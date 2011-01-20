« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1333116 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29000 on: Today at 06:06:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
I wont believe it until Mel Reddy claims shes known about it for 6 months.

To be fair, she did talk about LFC signing Nunez before anyone else (7 minutes 40 seconds in) ...

https://youtu.be/oxFGODSKASI
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29001 on: Today at 06:23:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:34 am
To be fair, she did talk about LFC signing Nunez before anyone else (7 minutes 40 seconds in) ...

https://youtu.be/oxFGODSKASI

Fuck sakes  ;D
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29002 on: Today at 06:27:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:34 am
To be fair, she did talk about LFC signing Nunez before anyone else (7 minutes 40 seconds in) ...

https://youtu.be/oxFGODSKASI

she actually kind of knows that we are looking at darwin. Or is it throwing as much shit around and hoping it sticks. ;D

thinking more of the former since she gets things right most of the time anyway. Honestly the fee bugs me a bit but hell the scouting, data and klopp thinks he is worth it then he is worth that amount and probably see things that we laymen don't see.

Really is the evolution phase right now. Doubt it will go smooth and be a may get a bit rocky as the team and players adapt but I am all behind the team and believing that hopefully more trophies will come our way.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,401
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29003 on: Today at 07:02:12 am »
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/10/tottenham-agree-deal-to-buy-djed-spence-from-middlesbrough

Quote
Forest could replace him with the Burkina Faso international Issa Kaboré, who has been on loan at Troyes from Manchester City. The newly promoted club are also interested in Arsenals Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29004 on: Today at 07:25:48 am »
If were open to selling Williams, which we reportedly are, Forest could do much worse than spending the £10m or so it would take.

Odd one Williams, hes clearly talented, was too good for the Championship with Fulham but Im not sure hell get to our level. Maybe a top 10 Premier League side? But then theres the argument that for that fee and ability do you keep him as a back up to Trent? But then hell struggle to develop his game with minimal play time.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,603
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29005 on: Today at 07:31:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:25:48 am
If were open to selling Williams, which we reportedly are, Forest could do much worse than spending the £10m or so it would take.

Odd one Williams, hes clearly talented, was too good for the Championship with Fulham but Im not sure hell get to our level. Maybe a top 10 Premier League side? But then theres the argument that for that fee and ability do you keep him as a back up to Trent? But then hell struggle to develop his game with minimal play time.

Hasn't got the pace to play right back, or further forward, in our team  and not brilliant technically to make up for it. Bearing in mind how high the bar is to play for us, he'll be a great buy for someone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,767
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29006 on: Today at 07:38:00 am »
#DarwinSaturday ?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29007 on: Today at 07:40:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:13 am
Hasn't got the pace to play right back, or further forward, in our team  and not brilliant technically to make up for it. Bearing in mind how high the bar is to play for us, he'll be a great buy for someone.
I think hes technically solid but seemed confused positionally at times and as you say lacks pace. For me he played better as a winger in cup games than he did as a full back at any stage, so its probably wishful thinking to believe he could sit on our bench and come in cold and give 7/10 performances.

£10m seems a touch low in light of Djed Spence going for £20m. Youd probably want closer to the Spence amount - maybe £15m - given Williams is less than a year older, already played in the Premier League and purred like a Rolls Royce at Championship level already. First choice full back for Wales. In fact, Forest are linked as a Spence replacement and Fulham apparently want him. Why wouldnt they when he was great there? Theyre also linked to Minamino.

If you could generate £30m from the sale of the pair thats fantastic business.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29008 on: Today at 07:52:36 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:25:48 am
If were open to selling Williams, which we reportedly are, Forest could do much worse than spending the £10m or so it would take.

Odd one Williams, hes clearly talented, was too good for the Championship with Fulham but Im not sure hell get to our level. Maybe a top 10 Premier League side? But then theres the argument that for that fee and ability do you keep him as a back up to Trent? But then hell struggle to develop his game with minimal play time.
If we're already signing another young right back we're not looking at keeping him. It's sell or another loan, which is always a risk for player and club if it's looking to raise their value. For him he needs to get to a club that use wing backs I think to stand out. Not sure playing right back for Fulham in the Premier League where they get hammered most weeks and their defence looks terrible is the best move. Forrest played with wing-backs didn't they? Might be a good move

Just seen your second post and Forest are linked, would be where I was advising him to go, but it'll probably be Fulham
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:00 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:47:46 am
Interesting that theyre suggesting hes coming over here to get the medical done instead of remotely out of South America like Bobby did when we signed him on international duty.

I think they want to properly test his knee with some of the best equipment in world football back at the new training ground.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 08:04:34 am »
guess neco would be tested much more defensively if at forest. Don't expect too much of them in epl though hoping steve cooper does well as he was with us one time.

Fulham would be a more stable move as he have already known the players and coaches there. and of course our relationship with them seems pretty decent with the elliot and carvalho moves. Pretty sure we could work something out with them.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 08:14:02 am »
Fulham seem to think somethings changed and theyre better equipped to stay up this time. Noises coming out the club also think Mitrovic will finally prove he can hack it at the elite level. Im not so sure. I do think Fulham will fair better than Forest though.

Forest have lost Davis back to Villa, Samba their keeper wants to leave, Spence has left and Brennan Johnson is refusing to sign a new contract, courting interest elsewhere which wont help them on the pitch. Theyve a lot to do in the transfer market.

