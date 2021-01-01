0



We could still get overrun with Gini though as he could often drift out of games. Some of our worst horror-shows like Villa 7-2, Watford 3-0 and Real away last season he played through (Henderson was out in those games). Henderson still very important to us in terms of winning the battle. We can often get outbattled in without him or Milner playing.



As a protype of midfielder a 13/14 Henderson would be the ideal one (ignoring the obvious like a prime Gerrard). A younger Henderson, basically.



Klopp and the transfer team have yet to target somebody like Henderson since they been here. Gini was not perfect but he was a very good player in the 8 role. Prime Gerrard for Klopp would likely be be used like how he was used with Rafa.It been more technical MFer who are good very the press. Henderson barely started games during the CL knock phrase. Henderson is still important but He at his best as a 6 in a Klopp MF, yes he will play one of the other roles at times(he did a lot this year) but I think with 5 subs he going moved to help manage Fabinho Minute load more(Fabinho good at handling Minutes but there a lot of games, rotating that position more will be possible).Henderson a great CaptainThe best MF games from this past season was the last 30 minutes of Burnley in the 2nd half and the City Semi final which was both Fabinho-Thiago-Keita.