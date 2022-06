To be fair, I don’t think the market for midfielders is great this summer. We need a big midfield signing, Tchouameni would have been good but he’s Madrid bound. I’m not so sure about Sangare, he seems like the kind of signing Villa would make. Gavi is a talent, but there’s way Barcelona will let him go and I’m sure we’re being used as a pawn in negotiations. Beyond Bellingham I can’t think of any other obtainable midfielders who would make an impact.



I think the hardest thing is figuring out what we're looking for in a midfielder. We're obviously using Tchouameni as a yardstick to try and figure out a suitable alternative, but Tchouameni had a lot going for him and we don't know what the main selling point was. He looked a bit of a unicorn in terms of his combination of defensive and attacking numbers, allied with a big physical frame. Do we try and find that, or do we look at someone who only has some of that - i.e. good defensive/attacking numbers but maybe not as big as Tchou? Someone like Laimer could be an option in that case. Do we want someone with a bit of size, but maybe sacrifice defensive output and focus more on their attacking ability? Then you could look at someone like Ruiz potentially. Was the age profile of Tchouameni vital?