I'm fascinated by the idea that we went in for Tchouaméni first, then we've moved onto this lad. Surely we didn't have the budget for both. I wonder what Nunez means for the idea of strengthening the midfield this window.



Also, I don't see Bellingham happening. If Firmino and Salah are off next year then there is more gaps to fill up top. If Bellingham isn't available until next summer then will we really go balls out for him at the same time as needing a Salah replacement? Really feel like we need Mo to sign on for a few more years and to get a big year out of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho for Bellingham to become more realistic.