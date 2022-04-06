Good grief, did they go the long way round? This signing seems to have gone on for about 6 months



We've taken our sweet time with this one.



I know! Hopefully we should have it wrapped up in a few days now more stuff is coming out about it. Then possibly onto a CM if there's anyone else we want this Summer apart from Tchouameni. Gonna have to move fast if we want Sangare as loads are looking at him. Matheus Nunes at Sporting is interesting as well.