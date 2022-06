Think thats a quality post and I agree with it. I too share the hypocrisy in wanting us to invest in the playing squad, but I worry about the opportunity cost here. Lots to wait and see about. I'd said a while back that he looked a player we'd have enjoyed in the Rafa era, and mentioned Torres (but less refined on the ball). Hadn't ever considered Lukaku, but I can see it now you mention it. Hopefully can develop beyond that, if we do go all in on him as is being reported in Portugal(should be reminded that portuguese press make stories up about us literally every year, and clubs there use us to try to drive up interest, but we have the recent success of reporting Diaz biasing us to their accuracy)