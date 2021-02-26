We don't have the midfielders to play a 4-2-3-1. At the moment the right sided CM does a lot of covering work for Trent and helps out the 2 other CMs (who already function a lot like twin 6s in some respects). If you take away Henderson/ Keita (who mostly did that role this season) and replace them with a genuine forward, you're inevitably asking a lot more of your 2 remaining midfielders in terms of horizontal movement. Thiago comes more central and has to push wide left more, Fabinho has to push wide right more. But neither of them really have the legs for it. And Fabinho in particular gets into huge trouble when he's isolated. He doesn't scurry round fire fighting in the way that some 6s play the position. Tchou Tchou might have changed this, I could definitely have seen twin 6s with him in the team, but without him it's a struggle. We could have one of our fullbacks less high up the pitch but you don't ask one of the most creative players on the planet to sit back or one of the most energetic front foot left backs in the world to stay behind the ball.