« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1300807 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28440 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:43:57 pm
Dont worry lads and ladies.

Kopworld on Twitter has said its done, confirmation imminent.

TalkSport confirmed it already. Old news.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,464
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28441 on: Today at 06:50:06 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:43:57 pm
Dont worry lads and ladies.

Kopworld on Twitter has said its done, confirmation imminent.

Shit, so Nunez to United is confirmed? Can't believe they beat us to him.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,904
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28442 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm »
Kopworld is Paul Joyce's alt twitter account
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28443 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:50:06 pm
Shit, so Nunez to United is confirmed? Can't believe they beat us to him.
Unlikely, Bayern have put in a 50m bid plus 1m for every no1 hit in the charts
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28444 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:36:02 pm
Can't believe Nunez is going to United.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28445 on: Today at 06:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:39:09 pm
Darwin has followed Bobby on Instagram.  :D



Great, another God botherer.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,464
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28446 on: Today at 06:59:02 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,597
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28447 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:24:50 pm
Im surprised so many people are taking this news so seriously.
I'm not. It's catnip.

Worriers, come out to play
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,727
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28448 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:50:06 pm
Shit, so Nunez to United is confirmed? Can't believe they beat us to him.

The yellow socks put him off us
Logged
Scouse not English

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28449 on: Today at 07:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:51:38 pm
Kopworld is Paul Joyce's alt twitter account

Isn't Joyce a blue?

I bet his alt twitter account is @PJ'sThePeoplesClub  ;D
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28450 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm »
Some absolute bedwetting in this thread, it's fucking hilarious.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,858
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28451 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Ive just got in from  work.

Has anything happened today?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28452 on: Today at 07:11:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:25 pm
Ive just got in from  work.

Has anything happened today?

Darwin Nunez is going to United.

We're getting Devin Nunes instead.  :(
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28453 on: Today at 07:11:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:07:57 pm
Some absolute bedwetting in this thread, it's fucking hilarious.

Is there though?
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28454 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:50:06 pm
Shit, so Nunez to United is confirmed? Can't believe they beat us to him.

Its all over!!! Fuck! How will we evolve now?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Up
« previous next »
 