LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,764
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28680 on: Today at 10:54:02 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:46:02 am
Record Portugal, the outlet which was breaking Nunez to LFC originally

he has been liking bobby firmino's Instagram posts. That right there is all the evidence you need.   
Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28681 on: Today at 10:55:18 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:38:20 am
Apparently Utd have recently bid and made a better offer than us, Nunez wants LFC though.

Mmm.

He does want LFC..but if they offer him 250k, which is double what we have offered.then who knows.
zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28682 on: Today at 10:57:39 am
Apparently, there's an Apparently 😩
mines a pint

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28683 on: Today at 10:58:56 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:38:20 am
Apparently Utd have recently bid and made a better offer than us, Nunez wants LFC though.

Mmm.

They used predictive text and have accidentally signed David Nugent.
Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28684 on: Today at 10:59:32 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:51:57 am
It's doubtful United would pay the transfer fee we are given they've got bigger priorities to sort out and basically need a new team with no CL football. Wages wise they can always throw a curveball though.


Even if they did it's up to the player, if he wants to come here then he will.
Apparently, now some united fans don't care if they win the race to sign him or not, and calling him "just another Lukaku" and so on. The bitterness from the mancs are just hilarious.
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28685 on: Today at 11:01:26 am
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:59:32 am
Apparently, now some united fans don't care if they win the race to sign him or not, and calling him "just another Lukaku" and so on. The bitterness from the mancs are just hilarious.

Its a coping mechanism really, everyone is shit unless they are ours :) Pogba is there's and he is shit, as an example.
- all in my opinion of course -

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28686 on: Today at 11:06:22 am
It's all down to Nunez. If he wants LFC he's got to tell Benfica he's simply not interested in Utd. That way they can bid whatever they like it means nothing. Like Tchouameni and Madrid.
Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,519
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28687 on: Today at 11:09:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:57 am
Just catching up with the thread and it's taken an Efes turn overnight with naked men and goats  :o

Happened in broad daylight mate, world's going to hell in a handbasket ;D
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28688 on: Today at 11:10:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:13:20 am
I think if we sign Bowen it will turn out being a we signed Sarahs replacement early type of thing a bit like Diaz and Mané.

Not saying hes as good before anyone has a fit. But at the same time I dont think wed spend what it would take to get Bowen if he wasnt going to be first choice sooner rather than later.

I do quite like him and think hed fit into our style of play nicely.

I like Bowen, but we can do better for the money required to get him. There are some quality attackers who will have only 12 months left on their contract next summer, like Nkunku, Rafael Leao, Raphinha, Zaniolo, Sinisterra etc ...

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,855
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28689 on: Today at 11:11:10 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:22 am
It's all down to Nunez. If he wants LFC he's got to tell Benfica he's simply not interested in Utd. That way they can bid whatever they like it means nothing. Like Tchouameni and Madrid.

And if he wants to go there for extra money then he's not the kind of personality Klopp would want here anyway. So either way I'm calm about it.



I think we'll get him though.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,671
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28690 on: Today at 11:14:46 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:57 am
Just catching up with the thread and it's taken an Efes turn overnight with naked men and goats  :o

Fucking slander this, there's nothing to suggest Efes is interested in naked men.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28691 on: Today at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:38:20 am
Apparently Utd have recently bid and made a better offer than us, Nunez wants LFC though.

Mmm.

Several Portuguese sources have confirmed today that there was no meeting between Mendes and Ten Hag yesterday. Today the story is that Man Utd have made a new (higher) offer. The journos need the clicks and the papers sold, you know ...
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,084
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28692 on: Today at 11:20:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:22 am
It's all down to Nunez. If he wants LFC he's got to tell Benfica he's simply not interested in Utd. That way they can bid whatever they like it means nothing. Like Tchouameni and Madrid.


I don't believe all the bullshit about Man U going all out to gazump the deal.

