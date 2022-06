Why? We don't have to sell Mane' at all. He has one year left on his contract, plus we've just spent a wedge on Nunez so it only strengthens our position cause we'd like to offset that.



Spot on. The thing with Mane is, he is paid for over the length of his contract already. He is on a comparatively lowish wage, is scoring goals and has a value to us in excess of their best offer so far, in terms of the percentage he improves our chances of winning the league and cups next year. Having Mane in the team is literally worth £35-£50 million to us in terms of his likely continued contribution to those extended cup runs and league challenging, because the success in them, and every little percentage point of swinging that, turns in to TV and sponsorship money, shirt sales and the rest. The club know that, and will make the sale if the value is reached and the replacements are tied down. And of course if Klopp says so.