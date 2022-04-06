Diaz-Nunez-Salah is pace and power incarnate. Its a devastating attack. Mane had no doubt lost some of the explosiveness he had in previous years and Jota is great but these 3 together will absolutely decimate teams. Get another grock in the CM to add to our team of units and I really fancy our chances next year.
It's certainly pace, and in Nunez's case power.
I could be wrong, but I'd argue that Diaz is a step down from Mane on the power front, although his balance and close dribbling is something else. And that Salah, despite his great core strength, doesn't quite as often demonstrate the power that Mane does - even if Mane has lost that explosiveness like you say.