to type but sneezed part way through.

jesus, talk about a tough room.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29256 on: Today at 12:00:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm

You should probably take this to pms Hazell
reminds me of the old joke - he's so horny he gets hard if someone mentions the  crack of dawn.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29257 on: Today at 12:02:17 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm
On the whole I agree but if youve watched his role evolve over the last couple of seasons youll see why its a possibility.
That's by design / ability. What would we want from a right back that isn't Trent? Wouldn't we be better just getting a midfielder to compliment the one's that will be here next season?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29258 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:00:35 am
reminds me of the old joke - he's so horny he gets hard if someone mentions the  crack of dawn.
He'd get up on a cracked plate.
Online sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29259 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
If Ramsay is as good as is being suggested, might we see Trent play midfield at times?

I think Klopps reaction and contempt for Southgates decision to play Trent in midfield a while back says it all about his thoughts of moving Trent away from the right back position.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29260 on: Today at 12:19:47 am »
Trent is such an accomplished and well rounded footballer, that he wouldn't look out of place in about half a dozen positions or roles in the team.
