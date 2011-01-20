Athletic already reported De Jong is Man Utd's priority. They wont have as much money to spend this summer also.



De Jong is in a difficult position.Barcelone need to shed someone of value to complete other signings. They do have a wealth of midfield talent coming through their ranks and De Jong could be sacrificed. De Jong is probably someone they want to keep based on ability but getting 60-70M fee and shedding his wages (reportedly 20M pa) makes sense given their current financial situation.De Jong's issue is that there are very few clubs who can afford his fee and maintain his wages. It means his options are very limited and that's why United have a chance to get him. De Jong either stays where he's 'unwanted' or goes to United where he's not playing CL football for 1 season at least.I don't think it's the worse signing in the world for United despite the cost. In the same way Jadon Sancho wasn't the wrong type of signing. Theoretically, these are the types of younger players you want to buy in a rebuild. Personally I think the wrong type of signings are the more short term, expensive fixes like Ronaldo, Varane, Cavani.The problem United have buying someone like De Jong is that they may not have money for anyone else. That means they are stuck with the same squad in the main and it's round pegs in square holes when it comes to getting some tactical cohesion and the best out of a squad of players that seem to be best suited to playing different styles of football.