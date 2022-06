Hasn't got the pace to play right back, or further forward, in our team and not brilliant technically to make up for it. Bearing in mind how high the bar is to play for us, he'll be a great buy for someone.



I think he’s technically solid but seemed confused positionally at times and as you say lacks pace. For me he played better as a winger in cup games than he did as a full back at any stage, so it’s probably wishful thinking to believe he could sit on our bench and come in cold and give 7/10 performances.£10m seems a touch low in light of Djed Spence going for £20m. You’d probably want closer to the Spence amount - maybe £15m - given Williams is less than a year older, already played in the Premier League and purred like a Rolls Royce at Championship level already. First choice full back for Wales. In fact, Forest are linked as a Spence replacement and Fulham apparently want him. Why wouldn’t they when he was great there? They’re also linked to Minamino.If you could generate £30m from the sale of the pair that’s fantastic business.