Just want to say it was a good read catching up with all the posts today. There were reasonable concerns expressed, especially by JackWard, and lots of people commenting on the price. I loved the scouting piece from the professional scout who had seen him over 40 times in the past few years.



Personally I think Nunez will be an excellent signing, if it all goes through. I cant wait to see what he does in a Liverpool shirt.



The point is well made that we look a bit light in midfield. We have lots of bodies, but a few are getting on a bit now, and niggly injuries are getting more frequent.



If we switch to more of a 4-2-3-1 with Nunez signing, the need for a midfielder lessens, as we would have four players for the 2 midfield spots in Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Keita; and eight players for the front 4 in Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho, Elliot, Jones. Arguably Jones and Keita could offer versatility to play in the 2 or 3.



The midfield 2 is still a little vulnerable, so I think we will sign a midfielder, but if the right one isnt available, or the money has now been spent, I think we can make do before going big on, say, Bellingham next summer.



My best guess is that we will be in for Sangare this summer, at a modest mid range price, and that wouldnt preclude going big for Bellingham next summer, along with maybe Gnabry on a Bosman as Mo leaves on his own Bosman.



Anyway, lots of permutations, but it is exciting to see the next great Liverpool side start to emerge before our eyes.



Hopefully Darwin Nunez goes through, as I think he will do really well for us.



Edit:

I forgot about Milner signing a one year deal. Obviously these days he is a bit part player, but he is a reliable player when called upon, and might help us bridge the gap before going big in the midfield next summer.

