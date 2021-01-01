« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:20:01 am
Unless we're planning on evolving our style of play, I think we need to be looking for a midfielder in the mould of Henderson/Milner/Gini. This profile of midfielder has been key to the way we've played under Klopp. Gini's gone, and while Henderson and Milner will still contribute, it's clear they don't play bring the same energy levels that they used to. It's a shame Bissouma seems to have lost his way, and had off the field issues. He would have been perfect.
Gini is not like Henderson or Milner. As good as Henderson/Milner are they struggle vs pressure and keeping the Mf tight, games are more open with them.
Gini would stay in the MF and is very good at playing vs pressure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:20:35 am
I think the hardest thing is figuring out what we're looking for in a midfielder. We're obviously using Tchouameni as a yardstick to try and figure out a suitable alternative, but Tchouameni had a lot going for him and we don't know what the main selling point was. He looked a bit of a unicorn in terms of his combination of defensive and attacking numbers, allied with a big physical frame. Do we try and find that, or do we look at someone who only has some of that - i.e. good defensive/attacking numbers but maybe not as big as Tchou? Someone like Laimer could be an option in that case. Do we want someone with a bit of size, but maybe sacrifice defensive output and focus more on their attacking ability? Then you could look at someone like Ruiz potentially. Was the age profile of Tchouameni vital?
For the 6 Position somebody is dominant in the air and can also start the build up(see Fabinho, Bender at Dortmund), At the 8 role would be somebody who is very good technically can progress the pass from Passing and Carrying(Gini was more Carry then passing, same with gundogan at Dortmund, Thiago does both, Keita does both, Jones looks like he can do both, Keita and Jones are little more Carry then passing) Also they need to be able press and do the defense work.
Gavi, Laimer(He more elite ball carrier) would fit though profiles. I think Tchouameni has those with in a body of a 6.
The 3rd spot in the MF is more a of 10 role think Gotze type player(Elliott, Keita can both do this role, Jones also too)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:26:34 pm
Gini is not like Henderson or Milner. As good as Henderson/Milner are they struggle vs pressure and keeping the Mf tight, games are more open with them.
Gini would stay in the MF and is very good at playing vs pressure.

We could still get overrun with Gini though as he could often drift out of games or not win his battles which can be an issue with Keita as well. Some of our worst horror-shows like Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0 and Real away last season he played through (Henderson was out in those games) and not to mention the 6 straight home defeats last season. Henderson still very important to us in terms of winning the battle in that area of the pitch. We can get outbattled in the middle of the park without him or Milner playing.

As a protype of midfielder a 13/14 Henderson would be the ideal one (ignoring the obvious like a prime Gerrard). A younger Henderson, basically and his long-term replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:33:17 pm
0

We could still get overrun with Gini though as he could often drift out of games. Some of our worst horror-shows like Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0 and Real away last season he played through (Henderson was out in those games). Henderson still very important to us in terms of winning the battle. We can often get outbattled in without him or Milner playing.

As a protype of midfielder a 13/14 Henderson would be the ideal one (ignoring the obvious like a prime Gerrard). A younger Henderson, basically.
Klopp and the transfer team have yet to target somebody like Henderson since they been here. Gini was not perfect but he was a very good player in the 8 role. Prime Gerrard for Klopp would likely be be used like how he was used with Rafa.
It been more technical MFer who are good very the press. Henderson barely started games during the CL knock phrase. Henderson is still important but He at his best as a 6 in a Klopp MF, yes he will play one of the other roles at times(he did a lot this year) but I think with 5 subs he going moved to help manage Fabinho Minute load more(Fabinho good at handling Minutes but there a lot of games, rotating that position more will be possible).
Henderson a great Captain
The best MF games from this past season was the last 30 minutes of Burnley in the 2nd half and the City Semi final which was both Fabinho-Thiago-Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:42:58 pm
Klopp and the transfer team have yet to target somebody like Henderson since they been here. Gini was not perfect but he was a very good player in the 8 role. Prime Gerrard for Klopp would likely be be used like how he was used with Rafa.
It been more technical MFer who are good very the press. Henderson barely started games during the CL knock phrase. Henderson is still important but He at his best as a 6 in a Klopp MF, yes he will play one of the other roles at times(he did a lot this year) but I think with 5 subs he going moved to help manage Fabinho Minute load more(Fabinho good at handling Minutes but there a lot of games, rotating that position more will be possible).
Henderson a great Captain
The best MF games from this past season was the last 30 minutes of Burnley in the 2nd half and the City Semi final which was both Fabinho-Thiago-Keita.

