Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Re Nunez analytics - theres a statsbomb radar on Twitter now but Im too sleepy / lazy to post (youre welcome)

His numbers are really good for a classic number 9 - complete with almost no defensive work .. and what looks like very good, selective shooting (based on last season in Portugal)
He looks like Rafas dream young striker

Im sticking with same profile as young Lukaku  just fascinating were signing a player like this, no way were not changing our set up or at least roles with a central striker like this

To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...

Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)
Quote from: roots99 on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
Worse still, Aulas has just agreed to deal to sell a majority shareholding to the Gilletts (shudder).

Wonderful. It means we and Lyon have a connection. Are the Hicks involved too?
Evolution not revolution
if we are comparing him to fellow Uruguayans, id say he is a more evolved version of Luis Suarez in the sense that he doesnt need to feed on defenders to score goals. This most notable evidence of this are the shorter central incisors.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)

Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.

Similar models are used by our recruitment team and Julian Ward himself.  in fact pretty much all big teams use them apart from the mancs.  ;D
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:28:15 pm
yeah maybe.  If signing Nunez means more of a return of 4-2-3-1 as per Klopps BVB, then I dont know if they need another 6 or 8, as theres Fab, Thiago, Keita and Hendo for those 2 spots, with Milner also available of course. Maybe a more attack minded midfielder?  Elliot, Jones and maybe Carvalho would be seen in that role behind the front 3? Maybe even Bobby. Anyway, just speculating really, maybe the intention isnt to go back to that sort of formation, and Nunez will be vying to be part of a similar set up to what weve had.
Thiago,Keita,Jones for the 8 role. Fabinho/Hendo for the 6 role. Carvalho/Keita/Jones/Possibly Elliott in the 10 role. I would think Elliot plays a inside right as a creative inside forward and Caravalho as 10 type. Like Kawaga as the 10 and Gotze on the right. Diaz is obv Reus role
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Yet you're basing your opinions on statsbombs on twitter.

Yeah I mean the post was a comment on his stats profile  you can find my opinion on the transfer a few pages back  its tremendously nuanced and overly long
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Hes not nothing like him is he  bit of nuance would be nice . (Laughing at the last but Ive just written and who Im quote posting)
indeed , just have to laugh at his arrogance and smarm really.

For the record, Nunez has played 84 games for Benfica, scored 47 and assisted 16

Lukaku just at West Brom played 38 games, scored 17 and assisted 7 then when loaned to Everton put up near identical numbers (16g 8a in 33 games)

Cavani at Palermo played 117 games, scored 37, assisted 8

Not sure I see what Peter is so cocky and dismissive about, pretty clear who looks most similar there.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:01:28 am
indeed , just have to laugh at his arrogance and smarm really.

For the record, Nunez has played 84 games for Benfica, scored 47 and assisted 16

Lukaku just at West Brom played 38 games, scored 17 and assisted 7 then when loaned to Everton put up near identical numbers (16g 8a in 33 games)

Cavani at Palermo played 117 games, scored 37, assisted 8

Not sure I see what Peter is so cocky and dismissive about, pretty clear who looks most similar there.

I am talking about style of play, not numbers  :lmao
He's definitely more of a Cavani than a Lukaku, sounds like a lazy comparison (and probably is) given their nationalities, but Lukaku was always a big lad, Cavani leaner and more mobile.
He reminds me of Romario.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:23 am
I am talking about style of play, not numbers  :lmao
Great point, well made.

You said nothing there was nothing alike about Lukaku and Nunez, so on seeing a very similar pattern for goalscoring and setting them up between them you shit the bed and just smarmily dismiss again (instead of engaging on the point of discussion, which you rarely seem to do - honestly, don't be so afraid)

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:04:56 am
He's definitely more of a Cavani than a Lukaku, sounds like a lazy comparison (and probably is) given their nationalities, but Lukaku was always a big lad, Cavani leaner and more mobile.
If we're talking lookalikes, then yeah totally agree!
He reminds me of Giovinco
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Any flight tracking yet?

Isn't he currently with the Uruguay squad?  Long flight tracking exercise, unless someone can send him a shirt in the post to hold up in the interim
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:06:39 am
Great point, well made.

You said nothing there was nothing alike about Lukaku and Nunez, so on seeing a very similar pattern for goalscoring and setting them up between them you shit the bed and just smarmily dismiss again (instead of engaging on the point of discussion, which you rarely seem to do - honestly, don't be so afraid)

Sorry, but you can't be serious :lmao

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
To be honest, he is nothing like a young Lukaku. The most accurate comparison is a young Cavani at Palermo and Napoli, before he has changed his style a bit at PSG ...

And who cares about Lukaku's numbers at WBA and Everton? They have nothing to do with Nunez ...
I'm surprised to see we're throwing so much at the forward line this summer, a season ago the feeling was that we'd retain 2/3 of our front line and maybe make an addition after Jota, now it's looking like the old front three could be gone entirely soon.

Makes sense to have a plan in place of course, I think we've already resigned ourselves to Sadio and Mo leaving, which thankfully they're making easier for us to swallow with their irritating contract talk.

Hopefully getting Nunez now doesn't affect our ability to get a midfielder in as I still think we're really short there, ideally we go big this summer and then next summer can be about trimming the squad and sorting contracts again.
My thought is Nunez is the Salah replacement a year earlier and will look for a Lefty Attacking mid type for the spot on the right to also play there with Elliott.
Role wise Salah mostly been the 9 in a mix of a 433/lopsided 4231 this will move to more a traditional  9 with a 10 behind with fits Nunez and Jota more.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:51 am
Sorry, but you can't be serious :lmao

You've been on this site over fifteen years according to the creepy screenshots of old posts that you've got saved - and yet you've never contributed a penny to RAWK.

