Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
This is the owner of UD Almería. His club will receive 20% of Benficas sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool.

Its done then yeah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
In all seriousness Im not sure the owner of Almeria tweeting Nunez a jarg photo of him in a Liverpool shirt means anymore than we already knew which is that its close to being done.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm
If he ain't leaning then he ain't ours.


If he ain't leaning then the post has no meaning.
He really has to win couple of Ballon d'ors as Charles Darwin is still the  first result when you search Darwin.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm

If he ain't leaning then the post has no meaning.

If the van is rockin, don't come knockin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
🇺🇾❗️Darwin Nunez will not play for Uruguay tomorrow. His intention is to travel in the next few hours to be able to sign for #Liverpool.

The fee will be 80m + 20m in bonuses.

Source:
@diegojokas
 🗞
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
🇺🇾❗️Darwin Nunez will not play for Uruguay tomorrow. His intention is to travel in the next few hours to be able to sign for #Liverpool.

The fee will be 80m + 20m in bonuses.

Source:
@diegojokas
 🗞

There Go Jokers. Son of Richard Arlison.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
He really has to win couple of Ballon d'ors as Charles Darwin is still the  first result when you search Darwin.

Chuck is a great nickname for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
I wont believe it until Mel Reddy claims shes known about it for 6 months.

I'd like to know all her secrets...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
I wont believe it until Mel Reddy claims shes known about it for 6 months.

We go on about tap-in merchants, but Reddy is that player who smashes it back into the empty net after a goal while the rest of the team is off celebrating.
Seeing as we're doing business with Benfica. Let's negotiate a deal for Rafa Silva for next summer.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Does anyone remember the summer we signed Kewell when hed built up for days that hed announce the club hed be joining and had pre-recorded a video to announce hed be signing for Liverpool only for it to get delayed due to Leeds wanting some sort of payout for something before they eventually sold him to us for a stupidly low fee?

Randomly jumped into my head this morning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm
We go on about tap-in merchants, but Reddy is that player who smashes it back into the empty net after a goal while the rest of the team is off celebrating.
And another!
@AnthonyRJoseph
UPDATE: Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Its understood an initial fee of £4m is being discussed, with add-ons that could see the total figure rise to around £6m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:31:34 pm
I'll always maintain that Markovic was a great talent who was treated horrendously by Rodgers. Subbing him off at half time for no reason, playing him in random positions, leaving him out of squads. Completely ruined any potential he had.

If that was the case he'd have gone on and done something somewhere else.

He was absolutely bobbins. Had the mentality of a flake, could basically run fast in straight lines and that was about it (hence why he looked alright as a wing-back for a few games)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: The Klapp on Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
@AnthonyRJoseph
UPDATE: Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Its understood an initial fee of £4m is being discussed, with add-ons that could see the total figure rise to around £6m.

Good grief, did they go the long way round? This signing seems to have gone on for about 6 months  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
If that was the case he'd have gone on and done something somewhere else.

He was absolutely bobbins. Had the mentality of a flake, could basically run fast in straight lines and that was about it (hence why he looked alright as a wing-back for a few games)

Yup he was trash - I remember the analytics guys I followed at the time were mystified by the signing - god knows how it happened 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: The Klapp on Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
@AnthonyRJoseph
UPDATE: Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Its understood an initial fee of £4m is being discussed, with add-ons that could see the total figure rise to around £6m.
We've taken our sweet time with this one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:31:34 pm
I'll always maintain that Markovic was a great talent who was treated horrendously by Rodgers. Subbing him off at half time for no reason, playing him in random positions, leaving him out of squads. Completely ruined any potential he had.

Yeah, he never had much potential to begin with. He was just rubbish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Diaz-Nunez-Salah is pace and power incarnate. Its a devastating attack. Mane had no doubt lost some of the explosiveness he had in previous years and Jota is great but these 3 together will absolutely decimate teams. Get another grock in the CM to add to our team of units and I really fancy our chances next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Good grief, did they go the long way round? This signing seems to have gone on for about 6 months  ;D

