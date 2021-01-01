Wrong end of my 50's, but it never leaves you. Keep refreshing to see if Nunez has signed yet.



This might be a tad controversial after all we have achieved, but I do think that we have become somewhat predictable up front. The bigger teams know how to cancel us out now. 3 finals, but we didn't score a goal in any of them. Diaz coming in added some spice for the 2nd half of last season and all boads well with him for the future. He did so well to hit the ground running and can only get better.



Wow, but to possibly get a proper no9 who looks like he would fit us like a glove makes me smile.







Na, we made enough chances to score in each game. Looks like we are making a bit of a change but I wouldnt put it down to that. We had to change it up at sooner rather than later with sadio leaving this summer and Salah almost certainly leaving next year, probably the same for Bobby. Im really looking forward to see what this fella can do if we sign him as well. I thought he was incredible against us but havent seen him outside that.