You surely can't be serious?

Check out this thread mate
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.2400
Just want to say it was a good read catching up with all the posts today. There were reasonable concerns expressed, especially by JackWard, and lots of people commenting on the price. I loved the scouting piece from the professional scout who had seen him over 40 times in the past few years.

Personally I think Nunez will be an excellent signing, if it all goes through. I cant wait to see what he does in a Liverpool shirt.

The point is well made that we look a bit light in midfield. We have lots of bodies, but a few are getting on a bit now, and niggly injuries are getting more frequent.

If we switch to more of a 4-2-3-1 with Nunez signing, the need for a midfielder lessens, as we would have four players for the 2 midfield spots in Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Keita; and eight players for the front 4 in Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho, Elliot, Jones. Arguably Jones and Keita could offer versatility to play in the 2 or 3.

The midfield 2 is still a little vulnerable, so I think we will sign a midfielder, but if the right one isnt available, or the money has now been spent, I think we can make do before going big on, say, Bellingham next summer.

My best guess is that we will be in for Sangare this summer, at a modest mid range price, and that wouldnt preclude going big for Bellingham next summer, along with maybe Gnabry on a Bosman as Mo leaves on his own Bosman.

Anyway, lots of permutations, but it is exciting to see the next great Liverpool side start to emerge before our eyes.

Hopefully Darwin Nunez goes through, as I think he will do really well for us.

Edit:
I forgot about Milner signing a one year deal. Obviously these days he is a bit part player, but he is a reliable player when called upon, and might help us bridge the gap before going big in the midfield next summer.
Interesting going back and reading this piece from Tom Worville when he was still at The Athletic. Obviously Nunez has kicked on since then, but he was a big fan of the underlying numbers at the time.

https://theathletic.com/2413609/2021/02/28/analysed-six-no-9s-that-liverpool-could-target/

As for the fee discussions, Im not really that fussed if this is who our number one target is. Sure, theres opportunity cost in what it means for other transfers but we wont need to compromise on every deal we do with the revenues coming in. There was always going to be a need to spend big on at least one of the replacements of the original front three and looks like Nunez is the man.
Some Portuguese TV journo saying Nunez deal to be completed on Thursday.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:48 am
Some Portuguese TV journo saying Nunez deal to be completed on Thursday.

Did IndyKaila move from KFC to Nandos?
Thursday? Fuck that, we want it now!
I wonder if he's flexible enough to adapt (no evolution jokes please)? Benfica play counter attacking football, Uruguay too for that matter. We've stopped playing counter attacking for quite some time. I remember when we were hitting opponents with rapid counter attack via Mane and Salah, but now that's impossible since everyone is playing in a similar way against us, parking multiply busses that is. I've seen him doing pretty well in big spaces, i wonder how does he operate in tight spaces?
As with the title of one of Darwins best known books, I think Klopp will be able to successfully mould the attack around him.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Formation_of_Vegetable_Mould_Through_the_Action_of_Worms
Okay Im convinced, our Colombian Friend is all in:

https://twitter.com/psierrar/status/1534707861883867136?s=21&t=f971Du_RXgAJVBWbTuKqGA

Pipe Sierra
@PSierraR

🚨 From Uruguay told me Darwin Núñez (22) has given priority to his signing with #Liverpool.  He even already spoke with Jürgen Klopp 🔴

👀 Now everything is ready for the Reds to finalize the negotiation with #Benfica. They are working on it; no deal yet
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:23:14 am
I wonder if he's flexible enough to adapt (no evolution jokes please)? Benfica play counter attacking football, Uruguay too for that matter. We've stopped playing counter attacking for quite some time. I remember when we were hitting opponents with rapid counter attack via Mane and Salah, but now that's impossible since everyone is playing in a similar way against us, parking multiply busses that is. I've seen him doing pretty well in big spaces, i wonder how does he operate in tight spaces?

Do Benfica solely play counter attacking football though? I mean they obviously do in the CL, but I can't imagine they're able to against the majority of Portuguese teams.

Also worth pointing out that Benfica really aren't a good team for the most part, which makes his goals and assist numbers all the more impressive.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:03 am
Do Benfica solely play counter attacking football though? I mean they obviously do in the CL, but I can't imagine they're able to against the majority of Portuguese teams.

Also worth pointing out that Benfica really aren't a good team for the most part, which makes his goals and assist numbers all the more impressive.

But he plays against shitter players
He reminds me of Torres, only stronger. Hopefully the deal is completed.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:03 am
Do Benfica solely play counter attacking football though? I mean they obviously do in the CL, but I can't imagine they're able to against the majority of Portuguese teams.

Also worth pointing out that Benfica really aren't a good team for the most part, which makes his goals and assist numbers all the more impressive.
I doubt they can in their League but it wont shock me if Nunez is brought with the Eye more post Salah then post Mane. And use next season to contribute and get up speed, a little like Thiago for Gini type of situation, replacement a year early more then the summer being the guy they want.
Learning on the pressing stuff for Klopp normally takes a couple of a months.
I know it big money and him being use less right away now a days sounds weird but he will be 23 by the start of the season so got the time to get up to speed more then needing to hit the ground running
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:31:37 am
He reminds me of Torres, only stronger. Hopefully the deal is completed.

6′ 2″, with pace, decent technique, and great movement...he also gives off Diego Costa vibes


Am well excited about this transfer. Nunez's movement in/around the box is superb. His acceleration over the first few yards will disrupt even deep-sitting defenders, and it will be an added arsenal for us to break down these deep blocks. 