That's the difference though. You need someone like Henderson in the PL, less so in the CL which is more technical. Therefore as his minutes needed to be managed playing 3 game a week he'd be prioritised for the league or FA Cup.

Klopp has always had Henderson and/or Milner as his midfield general, as both get on in years we could do with another to take on the baton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The last person we got off Benfica still makes me sad it didn't work (Markovic). Darwin looks the player on youtube. Strong, tall, athletic and knows how to run at defender and score goals.

Hope we get this down the line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Gianluigi Longari
@Glongari
Only #Reds 🇺🇾🔴🤝 #Darwin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 08:04:00 pm
The last person we got off Benfica still makes me sad it didn't work (Markovic). Darwin looks the player on youtube. Strong, tall, athletic and knows how to run at defender and score goals.

Hope we get this down the line

I'll always maintain that Markovic was a great talent who was treated horrendously by Rodgers. Subbing him off at half time for no reason, playing him in random positions, leaving him out of squads. Completely ruined any potential he had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:25:17 pm
Gianluigi Longari
@Glongari
Only #Reds 🇺🇾🔴🤝 #Darwin

:lmao

Not getting paid by the word. By the tweet instead it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:08 pm
That's the difference though. You need someone like Henderson in the PL, less so in the CL which is more technical. Therefore as his minutes needed to be managed playing 3 game a week he'd be prioritised for the league or FA Cup.

Klopp has always had Henderson and/or Milner as his midfield general, as both get on in years we could do with another to take on the baton.

Our midfield is different now though, we play two deep and one advanced and Hendo is not doing great at this role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:32:12 pm
:lmao

Not getting paid by the word. By the tweet instead it seems.

There is a handshake it in.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:38:31 pm
Our midfield is different now though, we play two deep and one advanced and Hendo is not doing great at this role.


I don't think this is accurate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So gracious of them.

Quote
Manchester United are prepared to leave Darwin Nunez to Liverpool as they do not want to get involved in a bidding war. [Goal]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:27:40 am
It's funny - I find that reminiscent of Suarez you know. He almost creates his own gegenpressing opportunities - Torres had a bit of that about him too - a touch would look a bit heavy but then he'd react quicker and nik it round his man into space. :)

(That's me sucked back into the thread, no point resisting it.)

This is a decent video,better quality than most of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:57:50 pm
I think we might get Sangare after we get Nunez over the line.

That Kone lad looks pretty good, too - I wouldn't be shocked if we went for him. His highlight vid was even better than Sangare's, I thought.
The music in each was equally terrible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:25:17 pm
Gianluigi Longari
@Glongari
Only #Reds 🇺🇾🔴🤝 #Darwin

That sounds like a 70's pornstar's name.
Having said that, I hope he is right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:38:31 pm
Our midfield is different now though, we play two deep and one advanced and Hendo is not doing great at this role.

That's the other thing. Fabinho and Thiago are the main double pivot and you don't really want Henderson in the advanced role. Henderson is the key cover though for Fabinho particularly and Thiago is obviously injured a lot and between the two of them can't play every game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:08 pm
That's the difference though. You need someone like Henderson in the PL, less so in the CL which is more technical. Therefore as his minutes needed to be managed playing 3 game a week he'd be prioritised for the league or FA Cup.

