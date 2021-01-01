Good summary on midfield needs by Nobby, thank you.
The quantity of bodies is fine, but the durability of a few is not, so it would be a bit if a gamble if we did not sign another midfielder, especially with the amount of games we expect to play on all fronts.
Bellingham would be ideal, but if not possible this summer, Sangare looks like he is moving up a level and might be a solid mid priced acquisition. Then by next summer hopefully we can go back in and sign Bellingham, while 1-3 of the current crop of midfielders start to age out.