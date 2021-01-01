« previous next »
Classycara

Reply #29160 on: Today at 05:29:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:07 pm
If we swap Mane for Nunez for somewhere around 20 million net (with Nunez on a lower wage) thats excellent business if Nunez works out
I'm slightly out the loop with what's being discussed but sounds like the up front will be between £60-65mil

And a bid is expect for Mane that (inc bonuses) gets closer to £40mil - I'd assume that means at most £35mil up front, as I expect them to keep playing silly buggers

What would you make of it, if it's hypothetically closer to Mane plus around 30 mil net (inc the nicer wages at least)?
Goalposts for Jumpers

Reply #29161 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:11:01 pm
The two are not mutually exclusive! :D

 ;D
clinical

Reply #29162 on: Today at 05:30:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:23:03 pm
:yawn

as if the deal isn't happening due to upfront money of 8m.

No one is saying it won't happen. Simply the fact it isn't completely done as many have said. Hopefully we can get the upfront fee down a bit.
cipher

Reply #29163 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1535658290432065537

Sounds like the deal is done and he's travelling here on Monday for medical.
Hazell

Reply #29164 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm
Quote from: cipher on Today at 05:37:23 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1535658290432065537

Sounds like the deal is done and he's travelling here on Monday for medical.

Thanks. I'm intrigued by the mention of crack.
rafathegaffa83

Reply #29165 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:26 pm
It's not. The man isn't flying half way across the planet for us to not have agreed a deal.

Yeah. He's been pulled out of the Uruguay squad so it's basically done.  The £8m cited is a nice bit of clickbait, as it's clear we've agreed the price with Benfica. It's all about structure now, likely  coming down to them wanting more upfront because they're having to give Almeria a significant slice.
rob1966

Reply #29166 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm
Quote from: cipher on Today at 05:37:23 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1535658290432065537

Sounds like the deal is done and he's travelling here on Monday for medical.

Plane Tracking will be in full flow. Now, does he go via Madrid and London, Madrid and Dublin, or do we get him to fly to Madrid and pick him up from there?
farawayred

Reply #29167 on: Today at 05:50:14 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:42:37 pm
Yeah. He's been pulled out of the Uruguay squad so it's basically done.  The £8m cited is a nice bit of clickbait, as it's clear we've agreed the price with Benfica. It's all about structure now, likely  coming down to them wanting more upfront because they're having to give Almeria a significant slice.
Word has it, Benfica want 80m upfront. They bought him for 20m. Twenty percent of the difference, which will go to Almeria is 12m. Word on the street is that Liverpool wants closer to 70m upfront, which will make the Almeria cut 10m. In today's world, 2m is not a hell of a lot of money, and is something that both clubs would be willing to accept. Just thinking out loud.
scouseman

Reply #29168 on: Today at 05:51:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:46:14 pm
Plane Tracking will be in full flow. Now, does he go via Madrid and London, Madrid and Dublin, or do we get him to fly to Madrid and pick him up from there?

one of my besy moments on RAWK was when Klopp agreed to be our manager and we all were looking for which plane he was on coming to Liverpool. His thread at the time here was amazing. So many happy memories.
PeterTheRed

Reply #29169 on: Today at 05:54:45 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:50:14 pm
Word has it, Benfica want 80m upfront. They bought him for 20m. Twenty percent of the difference, which will go to Almeria is 12m. Word on the street is that Liverpool wants closer to 70m upfront, which will make the Almeria cut 10m. In today's world, 2m is not a hell of a lot of money, and is something that both clubs would be willing to accept. Just thinking out loud.

And then there is also this ...

Quote
If an 80m upfront fee is agreed, 11.2m is going to Almeria, Nunez's former club, 10% will go to the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, who gets 8m and then a section will go to the players former agent Edgardo Lasalvia and other intermediaries. [@cmjornal]

These deals are never simple. But it will be agreed, so people just need to calm down and relax ...
WhereAngelsPlay

Reply #29170 on: Today at 06:07:56 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:51:09 pm
one of my besy moments on RAWK was when Klopp agreed to be our manager and we all were looking for which plane he was on coming to Liverpool. His thread at the time here was amazing. So many happy memories.

We almost broke their servers  ;D
Phineus

Reply #29171 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:51:09 pm
one of my besy moments on RAWK was when Klopp agreed to be our manager and we all were looking for which plane he was on coming to Liverpool. His thread at the time here was amazing. So many happy memories.

I recall lots of Alison Brie gifs at one point in that thread.
The Test

Reply #29172 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm
We're giving off strong Bernie Mac Bad Santa vibes with our Bayern negotiations. You love to see it...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tt8DoNerIPY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tt8DoNerIPY</a>
scouseman

Reply #29173 on: Today at 06:18:12 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:13:01 pm
I recall lots of Alison Brie gifs at one point in that thread.

every time a poster mentions plane trackers that is the memory that comes to me. I know we have won many trophies since but that is my all time memories here.   
darragh85

Reply #29174 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm
Monday? I want it now   >:(
afc turkish

Reply #29175 on: Today at 06:22:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:58:22 pm
You don't believe Joyce?

Maybe a little cloud over the proceedings...
Bill Shepherd

Reply #29176 on: Today at 06:25:28 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:51:09 pm
one of my besy moments on RAWK was when Klopp agreed to be our manager and we all were looking for which plane he was on coming to Liverpool. His thread at the time here was amazing. So many happy memories.

IT'S TURNING LEFT!!!!!  ;D
afc turkish

Reply #29177 on: Today at 06:30:30 pm
Clint Eastwood

Reply #29178 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm
Interesting how public this has been in comparison to most of our business over the last few years. I guess its harder to hide given the big fee and added attention following the Mane situation.
disgraced cake

Reply #29179 on: Today at 06:33:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Paul Joyce
Saturday June 11 2022, 4.00pm BST, The Sunday Times

The coming week could be busy for Liverpool, with Bayern Munich set to return with a third bid for Sadio Mané, which will be more in line with their £40 million valuation of the Senegal striker. The German club have so far had bids of £25 million and £30 million rejected.

Liverpool also expect to sell the Japan international Takumi Minamino, with Monaco leading the chase for a player who is valued at £17million. Minamino cost Liverpool £7.5 million in January 2020 due to a clause in his contract at RB Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have bid about £4 million for Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay with a further £2 million linked to add-ons for the 18-year-old. A deal has yet to be agreed with Aberdeen, who are seeking more bonuses from the proposed transfer.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/darwin-nunez-liverpool-and-benfica-are-8m-apart-in-negotiations-5dngxq25q

Nice time to be selling a player to Monaco. Get some of that fucking Chewer-Menny money on the table if you're serious
