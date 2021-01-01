If you look at the overall market these days, Nunez is actually not very expensive. If the fee reaches the reported £85 million with incentives, and assuming there will be a reasonable agent fee and signing on fee, and with Nunez being on the reported basic £100,000 per week, he will not cost us more than £500,000 per week over 5 years. Maybe £550,000 per week, if he is a massive success, and reaches all of his personal bonuses in our incentivised wage system.



Now, compare that to Mbappe's £1.4 million per week at PSG, or to Haaland's £1 million per week at Man City, and you can see why we are so good in the transfer market ...



You're right that he's not expensive compared to those other two, but given that he's likely to become our record transfer, he's still really expensive!It's been well-known for a long time that centre-forwards are generally the most expensive players (as your examples show.) As a club, we've instead gone down the route of taking wide players or attacking midfielders and making them our main goalscorers or no 9's.That's why signing Darwin Nunez is quite the change in policy for us. Our brains trust is still there, and knows the rules about CF's being expensive, but we've decided to go for it anyway.To me, that says two things: first, we're rich enough and stable enough to do this anyway, and second, this guy is the one we believe it's worth breaking the rules for. Previously, we've broken the rules on Alisson and van Dijk (you don't spend that much on keepers and defenders - Kepa and Maguire show why this rule generally holds true.) I'm quite keen to see if Nunez can be as transformational as those two have been for us!*Aaaand I've just missed a blatant open goal there to comment on the evolution of our team...*