There's been no links to any midfielders? Other than the tenuous Gavi ones



Tchouameni was the main target before Real turned up with an open chequebook, so we know the club are looking to strengthen there.The budget has since been concentrated on Nunez after the Mane announcement. You'd imagine we'll need a few sales next to offset that deal before we'd be in the market for a midfielder. It'd also be dependent on a midfielder moving on (Ox most likely). With Milner renewing we'll be more relaxed about not getting a midfielder but it's the area we could do with beefing up. Could leave it another year but then replacing Salah could be the priority next summer.It'll take a few sales first before we get anyone else. Ramsey aside which seems a low cost deal.