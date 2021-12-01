« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1338188 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29080 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:42:38 am
I can see Saka staying at Arsenal, certainly for the time being but wouldn't surprise me if he stayed long term. He might (I'm not sure) support them and also they've put loads of trust in him to give him that many appearances at a young age. He probably thinks Arsenal can't get much worse than they are at the minute as well so will expect them to do better in the next few years. Think it's pretty unlikely he'd join us unless he can run his contract down as he'd cost a bomb. Would be a very wise decision for his career if he came to play under Klopp though, same for most players.


Reminds me of Stirling with us to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29081 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 02:09:55 pm
How does Bellingham compares to Tcho Tcho train from a stats perspective? Do they profile similar in both defensive and attacking actions? If he fits what we are looking for, we may keep our powder dry in the midfield department, if we think we have a good chance of getting him next year
League Median lines and percent rank are not relevant but they look fairly similar in the defending metrics per 90 apart from aerial duels. You can see why we wanted Tchouameni though as he really is an all rounder.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29082 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
Echo also said we see Danny Ward as a long term successor and a week later we sign Ali.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29083 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:28:28 pm
League Median lines and percent rank are not relevant but they look fairly similar in the defending metrics per 90 apart from aerial duels. You can see why we wanted Tchouameni though as he really is an all rounder.




But one is a 22 yro the other is still only 18. Lots more to come from Jude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29084 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:28:28 pm
League Median lines and percent rank are not relevant but they look fairly similar in the defending metrics per 90 apart from aerial duels. You can see why we wanted Tchouameni though as he really is an all rounder.


Like to see how Bellingham compares to Bobby to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29085 on: Today at 02:35:28 pm »
Fabrizio Romano

 Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. 80m plus 20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFC

Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29086 on: Today at 02:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:52:36 am
If we're already signing another young right back we're not looking at keeping him. It's sell or another loan, which is always a risk for player and club if it's looking to raise their value. For him he needs to get to a club that use wing backs I think to stand out. Not sure playing right back for Fulham in the Premier League where they get hammered most weeks and their defence looks terrible is the best move. Forrest played with wing-backs didn't they? Might be a good move

Just seen your second post and Forest are linked, would be where I was advising him to go, but it'll probably be Fulham

Cooper probably knows him from his Liverpool days. Good move for Neco. Regarding his level, I think he'd get in Tottenham's side
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29087 on: Today at 02:37:40 pm »
Here we gooooooooo!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29088 on: Today at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:35:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano

 Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. 80m plus 20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFC

Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed.

This popped up on my phone as notification at about 10am this morning, but having just looked on his actual account it was only posted in the last few minutes. Did he remove it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29089 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
Tap-in took it from these guys.  ;D

Quote
The green light for the transfer of Darwin Nuñez to Liverpool is now imminent.

[@OJogo]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29090 on: Today at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:34:10 am
Steve Cooper's shown himself to be an excellent coach so if it were a choice, Forest would be the team I hope he goes to. I think if we're looking to loan out players, then that would be the club I'd hope we can do business with, mainly because of Cooper. That he used to be here would hopefully be an advantage as well.

Just posted similar before reading your always insightful opinion to which I concur, my mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29091 on: Today at 02:40:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:37:55 pm
This popped up on my phone as notification at about 10am this morning, but having just looked on his actual account it was only posted in the last few minutes. Did he remove it?

Not sure.

Its been on loads of jarg accounts though so maybe it was a fake one?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29092 on: Today at 02:40:43 pm »
Nottingham Forest identify Liverpool ace as possible Djed Spence replacement

https://www.nottinghampost.com/sport/football/transfer-news/nottingham-forest-transfer-news-liverpool-7194574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29093 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:35:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano

 Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. 80m plus 20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFC

Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed.

Oh look, it's Romano tweeting a rehash of what he tweeted three days ago and what we already knew. Absolute bullshit artist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29094 on: Today at 02:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:42:16 pm
Oh look, it's Romano tweeting a rehash of what he tweeted three days ago and what we already knew. Absolute bullshit artist.

To be fair hes said previously the deal hasnt been agreed between the clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29095 on: Today at 02:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:43:37 pm
To be fair hes said previously the deal hasnt been agreed between the clubs.

He knows fuck all. The man nicks stuff from legit journos and passes it off as his own.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29096 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He knows fuck all. The man nicks stuff from legit journos and passes it off as his own.

He has nailed filtering through what's legit and what's bullshit though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29097 on: Today at 02:51:17 pm »
I'm fascinated by the idea that we went in for Tchouaméni first, then we've moved onto this lad. Surely we didn't have the budget for both. I wonder what Nunez means for the idea of strengthening the midfield this window.

