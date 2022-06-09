Yet, Fabinho and Thiago are probably the best double pivot in the World at the moment ...
Did Keita ever play in a double pivot at Red Bull? Still feels like we need another midfielder with strength, athleticism and pace
What the fuck is a double pivot?Is that shite talk for a deep sitting midfielder? Or even just someone playing in centre mid?
What the fuck is a double pivot?
Second best.
Just watched the obligatory YouTube video of Nunez. Looks impressive. Exactly what we need in my opinion. Pace, power and can get on the end of crosses, seems like a proper goalscorer. Im sure Im right in saying that if we sign him, he will be the best striker in the world
He gives us something we don't have.
