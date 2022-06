Just show how badly run Barcelona have been. Busquets has been paid astronomic wages for the last few years, and I think you could tell he was finished at the top level when we played them in the semi-final, Jordan, Fabinho and Gini ran right over him.



They've had a better, younger player, De Jong, all this time and wasted him. They could have sold Busquets, perhaps even to City, for 50m years ago.



I'd love to see De Jong at Anfield but his wages are far too high.



Barcelona and Manchester United are 2 good examples of clubs paying certain players what they want just to keep them. The knock on effect is that everyone else wants their wages in-line with their team mates. United and Barcelona have players on inflated contracts. Whether that's Jesse Lingarrd on over 100k p/w or Frankie De Jong on over 300k p/w. De Jong is a very good player but he must be one of the highest paid central midfielders in the World. Personally I wouldn't say his performances put him in that bracket in recent years.You can see why other clubs aren't willing to pay certain players significantly higher than the rest of the squad. The issue isn't necessarily affording the pay of 1 player, it's the knock on effect for existing players and anyone you subsequently buy. Just takes a few turns of bad form or a few poor signings and you've all of a sudden got high wage earners that you want to shift but you can't due the ever diminishing number of clubs who can afford to take them off your hands (and those clubs don't necessarily want your cast offs).