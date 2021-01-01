Sure most have seen this but the all touch vid v Bayern shows his strengths - pace, physical presence, workrate but also just how raw, lacking in control, direction with his touch he can be at times, but the physicality gets him out of it:
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/18YnJn_5orY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/18YnJn_5orY</a>
Recall when we signed Mane, Salah, saying in the threads to welcome them itself that they would succeed due to how complete they were and how well they fit the side. This one, if it happens, there's a fair bit of work to do on the player's technical aspects. Yet overall, he can still be a threat. Will depend on the club more for his level imo, at least initially.