Honestly, is anyone really arsed? If he turns down this Liverpool team with this manager to sign for a club in chaos it says a lot about his character and it'll be a lucky escape. We can't lose in this situation.



Absolutely. At whatever we're offering him per week he can pretty much afford anything he'd like. The fast cars, luxurious home(s), etc etc. If he even cares about that sort of stuff of course. Sure, an extra £70-80k per week is a lot of money, but would it make that much of a difference in his daily life?Signing for a club in chaos with no hope in hell of winning anything let alone challenging for the title next season - and beyond - for the sake of a bump in wages would definitely speak a lot about his character. Come to us and we'll challenge for everything.