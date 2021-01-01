« previous next »
Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28560 on: Today at 12:34:47 am »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 12:28:51 am
After following the news all day yesterday I was fully expecting leaning pics today. Been busy at work all day today and I see no confirmation yet.

FFS, Ward out!

Naked goats out...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28561 on: Today at 12:46:58 am »
What's a naked goat as opposed to a full dressed goat?
Logged

Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28562 on: Today at 12:54:28 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:46:58 am
What's a naked goat as opposed to a full dressed goat?

No sides. just goat.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28563 on: Today at 12:59:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:10:25 pm
Ive just got in from  work.

Has anything happened today?

Just got in from a 72 hour bender.


Has anything happened in the last three days?
Logged

Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28564 on: Today at 01:09:30 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:59:04 am
Just got in from a 72 hour bender.


Has anything happened in the last three days?

yes - but you aren't going to like it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 01:14:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
Let me ask his mom. Anyone has Piques number?

;D
:D :D :D
It more he turns 18 that day idk about the stuff with that was wondering if anybody knew
Logged

Offline MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 01:39:43 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:47:11 pm
Wrong end of my 50's, but it never leaves you. Keep refreshing to see if Nunez has signed yet.

This might be a tad controversial after all we have achieved, but I do think that we have become somewhat predictable up front. The bigger teams know how to cancel us out now. 3 finals, but we didn't score a goal in any of them. Diaz coming in added some spice for the 2nd half of last season and all boads well with him for the future. He did so well to hit the ground running and can only get better.

Wow, but to possibly get a proper no9 who looks like he would fit us like a glove makes me smile.


Na, we made enough chances to score in each game. Looks like we are making a bit of a change but I wouldnt put it down to that. We had to change it up at sooner rather than later with sadio leaving this summer and Salah almost certainly leaving next year, probably the same for Bobby. Im really looking forward to see what this fella can do if we sign him as well. I thought he was incredible against us but havent seen him outside that.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 01:42:45 am »
Logged


Online Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 01:44:14 am »
Always rated Ivan Schwakoff.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28569 on: Today at 01:50:08 am »
We may as well make Fordy an ITK as well then.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28570 on: Today at 01:50:36 am »
Think we'll all Schwakoff if this one gets done
Logged






Offline Johnny Aldridge

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28571 on: Today at 01:57:25 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:50:36 am
Think we'll all Schwakoff if this one gets done

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged



Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28572 on: Today at 02:04:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:50:36 am
Think we'll all Schwakoff if this one gets done

 ;D
Logged


Offline Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28573 on: Today at 02:13:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:44:14 am
Always rated Ivan Schwakoff.

But but the Russian Irishman Ivan O'idea says the Mancs hijacked the deal only to be hijacked themselves by the Geordies as the deal evolved. Its written in black and white .........Magpies take shiny thing for themselves
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:11 am by Hymer Red »
Logged


Offline jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28574 on: Today at 02:16:05 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:46:58 am
What's a naked goat as opposed to a full dressed goat?
Naked one has no goatee.
Logged


Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28575 on: Today at 02:27:38 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:42:45 am


:lmao

Pierre BlerBlagh has nothing on this
Logged

Online Szemerényi

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28576 on: Today at 03:16:24 am »
Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
UPDATE ✅. #LFC are looking at a potential swap deal for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain + add ons. For Jarrod Bowen. Both teams have been in talks for a couple of weeks. West Ham want Oxlade Chamberlain. #LFC want Bowen. This is a deal that could happen. :wave

Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
EXCLUSIVE: #LFC are in beginning of talks with #WestHam for forward Jarrod Bowen. Jürgen Klopp rates the Englishman highly and has been following for a while. Bowens contract expires in June 2025. #WestHam want a fee in the region of £40m for Bowen. Talks have recently started.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28577 on: Today at 03:21:57 am »
I know zero about Bowen, and I missed both of our matches against West Ham this season. Is he worth it?
Logged

You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28578 on: Today at 03:23:06 am »
Quote from: Szemerényi on Today at 03:16:24 am
Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
UPDATE ✅. #LFC are looking at a potential swap deal for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain + add ons. For Jarrod Bowen. Both teams have been in talks for a couple of weeks. West Ham want Oxlade Chamberlain. #LFC want Bowen. This is a deal that could happen. :wave

Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
EXCLUSIVE: #LFC are in beginning of talks with #WestHam for forward Jarrod Bowen. Jürgen Klopp rates the Englishman highly and has been following for a while. Bowens contract expires in June 2025. #WestHam want a fee in the region of £40m for Bowen. Talks have recently started.

And thats why its bullshit. West Ham want 60m for Bowen (which is nuts). Maybe 50m plus Ox.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28579 on: Today at 03:27:15 am »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28580 on: Today at 03:59:54 am »
Quote from: Szemerényi on Today at 03:16:24 am
Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
UPDATE ✅. #LFC are looking at a potential swap deal for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain + add ons. For Jarrod Bowen. Both teams have been in talks for a couple of weeks. West Ham want Oxlade Chamberlain. #LFC want Bowen. This is a deal that could happen. :wave

Ivan Schwakoff Transfer News
@Ivan_Schwakoff
EXCLUSIVE: #LFC are in beginning of talks with #WestHam for forward Jarrod Bowen. Jürgen Klopp rates the Englishman highly and has been following for a while. Bowens contract expires in June 2025. #WestHam want a fee in the region of £40m for Bowen. Talks have recently started.
Good to hear, Ivan on the money again.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28581 on: Today at 04:21:55 am »
Man, if we'd have Bowen last season, look at what we could have won
Logged





