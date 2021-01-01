« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1323560 times)

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28880 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
Good summary on midfield needs by Nobby, thank you.

The quantity of bodies is fine, but the durability of a few is not, so it would be a bit if a gamble if we did not sign another midfielder, especially with the amount of games we expect to play on all fronts.

Bellingham would be ideal, but if not possible this summer, Sangare looks like he is moving up a level and might be a solid mid priced acquisition. Then by next summer hopefully we can go back in and sign Bellingham, while 1-3 of the current crop of midfielders start to age out.
Logged

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28881 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm »
Probably not a popular opinion, and that's fair! But if none of our midfield targets are available at the moment, I wouldn't be against taking a punt on Christian Eriksen on a 1+1 year kind of deal. Cheap, has done surprisingly well for Brentford and Denmark since coming back and has a skillset closer to Thiagos than any other midfielder in our squad.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28882 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:45:45 pm
Probably not a popular opinion, and that's fair! But if none of our midfield targets are available at the moment, I wouldn't be against taking a punt on Christian Eriksen on a 1+1 year kind of deal. Cheap, has done surprisingly well for Brentford and Denmark since coming back and has a skillset closer to Thiagos than any other midfielder in our squad.

I like Eriksen, but I'd really keep that playing time available for the development of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. I know that we are still seeing them as kids, but in today's market they are easily worth £25-30 million each, especially considering their home-grown status ...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 05:53:43 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:42:40 pm
Good summary on midfield needs by Nobby, thank you.

The quantity of bodies is fine, but the durability of a few is not, so it would be a bit if a gamble if we did not sign another midfielder, especially with the amount of games we expect to play on all fronts.

Bellingham would be ideal, but if not possible this summer, Sangare looks like he is moving up a level and might be a solid mid priced acquisition. Then by next summer hopefully we can go back in and sign Bellingham, while 1-3 of the current crop of midfielders start to age out.

The numbers are plenty but it's not the best of blends in terms of the midfield. And quite a few big league games last season we'd have Milner or Tyler Morton starting big games in a holding role and in games we dropped points. Thiago's injuries stretch us, particularly with Keita's own problems and Henderson can't start every game. There's a lot of reliance on Fabinho staying fit and playing an inordinate amount of minutes. On the other hand you've got a player like Ox who is miles down the pecking order and surplus to requirements.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28884 on: Today at 05:56:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:50:00 pm
I like Eriksen, but I'd really keep that playing time available for the development of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. I know that we are still seeing them as kids, but in today's market they are easily worth £25-30 million each, especially considering their home-grown status ...

Eriksen will be a great buy for someone but when you've got those few already, it's not really the profile of player we'd be looking at. He's also renowned for being slow at his peak (now another 30+ player), he's a luxury player that Brentford were able to build a team around to get out of trouble.

We need legs in midfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28885 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
I think we might get Sangare after we get Nunez over the line.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28886 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:57:50 pm
I think we might get Sangare after we get Nunez over the line.

He is certainly on our list, but I suspect we have a few more names on it ...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,612
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28887 on: Today at 06:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:57 pm


Best description I've ever seen of him was 'face like a smashed crab'
I wouldn't know. All the crabs of my acquaintance are tee-total
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28888 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:00:35 pm
He is certainly on our list, but I suspect we have a few more names on it ...

Hopefully all the powerful, athletic  types. Offers us something different.
Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 635
  • ******
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28889 on: Today at 06:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:43 pm
And quite a few big league games last season we'd have Milner or Tyler Morton starting big games in a holding role and in games we dropped points.

Tyler Morton started ONE PL game last season against Spurs in the middle of a Covid outbreak

James Milner started in three PL games that we did not win.  One of those was the same Covid outbreak game as Morton, and one was playing at RB (City) when Trent was injured.  So he started ONE non-Covid impacted PL game in midfield that we did not win (Chelsea away).
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,924
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28890 on: Today at 06:06:20 pm »
Still like Aouar at Lyon, different kind of midfielder to what we already have.
Logged

Online Dundalis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28891 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:27:05 pm
Don't get me wrong I would love us to sign a quality midfielder but we have six or seven options for at most three positions in the form of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones and Elliott, assuming Ox leaves.

If we're as desperate as most people on this board seem to think we are for a new one, surely we should be looking to sell one of these players?
Jones and Elliott could easily go out on loan. I don't particularly think Jones has a long term future at the club once we inevitably bring in a top class midfielder. I think Carvalho will overtake both of them in the pecking order next season also, but it should be close if Elliott can get back to where he was pre injury. Thiago and Keita have consistent injury issues. When either or both of those players are unavailable, our midfield is far less fluid. Fabinho, Henderson and Milner simply don't have enough creativity in them. We have two midfielders I would classify as world class, and that is Fabinho and Thiago. We get by with that because Klopps system enables a complete lack of playmaking in midfield to work, but having the midfield actually contribute significantly to goals and assists would take a major load off the rest of the attack to carry the team.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28892 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:04:31 pm
Hopefully all the powerful, athletic  types. Offers us something different.

Yes, that seems to be the type of midfielder we are looking for. Personally, I'd also like Matheus Nunes from Sporting, but we haven't been linked with him ...

https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 