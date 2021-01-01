Don't get me wrong I would love us to sign a quality midfielder but we have six or seven options for at most three positions in the form of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones and Elliott, assuming Ox leaves.



If we're as desperate as most people on this board seem to think we are for a new one, surely we should be looking to sell one of these players?



Jones and Elliott could easily go out on loan. I don't particularly think Jones has a long term future at the club once we inevitably bring in a top class midfielder. I think Carvalho will overtake both of them in the pecking order next season also, but it should be close if Elliott can get back to where he was pre injury. Thiago and Keita have consistent injury issues. When either or both of those players are unavailable, our midfield is far less fluid. Fabinho, Henderson and Milner simply don't have enough creativity in them. We have two midfielders I would classify as world class, and that is Fabinho and Thiago. We get by with that because Klopps system enables a complete lack of playmaking in midfield to work, but having the midfield actually contribute significantly to goals and assists would take a major load off the rest of the attack to carry the team.