Klopp has always had Henderson and/or Milner as his midfield general, as both get on in years we could do with another to take on the baton.
That why Thiago was also brought in. Keita too. Jones is going to be very good as he continues to get better.
Elliott perfect talent wise as the Creative MF who also do it centrally or from more of the half space on the right area.
I would think if there a chance to get Bellingham waiting the year worth it not I think going after a 2 foot/left type of 10 who also play inside right who more prime age as to not super rely on a player who is 20/21 as much would not be a bad idea with Salah likely gone next summer(this could change)
If Jones was playing at Dortmund, he would probably cost at least 50 mil if not higher.
Guess which two player led Liverpool in Competition Percentage this year?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
When will the transfer of the Urguguyan36 back to RAWK be announced?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:38:24 pm
Agree that an athletic midfielder is definitely what we should be looking at, and the links seem to back that up.  Which is why the Gavi stuff confuses me a little as he's far from that, and is a completely different type of midfielder.  Is he THAT good that we'd pay crazy money for a 17 year old?  Pedri looks way better at the moment.

Only seen him a couple of times and yet I would have no concerns if Liverpool decided to pay 50 million Euros for him. Looks like a generation talent. Closest thing to Xavi I have seen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:04 am
If you look at the overall market these days, Nunez is actually not very expensive. If the fee reaches the reported £85 million with incentives, and assuming there will be a reasonable agent fee and signing on fee, and with Nunez being on the reported basic £100,000 per week, he will not cost us more than £500,000 per week over 5 years. Maybe £550,000 per week, if he is a massive success, and reaches all of his personal bonuses in our incentivised wage system.

Now, compare that to Mbappe's £1.4 million per week at PSG, or to Haaland's £1 million per week at Man City, and you can see why we are so good in the transfer market ...
You're right that he's not expensive compared to those other two, but given that he's likely to become our record transfer, he's still really expensive!

It's been well-known for a long time that centre-forwards are generally the most expensive players (as your examples show.) As a club, we've instead gone down the route of taking wide players or attacking midfielders and making them our main goalscorers or no 9's.

That's why signing Darwin Nunez is quite the change in policy for us. Our brains trust is still there, and knows the rules about CF's being expensive, but we've decided to go for it anyway.

To me, that says two things: first, we're rich enough and stable enough to do this anyway, and second, this guy is the one we believe it's worth breaking the rules for. Previously, we've broken the rules on Alisson and van Dijk (you don't spend that much on keepers and defenders - Kepa and Maguire show why this rule generally holds true.) I'm quite keen to see if Nunez can be as transformational as those two have been for us!

*Aaaand I've just missed a blatant open goal there to comment on the evolution of our team...*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Gavi is just using our name to get a better deal form Barca.  Thats the most likely scenario here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:16:10 pm
This is a decent video,better quality than most of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ</a>

Does he have the same bite as Luis though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:16:10 pm
This is a decent video,better quality than most of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ</a>

imagine if he actually he is that good though  :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312

Owner of Almeria just posted this. They are due 20% of any fee Benfica receives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312

Owner of Almeria just posted this. They are due 20% of any fee Benfica receives.

This settles it IMO.

Eat your heart out Fabrizio you fucking fraud  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
This is the owner of UD Almería. His club will receive 20% of Benficas sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool.

https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312

Owner of Almeria just posted this. They are due 20% of any fee Benfica receives.
Damn, ya bastard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:31:44 pm
https://twitter.com/Turki_alalshikh/status/1535368239080845312

Owner of Almeria just posted this. They are due 20% of any fee Benfica receives.

dropping a hint?  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
But of a spoiler that one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Think it's safe to say we can watch him play for Uruguay tomorrow knowing he's ours.

Also, I love the fact he celebrates a goal properly. Shows a bit of emotion!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I wont believe it until Mel Reddy claims shes known about it for 6 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:34:38 pm
Damn, ya bastard.

 ;D

Up your game son, the transfer thread is about speed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:37:43 pm
Think it's safe to say we can watch him play for Uruguay tomorrow knowing he's ours.

Also, I love the fact he celebrates a goal properly. Shows a bit of emotion!

He might not be playing

https://mobile.twitter.com/diegojokas/status/1535371541977788417?s=21&t=RAuS4Y1uMRGrBpOelpygsA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:35:53 pm
But of a spoiler that one

Man wants his 20% mate.