Williams for £15m would be fantastic business by the club, especially seeing as the lad from Aberdeen is joining. Having said that, Ramsay is only 18 so are we sure hell be in with the seniors to start with? I watch zero SPL so dont know of his level at present.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,711
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 08:17:33 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:46:36 am
Agree. He was just not very good.

True. Glad I never said anything  too over the top at the time or that would have been very embarrassing!
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,171
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 08:18:09 am »
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,767
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 08:18:28 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:38:00 am
#DarwinSaturday ?

I just have a mental picture of Darwin leaning on a pile of Origin of Species books or him sitting in a armchair with glasses on with the book open and him looking up with the biggest smile on his face.  Make it so LFC media dept.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 08:21:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:40:58 am
£10m seems a touch low in light of Djed Spence going for £20m. Youd probably want closer to the Spence amount - maybe £15m - given Williams is less than a year older, already played in the Premier League and purred like a Rolls Royce at Championship level already. First choice full back for Wales. In fact, Forest are linked as a Spence replacement and Fulham apparently want him.

I think the thing that counts against us getting a fee closer to what Boro will for Spence is Spurs probably had to push the boat out to convince them (and beat other suitors) to sell whereas its no secret that were looking to sell. £10m + add-ons would be very handy but with the clubs linked to him I cant see him going for much more than that. Just hope for Necos sake he gets a move where he gets to play regularly, because hes a good player if not perfectly suited for us.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,711
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:18:09 am
Watched Issa Kabore in the AFCON looks the real deal .

When his shot hits the sky, like a big pizza pie, Issa Kabore.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,401
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:25:48 am
If were open to selling Williams, which we reportedly are, Forest could do much worse than spending the £10m or so it would take.

Odd one Williams, hes clearly talented, was too good for the Championship with Fulham but Im not sure hell get to our level. Maybe a top 10 Premier League side? But then theres the argument that for that fee and ability do you keep him as a back up to Trent? But then hell struggle to develop his game with minimal play time.

Steve Cooper's shown himself to be an excellent coach so if it were a choice, Forest would be the team I hope he goes to. I think if we're looking to loan out players, then that would be the club I'd hope we can do business with, mainly because of Cooper. That he used to be here would hopefully be an advantage as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 08:36:02 am »
Just read Ben Woodburn's been released. What a shame.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 08:46:54 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:36:02 am
Just read Ben Woodburn's been released. What a shame.

It is,hope he manages to pick himself up and make a good career of it taking the longer way up like Coady.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,603
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 08:50:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:40:58 am
I think hes technically solid but seemed confused positionally at times and as you say lacks pace. For me he played better as a winger in cup games than he did as a full back at any stage, so its probably wishful thinking to believe he could sit on our bench and come in cold and give 7/10 performances.

£10m seems a touch low in light of Djed Spence going for £20m. Youd probably want closer to the Spence amount - maybe £15m - given Williams is less than a year older, already played in the Premier League and purred like a Rolls Royce at Championship level already. First choice full back for Wales. In fact, Forest are linked as a Spence replacement and Fulham apparently want him. Why wouldnt they when he was great there? Theyre also linked to Minamino.

If you could generate £30m from the sale of the pair thats fantastic business.

Solid, yeah, but if you haven't got the pace it needs to be top drawer, particularly at our level, and positionally first class.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:43 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,648
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29021 on: Today at 08:55:57 am »
I think well sell Neco but him going to Fulham makes more sense I think. As said above, Forest seem to be losing a few of the loan players who helped them get up and I think they could struggle. That would be pretty tough for a young full back trying to establish himself in the Premier League. I think Fulham are a bit more settled.

£20m seems an awful lot for someone from the Championship doesnt it? I know Spence is highly rated but is he that much of a sure thing?
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29022 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:46:54 am
It is,hope he manages to pick himself up and make a good career of it taking the longer way up like Coady.

Seems like Hearts dont want to take him back either. Not sure how his loan went last year, but thats a surprise.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29023 on: Today at 09:06:06 am »
I think that Neco is good enough to be our backup right full-back, but with Trent being only 23, there is not much future for him at LFC. Selling Neco and spending part of the money on Ramsay makes sense ...
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29024 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:55 am
Solid, yeah, but if you haven't got the pace it needs to be top drawer, particularly at our level, and positionally first class.

Hes not slow at all, hes not defensively aware and his positioning is poor, he gets himself out of trouble a level down because hes a good athlete but hes not able to do that at the top level
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29025 on: Today at 09:11:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:13 am
Hasn't got the pace to play right back, or further forward, in our team  and not brilliant technically to make up for it. Bearing in mind how high the bar is to play for us, he'll be a great buy for someone.

Before he came here, one of Matip's most prominent qualities as a Schalke player was his pace. He is by some distance the slowest of our CB pack. I don't think he's slowed down.

Just because a player lacks the quality at the expected level to be satisfactory in our team doesn't mean he lacks it objectively. It just means he's not at as high a level as the others in our team. Neco isn't as technically capable as Trent. I don't think any other RB in our history is as technically capable as Trent.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29026 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Think Neco Williams is a better wing-back than full-back at this point so going to Forest would be a great move for him. And any young player looking to develop would benefit from working with Steve Cooper. Hes a good player IMO and hell go on to have a good career at PL level.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29027 on: Today at 09:20:38 am »
15m for Williams seems about right, assume Fulham will make the move permanent?

We get a replacement from Aberdeen who has a higher ceiling and a net profit, steady business.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 