LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27920 on: Today at 09:17:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:59:42 pm
Came across this as well about Nunez which I think is well worth reading:

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/darwin-nunez-benfica-scout-report/

Thanks for that,the article mentions something i though i noticed from the few videos about that he seems to generate a lot of power for his shots with little visible effort or backlift,kind of reminded of Sturridge that.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27921 on: Today at 09:18:01 pm
Would be interesting to see if Nunez is that 'replacement' for Mane in terms of numbers, rather than position, or whether we will still be looking for a wide forward
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27922 on: Today at 09:21:58 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:17:16 pm
Thanks for that,the article mentions something i though i noticed from the few videos about that he seems to generate a lot of power for his shots with little visible effort or backlift,kind of reminded of Sturridge that.

He did that against us at Anfield as well at 3-3, where he got an excellent shot off low towards the corner with very little backlift. I thought it was in but Alisson somehow saved it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27923 on: Today at 09:24:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:22:09 pm
We've earned our right to spend big. We've won everything there is to be won over the last 4 seasons ...
Of course, we have to put to one side the fact that the money spent in the football bubble is obscene. But after that, I think Liverpool have the right to spend more than anyone else in the country just now, if we so wish.

We've won every trophy in club football in recent times. Our commercial income is massive too. We are the best legitimate team in Britain and we are as good as any side in the world. The club have earned the right to spend what they've earned.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27924 on: Today at 09:25:50 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:18:01 pm
Would be interesting to see if Nunez is that 'replacement' for Mane in terms of numbers, rather than position, or whether we will still be looking for a wide forward

been thinking the same thing. Jota and Fabio seems right numbers wise but a bit of a risk as wide cover...
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27925 on: Today at 09:28:13 pm
What do we think wed get for Ox?

£10-£12 mil?
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27926 on: Today at 09:28:22 pm
All gone a bit quiet on the Nunez front.
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27927 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Hope the dude is worth it. I was pretty adamant Salah was just a speed merchant when he signed, so what do I know
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27928 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm
Do you think Luis Suarez told him not to bite anyone?
Asam

  • has a mankini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27929 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:18:01 pm
Would be interesting to see if Nunez is that 'replacement' for Mane in terms of numbers, rather than position, or whether we will still be looking for a wide forward

Diaz is the mane replacement and carvalho is arguably the other forward or attacking midfielder

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27930 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:28:13 pm
What do we think wed get for Ox?

£10-£12 mil?

Think he's on a decent wedge wages wise - so not a massive fee i suspect.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27931 on: Today at 09:37:17 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:36:59 pm
Liverpool are confident of completing a deal for Darwin Nunez. [Neil Jones]

West Ham are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. [Neil Jones]

West Ham would be a good move for him too. They're in Europe and Moyes has got them playing less of the dour stuff he did at Everton, Man Utd and his first spell at West Ham. I'd love to see him get a consistent run of games, he's looked out of place here for a while and it looks like the team have left him behind - exacerbated by the horrific injury he suffered a few years ago.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27932 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:37:17 pm
West Ham would be a good move for him too. They're in Europe and Moyes has got them playing less of the dour stuff he did at Everton, Man Utd and his first spell at West Ham. I'd love to see him get a consistent run of games, he's looked out of place here for a while and it looks like the team have left him behind - exacerbated by the horrific injury he suffered a few years ago.

Moyes does quite like his attacking midfielders. Usually plays three in between Rice and Soucek and Antonio up top. Presume hed play any of those positions, ideally the central one.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27933 on: Today at 09:41:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:59:42 pm
Came across this as well about Nunez which I think is well worth reading:

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/darwin-nunez-benfica-scout-report/

Thanks for sharing. Good read.
Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27934 on: Today at 09:45:52 pm
Anyone done a Charles Darwin joke yet?  :lickin
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27935 on: Today at 09:47:50 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 09:45:52 pm
Anyone done a Charles Darwin joke yet?  :lickin
I think it's only natural that there will be a selection of Darwin related puns.
