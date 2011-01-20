I'm surprised to see we're throwing so much at the forward line this summer, a season ago the feeling was that we'd retain 2/3 of our front line and maybe make an addition after Jota, now it's looking like the old front three could be gone entirely soon.



Makes sense to have a plan in place of course, I think we've already resigned ourselves to Sadio and Mo leaving, which thankfully they're making easier for us to swallow with their irritating contract talk.



Hopefully getting Nunez now doesn't affect our ability to get a midfielder in as I still think we're really short there, ideally we go big this summer and then next summer can be about trimming the squad and sorting contracts again.