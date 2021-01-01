« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I can see Saka staying at Arsenal, certainly for the time being but wouldn't surprise me if he stayed long term. He might (I'm not sure) support them and also they've put loads of trust in him to give him that many appearances at a young age. He probably thinks Arsenal can't get much worse than they are at the minute as well so will expect them to do better in the next few years. Think it's pretty unlikely he'd join us unless he can run his contract down as he'd cost a bomb. Would be a very wise decision for his career if he came to play under Klopp though, same for most players.

As for De Jong, he's very unappealing IMO. He's obviously not at the best Barcelona side ever but he's not came on at all really. It's funny if they're asking that much for him, he joined three years ago for a fortune and they want (and might) actually sell him for more than they bought him for despite being underwhelming at best. Shows how fucked the market is but also how gullible some teams are that they might actually do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
He's such an obvious Salah replacement. Won't offer as many goals obviously but then with Nunez coming in we'll be shifting the goalscoring load a little anyway.

Can someone explain to me why we wouldn't want him assuming he's willing to take a significant wage cut to join us. That is, in terms of on pitch stuff only, wouldn't be be a brilliant player for us?

I think you answered your own question with the fact they want 100m for him.

Plenty of better value options out there. Wouldnt say De Jong has consistently proved himself to be a world beater
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
If we can get 15 million for Williams I think you definitely have to take it. I rate him quite highly and liked the looks of him when he made his debut a couple of years back. Think he's a lively player who is going to be quite a good right back at a good level and for Wales. Ultimately with Trent being so good and Williams already good enough to be wanted by other Prem sides it probably would be best for all parties to move him on.

He's another talented academy lad but the problem is we're at such a quality level not many can make it into the team. It's a shame they can't but if you can sell them for good money it's a good thing ultimately. You can buy other players or invest it elsewhere then. I'm hoping with the move to Kirkby we can produce more talented players who either make it into the side or do leave for decent sums.

Thoroughly agree Neck is a good player and has the potential to play for a too half team in the league if he continues to improve. All that said, I dont think he'll make the cut to really be a first choice here. The Ramsay kid looks like Robbo the way he plays and seems to be better conditioned with physicality and recovery pace. Still Raw, but I can see a very high ceiling if he develops well and stays fit. 15 million for Neco would be a good deal for all parties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Whats the talk of Little Saka from Arsenal joining?

Is it bullshit or is there any substance in the rumours

Think hes an amazing player

There was a story this week saying both us and City want him, but next summer when hell have a year left on his deal and should be able to be prised from Arsenal. Obviously could sign a new deal in the interim though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
we already have the Babelcopter on standby. That is old school. 

Its a nucopter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Can't keep up with this thread at the moment.

Any truth in the Gavi to us transfer?
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Can someone explain to me why we wouldn't want him assuming he's willing to take a significant wage cut to join us. That is, in terms of on pitch stuff only, wouldn't be be a brilliant player for us?

From a footballing point of wiev, De Jong would make a lot of sense for us, but with Barcelona asking a transfer fee of 100 million, and with the player already being at £350,000 per week, I dont't think he is a realistic option for us. Maybe if he is willing to accept a lower basic wage (as you suggest), with heavy bonuses taking it close to his current wages, he might be an option ...
