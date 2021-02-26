« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28040 on: Today at 05:53:53 am
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 05:43:23 am


Quote
I am turned into a sort of machine for observing facts and grinding out conclusions.

Darwin Nunez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28041 on: Today at 06:07:38 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:51:33 am
I'm curious to hear how people think a change to 4-2-3-1 might change our needs in MF. When we were after Tchou Tchou, the thinking was that his athleticism would help erase some of that space we leave when the fullbacks bomb forward. I wonder how a change in shape will effect that, and potentially effect who or what type we target in a MF signing, since Tchou Tchou seems something of a one off.
Not much Imo generally already 2 of the Cm Behind the ball so this would not change this, would expect the left side Cm to be more controller, right side the 6 covering that space. Nunez/Jota can still play inside right Wide striker too imo so it hybird imo the 433 more at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28042 on: Today at 06:15:11 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:07:38 am
Not much Imo generally already 2 of the Cm Behind the ball so this would not change this, would expect the left side Cm to be more controller, right side the 6 covering that space. Nunez/Jota can still play inside right Wide striker too imo so it hybird imo the 433 more at times.
He'll be flying in no time at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28043 on: Today at 06:41:23 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:15:11 am
He'll be flying in no time at all.

Absolutely, his wing play is exceptional.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28044 on: Today at 06:53:28 am
Would be surprised if we aren't still playing an asymmetrical 4-3-3  next season too. Looking forward to this big panther devouring right backs and centre backs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28045 on: Today at 07:06:12 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm
oooo - Glongari, Glonross

Based on this summer, Julian Ward's MO seems to be always be closing.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28046 on: Today at 07:12:52 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:53:28 am
Would be surprised if we aren't still playing an asymmetrical 4-3-3  next season too. Looking forward to this big panther devouring right backs and centre backs.
I would expect considering Salah is still going to be here him as the Wide Striker incredibly good.
We seen the 4-2-3-1 wo Salah last season most notably the 2nd half vs Nottingham forest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28047 on: Today at 07:46:40 am
Quote
His pizza chart below, which just considers his Europa League performances, shows him as someone who excels in retaining possession, getting a ton of chances and also putting up higher defensive numbers off the ball than both Haaland and Silva.


https://theathletic.com/2413609/2021/02/28/analysed-six-no-9s-that-liverpool-could-target/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28048 on: Today at 07:48:36 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:08:05 am
Just want to say it was a good read catching up with all the posts today. There were reasonable concerns expressed, especially by JackWard, and lots of people commenting on the price. I loved the scouting piece from the professional scout who had seen him over 40 times in the past few years.

Personally I think Nunez will be an excellent signing, if it all goes through. I cant wait to see what he does in a Liverpool shirt.

The point is well made that we look a bit light in midfield. We have lots of bodies, but a few are getting on a bit now, and niggly injuries are getting more frequent.

If we switch to more of a 4-2-3-1 with Nunez signing, the need for a midfielder lessens, as we would have four players for the 2 midfield spots in Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Keita; and eight players for the front 4 in Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho, Elliot, Jones. Arguably Jones and Keita could offer versatility to play in the 2 or 3.

The midfield 2 is still a little vulnerable, so I think we will sign a midfielder, but if the right one isnt available, or the money has now been spent, I think we can make do before going big on, say, Bellingham next summer.

My best guess is that we will be in for Sangare this summer, at a modest mid range price, and that wouldnt preclude going big for Bellingham next summer, along with maybe Gnabry on a Bosman as Mo leaves on his own Bosman.

Anyway, lots of permutations, but it is exciting to see the next great Liverpool side start to emerge before our eyes.

Hopefully Darwin Nunez goes through, as I think he will do really well for us.

Edit:
I forgot about Milner signing a one year deal. Obviously these days he is a bit part player, but he is a reliable player when called upon, and might help us bridge the gap before going big in the midfield next summer.

If we use the 4-2-3-1 more often next season (as the pursuit of Nunez suggest), that will change the picture quite a lot. Apart from the obvious Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Firmino, I suspect that we will also see the likes of Jones, Elliott, Carvalho and Gordon (in the domestic cups) playing at the 3 behind the lone striker. That gives us quite a lot options for our attacking 4.

As for the midfield 2, we will still have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Milner (if needed). I like what I have seen of Sangare, and with a release clause of £31 million, he could be a valuable addition to our midfield. His arrival would actually add incredible depth to our midfield 2, so Milner would probably not be required to play there at all.

