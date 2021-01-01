« previous next »
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28920 on: Today at 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:20:01 am
Unless we're planning on evolving our style of play, I think we need to be looking for a midfielder in the mould of Henderson/Milner/Gini. This profile of midfielder has been key to the way we've played under Klopp. Gini's gone, and while Henderson and Milner will still contribute, it's clear they don't play bring the same energy levels that they used to. It's a shame Bissouma seems to have lost his way, and had off the field issues. He would have been perfect.
Gini is not like Henderson or Milner. As good as Henderson/Milner are they struggle vs pressure and keeping the Mf tight, games are more open with them.
Gini would stay in the MF and is very good at playing vs pressure.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28921 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:20:35 am
I think the hardest thing is figuring out what we're looking for in a midfielder. We're obviously using Tchouameni as a yardstick to try and figure out a suitable alternative, but Tchouameni had a lot going for him and we don't know what the main selling point was. He looked a bit of a unicorn in terms of his combination of defensive and attacking numbers, allied with a big physical frame. Do we try and find that, or do we look at someone who only has some of that - i.e. good defensive/attacking numbers but maybe not as big as Tchou? Someone like Laimer could be an option in that case. Do we want someone with a bit of size, but maybe sacrifice defensive output and focus more on their attacking ability? Then you could look at someone like Ruiz potentially. Was the age profile of Tchouameni vital?
For the 6 Position somebody is dominant in the air and can also start the build up(see Fabinho, Bender at Dortmund), At the 8 role would be somebody who is very good technically can progress the pass from Passing and Carrying(Gini was more Carry then passing, same with gundogan at Dortmund, Thiago does both, Keita does both, Jones looks like he can do both, Keita and Jones are little more Carry then passing) Also they need to be able press and do the defense work.
Gavi, Laimer(He more elite ball carrier) would fit though profiles. I think Tchouameni has those with in a body of a 6.
The 3rd spot in the MF is more a of 10 role think Gotze type player(Elliott, Keita can both do this role, Jones also too)
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28922 on: Today at 07:33:17 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:26:34 pm
Gini is not like Henderson or Milner. As good as Henderson/Milner are they struggle vs pressure and keeping the Mf tight, games are more open with them.
Gini would stay in the MF and is very good at playing vs pressure.

We could still get overrun with Gini though as he could often drift out of games or not win his battles which can be an issue with Keita as well. Some of our worst horror-shows like Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0 and Real away last season he played through (Henderson was out in those games) and not to mention the 6 straight home defeats last season. Henderson still very important to us in terms of winning the battle in that area of the pitch. We can get outbattled in the middle of the park without him or Milner playing.

As a protype of midfielder a 13/14 Henderson would be the ideal one (ignoring the obvious like a prime Gerrard). A younger Henderson, basically and his long-term replacement.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28923 on: Today at 07:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:33:17 pm
0

We could still get overrun with Gini though as he could often drift out of games. Some of our worst horror-shows like Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0 and Real away last season he played through (Henderson was out in those games). Henderson still very important to us in terms of winning the battle. We can often get outbattled in without him or Milner playing.

As a protype of midfielder a 13/14 Henderson would be the ideal one (ignoring the obvious like a prime Gerrard). A younger Henderson, basically.
Klopp and the transfer team have yet to target somebody like Henderson since they been here. Gini was not perfect but he was a very good player in the 8 role. Prime Gerrard for Klopp would likely be be used like how he was used with Rafa.
It been more technical MFer who are good very the press. Henderson barely started games during the CL knock phrase. Henderson is still important but He at his best as a 6 in a Klopp MF, yes he will play one of the other roles at times(he did a lot this year) but I think with 5 subs he going moved to help manage Fabinho Minute load more(Fabinho good at handling Minutes but there a lot of games, rotating that position more will be possible).
Henderson a great Captain
The best MF games from this past season was the last 30 minutes of Burnley in the 2nd half and the City Semi final which was both Fabinho-Thiago-Keita.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28924 on: Today at 07:55:08 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:42:58 pm
Klopp and the transfer team have yet to target somebody like Henderson since they been here. Gini was not perfect but he was a very good player in the 8 role. Prime Gerrard for Klopp would likely be be used like how he was used with Rafa.
It been more technical MFer who are good very the press. Henderson barely started games during the CL knock phrase. Henderson is still important but He at his best as a 6 in a Klopp MF, yes he will play one of the other roles at times(he did a lot this year) but I think with 5 subs he going moved to help manage Fabinho Minute load more(Fabinho good at handling Minutes but there a lot of games, rotating that position more will be possible).
Henderson a great Captain
The best MF games from this past season was the last 30 minutes of Burnley in the 2nd half and the City Semi final which was both Fabinho-Thiago-Keita.

That's the difference though. You need someone like Henderson in the PL, less so in the CL which is more technical. Therefore as his minutes needed to be managed playing 3 game a week he'd be prioritised for the league or FA Cup.

Klopp has always had Henderson and/or Milner as his midfield general, as both get on in years we could do with another to take on the baton.
Offline Zoomers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28925 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm »
The last person we got off Benfica still makes me sad it didn't work (Markovic). Darwin looks the player on youtube. Strong, tall, athletic and knows how to run at defender and score goals.

Hope we get this down the line
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28926 on: Today at 08:25:17 pm »

Gianluigi Longari
@Glongari
Only #Reds 🇺🇾🔴🤝 #Darwin
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28927 on: Today at 08:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 08:04:00 pm
The last person we got off Benfica still makes me sad it didn't work (Markovic). Darwin looks the player on youtube. Strong, tall, athletic and knows how to run at defender and score goals.

Hope we get this down the line

I'll always maintain that Markovic was a great talent who was treated horrendously by Rodgers. Subbing him off at half time for no reason, playing him in random positions, leaving him out of squads. Completely ruined any potential he had.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28928 on: Today at 08:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:25:17 pm
Gianluigi Longari
@Glongari
Only #Reds 🇺🇾🔴🤝 #Darwin

:lmao

Not getting paid by the word. By the tweet instead it seems.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28929 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:08 pm
That's the difference though. You need someone like Henderson in the PL, less so in the CL which is more technical. Therefore as his minutes needed to be managed playing 3 game a week he'd be prioritised for the league or FA Cup.

Klopp has always had Henderson and/or Milner as his midfield general, as both get on in years we could do with another to take on the baton.

Our midfield is different now though, we play two deep and one advanced and Hendo is not doing great at this role.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28930 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:32:12 pm
:lmao

Not getting paid by the word. By the tweet instead it seems.

There is a handshake it in.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28931 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:38:31 pm
Our midfield is different now though, we play two deep and one advanced and Hendo is not doing great at this role.


I don't think this is accurate
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
So gracious of them.

Quote
Manchester United are prepared to leave Darwin Nunez to Liverpool as they do not want to get involved in a bidding war. [Goal]
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 09:09:33 pm »
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28934 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:27:40 am
It's funny - I find that reminiscent of Suarez you know. He almost creates his own gegenpressing opportunities - Torres had a bit of that about him too - a touch would look a bit heavy but then he'd react quicker and nik it round his man into space. :)

(That's me sucked back into the thread, no point resisting it.)

This is a decent video,better quality than most of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naLiiNZx8AQ</a>