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28693 on: Today at 11:23:23 am
Athletic already reported De Jong is Man Utd's priority. They wont have as much money to spend this summer also.

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28694 on: Today at 11:24:50 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:23 am
Athletic already reported De Jong is Man Utd's priority. They wont have as much money to spend this summer also.

They'll spend loads at they always do. They will put their norwich scarves away until they start to lose.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28695 on: Today at 11:29:16 am
Darwin doesn't want Europa League football.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28696 on: Today at 11:30:08 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:23 am
Athletic already reported De Jong is Man Utd's priority. They wont have as much money to spend this summer also.
So a player that nobody wants (including his own club) and that is not thrilled by the idea of signing for them... For BIG money as well.

They never learn, do they?
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28697 on: Today at 11:38:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:29:16 am
Darwin doesn't want Europa League football.

that would be devolving when you could have CL footy. For Liverpool no less.
B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28698 on: Today at 11:40:43 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:46:02 am
Record Portugal, the outlet which was breaking Nunez to LFC originally
Cheers, was just wondering by the way wasn't doubting you

There's always the potential that Benfica or agent trying to leak something to hurry the deal along

But if he isn't pushing for us the lad is bonkers anyway.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28699 on: Today at 11:43:35 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:57 am
Just catching up with the thread and it's taken an Efes turn overnight with naked men and goats  :o

We're also looking at Sow according to Teamtalk. A pig of a player by all accounts.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28700 on: Today at 11:45:51 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:46:02 am
Record Portugal, the outlet which was breaking Nunez to LFC originally

Here is the story I imagine https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/darwin-so-pensa-no-liverpool-e-da-nega-ao-man-united?ref=Benfica_DestaquesPrincipais

In this very page, the translated version says

"Darwin only thinks about Liverpool and denies Manchester United

Even if there are still more attractive offers, the striker has already decided where he will pursue his career

Darwin is on his way to Liverpool"
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,228
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28701 on: Today at 11:46:32 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:27:40 am
It's funny - I find that reminiscent of Suarez you know. He almost creates his own gegenpressing opportunities - Torres had a bit of that about him too - a touch would look a bit heavy but then he'd react quicker and nik it round his man into space. :)

(That's me sucked back into the thread, no point resisting it.)

There's something else which is reminiscent of his compatriot. I'm just going off the video compilations. In 50-50s he is determined to be the first to touch the ball where other players are often tempted first to shoulder an opponent out of the way. Once he's touched the ball (ie moved it slightly to his advantage) he then concentrates on his challenger and hits him (legitimately) to knock him off balance. It's a reversal of the normal sequence. Suarez was an absolute master of this and it makes me wonder whether it's a particularly Uruguayan skill.

On another point there has been some criticism of his first touch. That makes me smile. Have we never noticed over the years how ropey Mo Salah's and (especially) Sadio Mane's first touches can be? Usually it doesn't matter since they have the burning pace to make sure they retain the ball on the second touch. But let's not pretend that all our forwards currently have the God-like first touch of Firmino or Thiago. They don't. Nunez's looks ok.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28702 on: Today at 11:49:39 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:23 am
Athletic already reported De Jong is Man Utd's priority. They wont have as much money to spend this summer also.

De Jong is in a difficult position.

Barcelone need to shed someone of value to complete other signings. They do have a wealth of midfield talent coming through their ranks and De Jong could be sacrificed. De Jong is probably someone they want to keep based on ability but getting 60-70M fee and shedding his wages (reportedly 20M pa) makes sense given their current financial situation.

De Jong's issue is that there are very few clubs who can afford his fee and maintain his wages. It means his options are very limited and that's why United have a chance to get him. De Jong either stays where he's 'unwanted' or goes to United where he's not playing CL football for 1 season at least.