On the topic of Bellingham, I think that he will honour the agreement with Dortmund to stay for another year. I can definitely see us going after him in the summer of 2023, and if he really wants to join us (like Nunez), I think that we will be able to afford the asking price ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28049 on: Today at 07:50:38 am
We don't have the midfielders to play a 4-2-3-1. At the moment the right sided CM does a lot of covering work for Trent and helps out the 2 other CMs (who already function a lot like twin 6s in some respects). If you take away Henderson/ Keita (who mostly did that role this season) and replace them with a genuine forward, you're inevitably asking a lot more of your 2 remaining midfielders in terms of horizontal movement. Thiago comes more central and has to push wide left more, Fabinho has to push wide right more. But neither of them really have the legs for it. And Fabinho in particular gets into huge trouble when he's isolated. He doesn't scurry round fire fighting in the way that some 6s play the position. Tchou Tchou might have changed this, I could definitely have seen twin 6s with him in the team, but without him it's a struggle. We could have one of our fullbacks less high up the pitch but you don't ask one of the most creative players on the planet to sit back or one of the most energetic front foot left backs in the world to stay behind the ball.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28050 on: Today at 07:53:45 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:50:38 am
We don't have the midfielders to play a 4-2-3-1. At the moment the right sided CM does a lot of covering work for Trent and helps out the 2 other CMs (who already function a lot like twin 6s in some respects). If you take away Henderson/ Keita (who mostly did that role this season) and replace them with a genuine forward, you're inevitably asking a lot more of your 2 remaining midfielders in terms of horizontal movement. Thiago comes more central and has to push wide left more, Fabinho has to push wide right more. But neither of them really have the legs for it. And Fabinho in particular gets into huge trouble when he's isolated. He doesn't scurry round fire fighting in the way that some 6s play the position. Tchou Tchou might have changed this, I could definitely have seen twin 6s with him in the team, but without him it's a struggle.

Yet, Fabinho and Thiago are probably the best double pivot in the World at the moment ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28051 on: Today at 07:55:14 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:45 am
Yet, Fabinho and Thiago are probably the best double pivot in the World at the moment ...

In the system we play at the moment? Most definitely. In a hypothetical 4-2-3-1 where you lose your 2nd 8 for another forward of some description? Not so much. Either you didn't read my post and just stopped at the bolded, or you did and just ignored the actual substance of my argument.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28052 on: Today at 07:57:31 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28053 on: Today at 07:59:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:12:52 am
I would expect considering Salah is still going to be here him as the Wide Striker incredibly good.
We seen the 4-2-3-1 wo Salah last season most notably the 2nd half vs Nottingham forest

Salah is categorically going to be here next season, which is what makes me think we're keeping the same slanty 4-3-3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28054 on: Today at 08:00:32 am
Feel like Darwin would enjoy playing a lot with Firmino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28055 on: Today at 08:05:55 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:55:14 am
In the system we play at the moment? Most definitely. In a hypothetical 4-2-3-1 where you lose your 2nd 8 for another forward of some description? Not so much. Either you didn't read my post and just stopped at the bolded, or you did and just ignored the actual substance of my argument.

I have read your entire post. You are overlooking the defensive contribution of the 3 behind the lone striker ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28056 on: Today at 08:12:10 am
Weve not even put a bid in yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28057 on: Today at 08:14:26 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:55:14 am
In the system we play at the moment? Most definitely. In a hypothetical 4-2-3-1 where you lose your 2nd 8 for another forward of some description? Not so much. Either you didn't read my post and just stopped at the bolded, or you did and just ignored the actual substance of my argument.

We had Masch and Alonso as a double pivot who were top drawer. We also had Steven Gerrard in front which was key.

A double pivot would work with Fab and Thiago. They won't play every week though.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28058 on: Today at 08:22:13 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:00:32 am
Feel like Darwin would enjoy playing a lot with Firmino.

Firmino is happily married.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28059 on: Today at 08:23:18 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:05:51 am
Did IndyKaila move from KFC to Nandos?

Quietly a very good post. Well done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28060 on: Today at 08:23:45 am
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 08:12:10 am
Weve not even put a bid in yet.

Transfers don't always work like that anymore, do they? Especially from us. We mostly talk to the club and the player, get everything agreed, then submit an offer we know will be accepted.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #28061 on: Today at 08:24:05 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:14:26 am
We had Masch and Alonso as a double pivot who were top drawer. We also had Steven Gerrard in front which was key.

A double pivot would work with Fab and Thiago. They won't play every week though.



Keita and Jones to rotate with Thiago.
Henderson to rotate with Fabinho.

Carvalho and Elliott to be part of an attacking front 4.
