I wonder if the plan was Tchouameni and Nunez, or it was one or the other?. Seeing as soon as Madrid confirm Tchouameni, we go for Nunez, I would guess it was one or the other. Maybe as they are both big talents, we had to take an opportunity to sign one of them and plan around that.



I think it was both. Before Madrid went all in and PSG was there driving the price up, I think something like 60 million for Tchouameni would've been in range for us.Mane, Ox, Minamino, Phillips, Neco, and Origi would've been quite a lot of wages off the books, in addition to a solid set of transfer fees (80ish million)?Nunez and Tchouameni (if it was an expensive but more reasonable price like 60), combined with Ramsey and Carvalho, would've been something around 150?It's not an outlandish fee spend, and we probably wouldn't be increasing the wage bill at all (might even go down given how much some of those outgoings could be on).But when Tchouameni's price went up that much with Real going all in and the player not committing to us, we'll pulled out. I think there's still enough room for a big midfield signing but we'll see.