We're approaching this one with some RnB music
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Good grief, did they go the long way round? This signing seems to have gone on for about 6 months  ;D
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:00:32 am
We've taken our sweet time with this one.
I know! Hopefully we should have it wrapped up in a few days now more stuff is coming out about it. Then possibly onto a CM if there's anyone else we want this Summer apart from Tchouameni. Gonna have to move fast if we want Sangare as loads are looking at him. Matheus Nunes at Sporting is interesting as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm
Good grief, did they go the long way round? This signing seems to have gone on for about 6 months  ;D

Have you seen where Aberdeen is?  Its a c*nt to get to and everything shuts at 6 in the evening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:26:38 am
Diaz-Nunez-Salah is pace and power incarnate. Its a devastating attack. Mane had no doubt lost some of the explosiveness he had in previous years and Jota is great but these 3 together will absolutely decimate teams. Get another grock in the CM to add to our team of units and I really fancy our chances next year.

It's certainly pace, and in Nunez's case power.

I could be wrong, but I'd argue that Diaz is a step down from Mane on the power front, although his balance and close dribbling is something else. And that Salah, despite his great core strength, doesn't quite as often demonstrate the power that Mane does - even if Mane has lost that explosiveness like you say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We'll need someone who is rapid though and someone else who is fast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:35 am
We'll need someone who is rapid though and someone else who is fast.
Then all we'll need is speed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Do you feel the need?
Tap-in Merchant posting some comedy to act like he's got some in the know.


Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Reports of Darwin Núñez salary for 250.000/week are considered wide of mark by Liverpool sources. Figures would be lower - salary would include add ons. 🔴🇺🇾 #LFC

Five year deal not an issue - Liverpool are discussing with Benfica about key details of 80+20m deal structure.

No one reported 250K p/w
 ;D

He's a comedy act. Big Virj get 220K per week not including bonuses and you think we'll offer a 22 year old fresh face at the club to be our second highest paid player?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote
Newcastle United were willing to spend big on Darwin Nunez and compete with Liverpool, but the striker had no desire to join them. [@MiguelDelaney]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:02 am
Do you feel the need?
I'd never fall asleep!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:35:40 am
Have you seen where Aberdeen is?  Its a c*nt to get to and everything shuts at 6 in the evening.
I'll believe our long running pursuit is over when Big Dog gives his confirmation, he's potholing in Derbyshire with the Reeds, so radio silence is normal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:07:19 am


The sheer arrogance of that club now they have new owners...

Their latest reported revenues were £142m. Declaring that they are willing to compete with us financially is basically admitting theyre going to be financially doped. Weve gotten to this point through a decade of restructuring, improving on the pitch and monetising our global popularity. Now another provincial club with small local following is being allowed to skip all that and cheat like it's a video game.

I really hope they keep getting turned down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Compiled twitter threads with analysis articles I found on the net on Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay. Enjoy.

Nunez: https://twitter.com/RedRidingKop/status/1535423456128401415

Carvalho: https://twitter.com/RedRidingKop/status/1535434238534754305

Ramsay: https://twitter.com/RedRidingKop/status/1535435744516493312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
🇺🇾❗️Darwin Nunez will not play for Uruguay tomorrow. His intention is to travel in the next few hours to be able to sign for #Liverpool.

The fee will be 80m + 20m in bonuses.

Source:
@diegojokas
 🗞

FlightAware and any other flight tracking sites will be getting absolutely hammered
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Uruguayan FA pretty much confirming Nunez is out of the Panama match to undergo a medical
https://www.elpais.com.uy/ovacion/futbol/darwin-nunez-perderse-partido-panama-viajar-firmar-liverpool.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:56:00 am
Uruguayan FA pretty much confirming Nunez is out of the Panama match to undergo a medical
https://www.elpais.com.uy/ovacion/futbol/darwin-nunez-perderse-partido-panama-viajar-firmar-liverpool.html

Interesting that theyre suggesting hes coming over here to get the medical done instead of remotely out of South America like Bobby did when we signed him on international duty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:47:46 am
Interesting that theyre suggesting hes coming over here to get the medical done instead of remotely out of South America like Bobby did when we signed him on international duty.
Worry about the minutae of the deal after he's signed (or not) lads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
If that was the case he'd have gone on and done something somewhere else.

He was absolutely bobbins. Had the mentality of a flake, could basically run fast in straight lines and that was about it (hence why he looked alright as a wing-back for a few games)

Agree. He was just not very good.
