LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28200 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:14:01 am
Didn't really notice it that much against us, but great news if he's a snide prick. We're really lacking in that area apart from Robbo.
How dare you forget El Burro??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28201 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:26:44 pm
I doubt we'll delay the signing of Nunez if our offer is accepted. Would make no sense for Benfica to agree to us sitting around for a couple of weeks, and once they accept our offer (which seems quite possible imminently) then the local media will report it and that will be that.

If the transfer was essentially a well kept secret (a bit like Fabinho's) then you could hold off a bit but it's not. It's in the public domain and it seems quite likely now. Munich will know this. Doesn't mean that we'll accept any less for Mane. We can keep him for another season if they're going to be stupid about it, and if he's so desperate to move then his agent can tell Munich to stump up the cash. They're not short of it.

We'll lose our hand negotiating with Bayern but I think we'll accept a fair offer of 30+ mill anyway given the circumstances. Bayern were really taking the piss with their first two offers and you'd keep the player before accepting that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28202 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Can I suggest Quokkas?

Narwhal's all day long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28203 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:44:48 pm
For some reason, I keep going to call him Devon Nunez.

 :-[

Get the tables
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28204 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:54:36 pm
with all the excitement of the Nunez. signing which is the summer RAWK transfer animal of choice? We have had penguins,  aardvarks, bears in recent windows.

Tortoises, surely...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28205 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Tortoises, surely...

that would Terrapins then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28206 on: Today at 01:06:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:02:47 pm
We'll lose our hand negotiating with Bayern

I never get this thinking - do you think Bayern thought we weren't going to spend to replace Mane until the interest in Nunez came out?

Fact is us spending on a player doesn't weaken our position. You could argue going and spend the best part of £80m on a player sets a level of player value that Mane/Bayern can be stacked up against, i.e. Mane a better and established player so worth every bit of the same value, but given he's down to 12 months can half the price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28207 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:02:47 pm
We'll lose our hand negotiating with Bayern but I think we'll accept a fair offer of 30+ mill anyway given the circumstances. Bayern were really taking the piss with their first two offers and you'd keep the player before accepting that.

Why? We don't have to sell Mane' at all. He has one year left on his contract, plus we've just spent a wedge on Nunez so it only strengthens our position cause we'd like to offset that.
