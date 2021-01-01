Definitely, even without the outgoings we are earning more than we ever had, including an extra 100M from our Champions League run. Klopp was always promised he could spend as much as we made (I'm assuming they always meant profit) so the money is there if the right player is available. Two young midfielders over the next few years to add to our young forward/defense core would set us up nicely for the next 5-7 years.



Elliot - 19

Carvalho - 19

Nunez - 22

Konate - 23

Trent - 23

Jota - 25

Diaz - 25

Gomez - 25

Keita - 27

Robertson - 28

Fabinho - 28



Forgetting Jones?I mean if the club can find a 16 Year old successor type for Fabinho this summer or during the year and set him up in time when Henderson looks closer to retirement would good plan. That seems to be the big thing missing in the Youth Ranks unless I'm missing somebodyI think another MF type would be nice