Also, I don't see Bellingham happening. If Firmino and Salah are off next year then there is more gaps to fill up top. If Bellingham isn't available until next summer then will we really go balls out for him at the same time as needing a Salah replacement? Really feel like we need Mo to sign on for a few more years and to get a big year out of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho for Bellingham to become more realistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29098 on: Today at 02:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He knows fuck all. The man nicks stuff from legit journos and passes it off as his own.

Hmmm, maybe Ive finally found my calling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29099 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:21 pm
He knows fuck all. The man nicks stuff from legit journos and passes it off as his own.
Hes no Samie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29100 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm »
AS Monaco are the favourites to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool. [@JPercyTelegraph]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29101 on: Today at 02:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:58:27 pm
Echo suggesting Phillips may be loaned rather than sold. Their claim is that it's because we think he could still have a future here long-term, but I wonder if it's simply that we think he might be worth more next summer if he's performed well in the PL with Bournemouth on loan.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-nat-phillips-transfer-breaking-24201314

Yeah obviously no future here, and this is probably just posturing from the club to say they won't just sell to Bournemouth on the cheap in the absence of other bids

He really made a bad call signing the contract. The club wanted to get some value out of him in a way that works against his best interests career wise - should have done a Chirivella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29102 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to meet their £40 million valuation of Sadio Mane in the next few days. [@JPercyTelegraph]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29103 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm »
I like this left footed kid with a funny hair.

https://youtu.be/04syvy1HeJc

I hope we are monitoring him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29104 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:56:19 pm
Hes no Samie

 ;D

That'd be a tough burden on anyone but me mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29105 on: Today at 03:05:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:16 pm
AS Monaco are the favourites to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool. [@JPercyTelegraph]

Minamino will do very well there imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29106 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
So seems like Nunez and Ramsay could both be done by early next week?

Id imagine wed then concentrate on outgoings which, if we raise some decent funds, could see us pick up a midfielder (he hopes).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29107 on: Today at 03:06:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:16 pm
AS Monaco are the favourites to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool. [@JPercyTelegraph]

Would be a shame to lose him in my opinion, but obviously in his interest if he wants to play more.

Talk the other day of a £17 mill asking price sounded like a low-ish fee to charge to a PL club but maybe about right if moving to a European league which is less monied.

But if it's Monaco, then show us the money, then show us the money you tax haven fuckers (just received huge money from Mbappe and Tchoumeni).

£20 mil at the very least please.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29108 on: Today at 03:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:02:25 pm


£40m and hopefully Nunez for £68m initially sounds decent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29109 on: Today at 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:06:19 pm
£40m and hopefully Nunez for £68m initially sounds decent.

Suspect the £40m will include add-ons so thats not quite a fair comparison of fees. Manes fee should be a sizeable chunk of the Nunez fee though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29110 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Is Darwin Nunez the guy who kept scoring offside goals against us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29111 on: Today at 03:18:03 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:13:26 pm
Suspect the £40m will include add-ons so thats not quite a fair comparison of fees. Manes fee should be a sizeable chunk of the Nunez fee though.

Fair point mate. Either way, good to see things are progressing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29112 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
Hes evolving his game to adjust to the off side traps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29113 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Is Darwin Nunez the guy who kept scoring offside goals against us?

Only just offside against the best offside defence around.
He scored some non-offside goals as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29114 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Is Darwin Nunez the guy who kept scoring offside goals against us?
Yeah, was always on the margins. Think he finished something like 4 out of 5 shots that day, maybe even more!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29115 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:19:56 pm
Yeah, was always on the margins. Think he finished something like 4 out of 5 shots that day, maybe even more!
Yeah I remember thinking back then that he looked lethal. Hopefully this gets over the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29116 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
hope we milk monaco for taki after the tchoo tchoo deal

we all know they have the cash. Think its a good move for him there. where its a bit less physical.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29117 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm »
Yeah his finishing was fucking incredible, onside or off, taking in to account he was up against the best 1v1 goalie in history too!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29118 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Lynch taking time off his busy film schedule to give us the latest on Nunez.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1535626069218304001

Quote
Liverpool putting the finishing touches to a deal with Benfica for Darwin Nuñez. Still some details to iron out regarding structure (exact add-ons, total figure guaranteed) but the clubs close to striking an agreement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29119 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:03:23 pm
Id be amazed if they think he has a long term future here.  Its not like hes going to suddenly develop into a player at the talent level of the likes of Konate and Gomez.

Id also be amazed that if they got a half decent bid, they wouldnt sell him.

Yeah. It's more likely letting buyers know he won't be sold cheaply
