Dont worry lads and ladies.Kopworld on Twitter has said its done, confirmation imminent.
Shit, so Nunez to United is confirmed? Can't believe they beat us to him.
Can't believe Nunez is going to United.
Darwin has followed Bobby on Instagram.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Im surprised so many people are taking this news so seriously.
Kopworld is Paul Joyce's alt twitter account
Ive just got in from work.Has anything happened today?
Some absolute bedwetting in this thread, it's fucking hilarious.
