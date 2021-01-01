I'm curious to hear how people think a change to 4-2-3-1 might change our needs in MF. When we were after Tchou Tchou, the thinking was that his athleticism would help erase some of that space we leave when the fullbacks bomb forward. I wonder how a change in shape will effect that, and potentially effect who or what type we target in a MF signing, since Tchou Tchou seems something of a one off.



Not much Imo generally already 2 of the Cm Behind the ball so this would not change this, would expect the left side Cm to be more controller, right side the 6 covering that space. Nunez/Jota can still play inside right Wide striker too imo so it hybird imo the 433 more at times.