I don't think it's the worse signing in the world for United despite the cost. In the same way Jadon Sancho wasn't the wrong type of signing. Theoretically, these are the types of younger players you want to buy in a rebuild. Personally I think the wrong type of signings are the more short term, expensive fixes like Ronaldo, Varane, Cavani.

The problem United have buying someone like De Jong is that they may not have money for anyone else. That means they are stuck with the same squad in the main and it's round pegs in square holes when it comes to getting some tactical cohesion and the best out of a squad of players that seem to be best suited to playing different styles of football.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28703 on: Today at 11:55:04 am


If anyone can read Portuguese, here is the article saying United upped their bid but Nunez really doesn't want to go, with the site holding this image arguing that this is all in fact a plot by Benfica

http://sportwitness.co.uk/manchester-united-made-e80m-proposal-striker-recent-hours-mind-set-wants-liverpool/
BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28704 on: Today at 11:56:32 am
They trying to pull a Simao?
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28705 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:55:04 am


If anyone can read Portuguese, here is the article saying United upped their bid but Nunez really doesn't want to go, with the site holding this image arguing that this is all in fact a plot by Benfica

http://sportwitness.co.uk/manchester-united-made-e80m-proposal-striker-recent-hours-mind-set-wants-liverpool/

The plot quickens!
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28706 on: Today at 12:02:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:32 am
There's something else which is reminiscent of his compatriot. I'm just going off the video compilations. In 50-50s he is determined to be the first to touch the ball where other players are often tempted first to shoulder an opponent out of the way. Once he's touched the ball (ie moved it slightly to his advantage) he then concentrates on his challenger and hits him (legitimately) to knock him off balance. It's a reversal of the normal sequence. Suarez was an absolute master of this and it makes me wonder whether it's a particularly Uruguayan skill.

On another point there has been some criticism of his first touch. That makes me smile. Have we never noticed over the years how ropey Mo Salah's and (especially) Sadio Mane's first touches can be? Usually it doesn't matter since they have the burning pace to make sure they retain the ball on the second touch. But let's not pretend that all our forwards currently have the God-like first touch of Firmino or Thiago. They don't. Nunez's looks ok.

Agree with majority of your post, but Salahs first touch is far from ropey he has one of the best first touches in world football.
plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28707 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:49:39 am
De Jong is in a difficult position.

Barcelone need to shed someone of value to complete other signings. They do have a wealth of midfield talent coming through their ranks and De Jong could be sacrificed. De Jong is probably someone they want to keep based on ability but getting 60-70M fee and shedding his wages (reportedly 20M pa) makes sense given their current financial situation.

De Jong's issue is that there are very few clubs who can afford his fee and maintain his wages. It means his options are very limited and that's why United have a chance to get him. De Jong either stays where he's 'unwanted' or goes to United where he's not playing CL football for 1 season at least.

I don't think it's the worse signing in the world for United despite the cost. In the same way Jadon Sancho wasn't the wrong type of signing. Theoretically, these are the types of younger players you want to buy in a rebuild. Personally I think the wrong type of signings are the more short term, expensive fixes like Ronaldo, Varane, Cavani.

The problem United have buying someone like De Jong is that they may not have money for anyone else. That means they are stuck with the same squad in the main and it's round pegs in square holes when it comes to getting some tactical cohesion and the best out of a squad of players that seem to be best suited to playing different styles of football.

Agree with what you're saying. I do believe if you're fortunate/lucky/adept and you successfully hire a top class manager like Klopp, a man with a vision then he can take underperforming players and make them perform again. He can not only lift those players, but also get the ok/average players to over perform also. And with a system and playing style that works, and the players understand well can also cover over some of the holes that exist in the Man Utd squad.

So yes they have a lot of players that needs replacing, but they can for sure without lots of new incomings also raise their bar just with a new manager that actually knows the job.

Problem for them is that most of the teams ahead of them could also improve, and so could the teams behind them like Leicester, West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, etc do also.

It's gonna be interesting to see how good he actually is Ten Hag.
