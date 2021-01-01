I can see Saka staying at Arsenal, certainly for the time being but wouldn't surprise me if he stayed long term. He might (I'm not sure) support them and also they've put loads of trust in him to give him that many appearances at a young age. He probably thinks Arsenal can't get much worse than they are at the minute as well so will expect them to do better in the next few years. Think it's pretty unlikely he'd join us unless he can run his contract down as he'd cost a bomb. Would be a very wise decision for his career if he came to play under Klopp though, same for most players.



As for De Jong, he's very unappealing IMO. He's obviously not at the best Barcelona side ever but he's not came on at all really. It's funny if they're asking that much for him, he joined three years ago for a fortune and they want (and might) actually sell him for more than they bought him for despite being underwhelming at best. Shows how fucked the market is but also how gullible some teams are that they might actually do it.