« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 706 707 708 709 710 [711]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1298715 times)

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,699
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28400 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:09 pm
Even I wouldn't stoop so low with a source.

You're just upset because RAWK has replaced Sadio Samie with Caston Nunez.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,322
  • SPQR
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28401 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:01:43 pm
Honestly, is anyone really arsed? If he turns down this Liverpool team with this manager to sign for a club in chaos it says a lot about his character and it'll be a lucky escape. We can't lose in this situation.

Absolutely. At whatever we're offering him per week he can pretty much afford anything he'd like. The fast cars, luxurious home(s), etc etc. If he even cares about that sort of stuff of course. Sure, an extra £70-80k per week is a lot of money, but would it make that much of a difference in his daily life?

Signing for a club in chaos with no hope in hell of winning anything let alone challenging for the title next season - and beyond - for the sake of a bump in wages would definitely speak a lot about his character. Come to us and we'll challenge for everything.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,940
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28402 on: Today at 05:33:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:26:08 pm
This is the first season in decades that we have higher revenues than Man Utd. We are in fact the richest normal club in England ...

What we can pay and what we're willing to pay are two very different things.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,538
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28403 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
I know agents are generally scumbags but would Mendes ruin the good relationship he apparently has with us by negotiating with Man Utd? Maybe he would.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28404 on: Today at 05:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:19:57 pm
Just thinking of Levy's tactics, can we complain to Utd about Utd if they gazump us?
yep, we'd send them a letter saying we're really cheesed off with them.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28405 on: Today at 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:31:40 pm
You're just upset because RAWK has replaced Sadio Samie with Caston Nunez.

Well, we ruled the world when we were together. Remember that.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,247
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28406 on: Today at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:33:54 pm
I know agents are generally scumbags but would Mendes ruin the good relationship he apparently has with us by negotiating with Man Utd? Maybe he would.

See your opening sentence for your answer
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28407 on: Today at 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:33:53 pm
What we can pay and what we're willing to pay are two very different things.

Still, Man Utd can no longer "blow us out of the water in terms of fee or wages". Those days are gone ...
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,167
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28408 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:30:53 pm
Just out of curiosity, why are people so certain that Mendes is talking with Ten Hag about Nunez?

Its  Nunezs Agent and united would like to sign him , still could be talking about another player but obviously Nunez will be on the Agenda
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28409 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:33:54 pm
I know agents are generally scumbags but would Mendes ruin the good relationship he apparently has with us by negotiating with Man Utd? Maybe he would.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:37:37 pm
Its  Nunezs Agent and united would like to sign him , still could be talking about another player but obviously Nunez will be on the Agenda

Or, he might be negotiating with Man Utd about anyone on this list ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/gestifute/beraterfirma/berater/413
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28410 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm »

I have changed my mind about Núñez after watching videos of him all day. He is extremely good looking. Really attractive tall guy with beautiful eyes and silky hair. I hope it's done quickly, would love to see him at Anfield.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,167
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28411 on: Today at 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:38:41 pm
Or, he might be negotiating with Man Utd about anyone on this list ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/gestifute/beraterfirma/berater/413

True but if there meeting Nunez will be discussed as well
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,167
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28412 on: Today at 05:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:40:16 pm
I have changed my mind about Núñez after watching videos of him all day. He is extremely good looking. Really attractive tall guy with beautiful eyes and silky hair. I hope it's done quickly, would love to see him at Anfield.

Did you watch him play football :D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,247
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #28413 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:41:10 pm
Did you watch him play football :D

Whats that got to do with anything ?

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 706 707 708 709 710 [711]   Go Up
« previous next »
 